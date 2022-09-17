Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Bikes and bulls: Cowboy Cross combines bull riding and Endurocross
Bull riding and Endurocross fans united for an exciting night of motorcycle racing and bull riding Saturday night at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena, much to the delight of the hundreds in the stands for the Cowboy Cross. Justin Houston, the 23-year-old cowboy from Myrtle Point, Ore., won $6,900 and the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish coffee shop will raise funds Saturday for 3 local kids with cancer
A fundraiser to help three Lower Yakima Valley youths battling pediatric cancer will take place Saturday at Karlee’s Koffee in Toppenish. The seventh annual Going Gold for Karlee Day will raise money for 17-year-old Elias Gonzalez of Grandview, 13-year-old Cara Onessimo of Wapato and 12-year-old Ismael Mancilla of Toppenish, said Karlee’s Koffee owner Nettie Dionne. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the coffee shop at 280 Fort Road.
Yakima Herald Republic
Verlynn Best to lead the Sunfair Parade as grand marshal Saturday in Yakima
When the music and marchers of the Sunfair Parade return to Yakima Avenue on Saturday, Verlynn Best will be honored as grand marshal. She was selected by the parade’s board because of her advocacy for local businesses and dedication to the community, board president Paul Crawford said in a news release.
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pump gas, give back to Tri-Cities children this fall without paying extra
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Starting now through October 31st, any time you fill up your car with gas at a specific pump at Shell Stations, a portion will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties. It’s an idea that started right here in the Tri-Cities...
nbcrightnow.com
Heavy police presence on N 1st St and East Yakima Ave, N 1st St and Chestnut Ave closed
YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office confirms two people are dead in a car crash following a shooting in Yakima. The shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. on N 1st St and E Yakima Ave. Yakima Police's Captain Jay Seeley tells us a silver Audi and black sedan were...
Yakima Herald Republic
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
Sep. 18—A head-on crash on Highway 240 northwest of Richland left one person dead late Saturday night. About 11:30 p.m. a Jeep Liberty driving northwest on the highway hit a 2014 Mercedes headed the other direction, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash was about three miles south...
Chronicle
Search Continues for 4-Year-Old Boy Missing a Week From Yakima Park
Family and community volunteers continue to search for 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who was last seen a week ago at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Lucian's family is asking for more volunteers to help as law enforcement search and rescue teams have scaled back their efforts. Lucian, who has autism, was...
Divers search Yakima waterways, but no sign of missing 4-year-old
YAKIMA – More than 500 people have searched for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia by this time last week; searchers included law enforcement, search and rescue and community volunteers. But there are no new clues as to where the Yakima boy may be and now those search parties have dwindled;...
ncwlife.com
Four vehicles involved in wreck at S curve in Wenatchee
A driver who apparently suffered a medical issue Monday afternoon while driving northbound on South Chelan Avenue crossed into the southbound lanes and struck three vehicles, sending one person to the hospital and tying up traffic for about an hour. Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said about 12:22 p.m....
Yakima Herald Republic
Zillah residents, visitors celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Teapot Dome Service Station
Beth Husted grew up seeing the Teapot Dome Service Station from the highway near Zillah. She remembers the thrill of visiting the kettle-shaped gas station with friends to buy candy. “We didn’t know it was famous and a place for visitors,” Husted said Saturday after the 100-year anniversary celebration for...
Yakima Herald Republic
Come get some: Must-stop taco trucks in Sunnyside
Humans have invented many wonderful and beautiful things since homo sapiens began rattling around East Africa more than 100,000 years ago. The wheel, controlled burning, flexible ice trays, the piano. But no list of innovations is complete without the taco. Grilled meat? Warm tortillas? Salsa y limon? They’re as brilliant...
kpq.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
