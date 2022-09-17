Buckwild: Deer spotted swimming deep in the ocean off Nantucket

What the buck?

Fishermen in Massachusetts were fawning over an unusual spectacle: two bucks swimming deep in the Atlantic Ocean.

The staggering sight was caught on camera earlier this week about a mile off the coast of the east end of Nantucket Island, near Cape Cod, according to The Nantucket Current .

Island fishermen spotted a somewhat unusual sight off Sankaty on Monday: a pair of antlers poking out of the water. Two bucks were swimming together in open water about a mile off the east end of #Nantucket . pic.twitter.com/hdOp8ekUR8 — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) September 16, 2022

The fishermen were looking for a deep water haul when they spotted a pair of antlers bobbing in the open water, video showed.

“That’s radical, man,” one of the men was heard saying on the footage.

Deer are outstanding swimmers and can traverse distances of up to ten miles in the water, according to the website World Deer .