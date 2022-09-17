ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Bikes and bulls: Cowboy Cross combines bull riding and Endurocross

Bull riding and Endurocross fans united for an exciting night of motorcycle racing and bull riding Saturday night at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena, much to the delight of the hundreds in the stands for the Cowboy Cross. Justin Houston, the 23-year-old cowboy from Myrtle Point, Ore., won $6,900 and the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Toppenish coffee shop will raise funds Saturday for 3 local kids with cancer

A fundraiser to help three Lower Yakima Valley youths battling pediatric cancer will take place Saturday at Karlee’s Koffee in Toppenish. The seventh annual Going Gold for Karlee Day will raise money for 17-year-old Elias Gonzalez of Grandview, 13-year-old Cara Onessimo of Wapato and 12-year-old Ismael Mancilla of Toppenish, said Karlee’s Koffee owner Nettie Dionne. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the coffee shop at 280 Fort Road.
TOPPENISH, WA
Verlynn Best to lead the Sunfair Parade as grand marshal Saturday in Yakima

When the music and marchers of the Sunfair Parade return to Yakima Avenue on Saturday, Verlynn Best will be honored as grand marshal. She was selected by the parade’s board because of her advocacy for local businesses and dedication to the community, board president Paul Crawford said in a news release.
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!

Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found

YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
Chronicle

Search Continues for 4-Year-Old Boy Missing a Week From Yakima Park

Family and community volunteers continue to search for 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who was last seen a week ago at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Lucian's family is asking for more volunteers to help as law enforcement search and rescue teams have scaled back their efforts. Lucian, who has autism, was...
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Four vehicles involved in wreck at S curve in Wenatchee

A driver who apparently suffered a medical issue Monday afternoon while driving northbound on South Chelan Avenue crossed into the southbound lanes and struck three vehicles, sending one person to the hospital and tying up traffic for about an hour. Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said about 12:22 p.m....
WENATCHEE, WA
Come get some: Must-stop taco trucks in Sunnyside

Humans have invented many wonderful and beautiful things since homo sapiens began rattling around East Africa more than 100,000 years ago. The wheel, controlled burning, flexible ice trays, the piano. But no list of innovations is complete without the taco. Grilled meat? Warm tortillas? Salsa y limon? They’re as brilliant...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
kpq.com

Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%

The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
WENATCHEE, WA

