ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Windrush compensation scheme ‘not fit for purpose’ as only 1% of appeals successful

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MTF18_0hzAMRpq00

The government has been accused of “marking its own homework” over the Windrush compensation appeals process as new figures reveal only 1 per cent of payout reviews were successful.

Freedom of information data attained by Labour MP Kate Osamor and shared exclusively with The Independent shows that of 3,479 claimant appeals in 2021, only 42 resulted in a settlement.

The Edmonton MP said the appeals process was “not fit for purpose” and Windrush claimants are being told to “take it or leave it” when they receive offers.

“The Home Office perpetrated the Windrush Scandal. Now they are deciding how much compensation should be awarded to their victims. The result is unsurprising – consistent and poor-quality decision making resulting in insultingly small offers of compensation,” Ms Osamor told The Independent.

She added: “Under those circumstances a fully independent and functioning appeals process is essential. That isn’t what we have.”

Windrush claimant, Auckland Elwaldo Romeo, who was wrongly denied British citizenship for 13 years, said he rejected a £40,000 payout from the Home Office and is now taking his claim to the Parliamentary Ombudsman.

Mr Romeo, 67, was born in Antigua before coming to the UK as a four-year-old but was later told he was not a citizen when he tried to renew his British passport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhTvU_0hzAMRpq00

“£40,000 is not even a year’s salary for someone who works at the Home Office but for 13 years they want to pay me less than what someone gets paid in one year,” he told The Independent.

“Because we’re a Black community they want to dictate how much they pay. They don’t want us to go to court because if one of us is found [to have been] underpaid, it would open the doors for everyone – now it’s a matter of finding lawyers,” the Londoner added.

The appeal process allows claimants to request a review of their compensation sum if they find it unsatisfactory. Reviews are divided into two tiers, with appeals from tier one claimants considered by a “senior reviewer” who was not involved in the original payout decision.

Claimants can then escalate their appeal to a tier two review, which is sent to an independent adjudicator, who makes a recommendation on the offer which the Home Office can either uphold or reject.

Of 3,020 tier one review outcomes in 2021, only 38 were successful (1 per cent), while of 459 tier two review outcomes in 2021 only four (.08 per cent) were successful.

Joel Oswald, also from London, is appealing a zero-sum award offered to his 89-year-old grandmother, Dorothy Oswald-Williams, who was told she wasn’t a British citizen and had her passport taken from her after coming to the UK in 1962 in her twenties and working and paying taxes in Britain.

Mr Oswald said his grandmother, who now lives in Jamaica, spent years fighting to regain her citizenship status and was forced to travel back to Jamaica to seek medical treatment because her incorrectly assigned status did not give her free access to the NHS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ir3iX_0hzAMRpq00

Mr Oswald said that the process with the Home Office had been “arduous and painful” and he faced up to a year’s wait for a response on his original claim.

“She spent most of the 1980s and 1990s trying to regain her status and she did eventually get her indefinite leave to remain but by then she was a retired woman and lost a lot of life in the UK,” Mr Oswald told The Independent.

“By that time she had already accepted defeat in a way.

He added: “Now she’s well into retirement age and hasn’t been able to enjoy her retirement and live in the UK. She should be able to. Her kids have had to fight for visas and temporary stay for her when she wants to come over. She finds that indignifying, she finds it embarrassing.

“My grandmother is proud of her British connections so she’s grieved by the way she has been treated by British immigration officials.”

Mr Oswald said he was hopeful of a positive outcome for his appeal but has been disappointed by the running of the scheme.

Kate Osamor added: “Not only is it not independent of government, but the Home Office can reject or accept ‘review’ outcomes. It’s therefore unsurprising but still shocking that almost no victims of the scandal are winning appeals. The government is marking its own homework. Survivors of the Windrush scandal are being told to take it or leave it.”

“We need to take the compensation scheme out of the hands of the perpetrators of this scandal and give claimants access to a truly independent appeals process. This isn’t good enough. The government continues to treat the Windrush generation with disdain. The Windrush scandal isn't over.”

Ramya Jaidev, co-founder of advocacy group Windrush Lives, said the low appeal success rate was “unsurprising” but highlighted the need for an independent body to oversee the scheme.

“It is high time we had a statutory, judge-led Windrush inquiry to blow the lid off the maladministration of this scheme and to openly and transparently investigate the failings which led to the scandal in the first place,” she said.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We do not recognise these figures. We continue to work with claimants to pay the maximum award available at the earliest point possible and to get the right decision first time. The Windrush Compensation scheme has now paid out £46.7m across 1,163 claims, with a further £8.4m offered, awaiting acceptance or pending review.

“The mistreatment of the Windrush generation by successive governments was completely unacceptable and we are determined to right those wrongs.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ after Queen’s ‘ER’ initials removed from his military uniform

The Duke of Sussex was “heartbroken” to find that Queen Elizabeth II’s “ER” initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform when he wore it to stand vigil, it has been reported.Prince Harry donned his Blues and Royals uniform at King Charles III’s request for the first time since 2020 as he stood vigil around his grandmother’s coffin on Saturday night (17 September).But the duke’s uniform was noticeably missing the late monarch’s initials, which appeared on the shoulders of the Prince of Wales and the disgraced Duke of York’s uniforms.According to the Sunday Times, Harry was “devastated”...
POLITICS
The Independent

How much does the Queen’s coffin weigh and why is it lead-lined?

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has undertaken its procession to Westminster Abbey.The late monarch is being laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday (19 September).Draped in the Royal Standard and bearing the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre, the coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, where the queen was lying-in-state.It was placed onto the 123-year-old gun carriage, which took it to Westminster Abbey, where it was brought into New Palace Yard by 98 Royal Navy sailors.Following on from Westminster Abbey, the Queen will be moved to Windsor Castle.Why is the Queen’s coffin lead-lined?According to reports, the Queen’s coffin...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: The utterly bizarre parts of the Queen’s funeral

People called it the “statty funes”. The taxpayer-funded funeral was predicted to be the most expensive single-day event in British history, surpassing costs for the 2012 Olympics. Online, debates about the money raged. One pro-royalist tweeted, in defense of it, “So you’re saying she had Platty Jubes but Statty Funes should be at royal expense?”Pretty much every TV channel in Britain — and many across the pond in the US — broadcast the funeral live, except for Channel Five, which broadcast The Emoji Movie instead. A mother said on camera that seeing the Queen’s coffin was a better moment...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Jamaica#Uk#Labour#The Home Office#The Windrush Scandal#British
Daily Mail

Trump's $1BN funding agreement for Truth Social could crumble next week - with hedge funds allowed to walk away when merger wasn't completed

The social media company behind former President Donald Trump's Truth Social is in danger of its $1 billion financing deal crumbling by next week. The New York Times reported Thursday that the deal, which was agreed to by about three dozen hedge funds, along with other wealthy investors, hits a crucial deadline on September 20.
POTUS
The Independent

Pregnant woman ‘run over and killed with tractor’ by loan recovery agents for £1,300 in India

A pregnant woman in India’s Jharkhand state died after she was knocked down by a tractor that employees of a finance company were attempting to seize from her father.The incident took place on Thursday when the woman, identified as 22-year-old and two-month pregnant Monika Kumari, tried to stop officials from taking the tractor, said police in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh city.The officials were allegedly from the company Mahindra Finance, a company that belongs to the Mahindra conglomerate.Ms Kumari’s father Mithilesh Kumar Mehta, a farmer, had taken a loan from the company in 2018 and was supposed to pay it back in...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil

The Queen’s eight grandchildren together staged a heart-rending evening vigil around their beloved granny’s coffin ahead of the final day of the lying in state. The Prince of Wales, at the head of the coffin, with his brother the Duke of Sussex at the foot, both in the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, stood with their heads bowed in her honour in sombre silence in the vast Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen photo of Queen after private burial takes place

The royal family has released a previously unseen photo of the Queen after her private burial took place. The photo of the Queen was taken at Balmoral, which is believed to be one of her favourite places in the UK, in 1971 and shows her hiking in the moorlands surrounding the castle in Scotland. The image was shared on social media with a caption from Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.“In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. “1926 - 2022.”The quote is the same phrase King Charles III used at the end of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Russian singer Alla Pugacheva asks to be listed as ‘foreign agent’ in protest of Ukraine war

Russian singer Alla Pugacheva has spoken out against the war in Ukraine and has asked Moscow to placed on the foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband.Maxim Galkin was added to the register on Friday by Russia’s justice ministry after he spoke out and opposed the war.Ms Pugacheva has since denounced the military operation, telling her 3.4 million Instagram followers that her husband is an “honest and ethical person” who just wants “the end of the deaths of our boys for illusory goals”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor ‘earns near minimum wage working at garden centre’

The Queen’s granddaughter has spent the summer working a near minimum wage job at a garden centre, according to reports.Lady Louise Windsor, who is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took the job while awaiting her A-level results, which yesterday earned her a place to study English at St Andrews University in Scotland this autumn.She will follow in the footsteps of her older cousin, Prince William, by attending the university, from where he graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in Geography and met his now wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.A shopper at the garden centre...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Joe Biden to confront Liz Truss over plans to tear up Northern Ireland protocol

Joe Biden will confront Liz Truss over her plans to override the Northern Ireland protocol at their US meeting, having already clashed with her over economic policy.The White House said the US president will tell the prime minister to ensure there is “no threat” to the Irish peace process from the flashpoint legislation to rewrite the Brexit agreement.“The president will communicate his strong view that the Good Friday Agreement, which is the touchstone of peace and stability in Northern Ireland, must be protected,” it said.Mr Biden would urge Ms Truss and the EU to show the “courage” to resolve...
WORLD
The Independent

Queen’s funeral service seen by average of 26.2 million viewers in UK

The Queen’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey on Monday was watched by more than 26 million viewers in the UK, one of the country’s biggest ever TV audiences, provisional figures show.The service was broadcast simultaneously on a range of channels between 11am and just after midday, including BBC One and Two, ITV and Sky News.An average of 26.2 million people watched across all channels, according to overnight ratings released by the research organisation Barb.The figure is not quite as high as the official ratings for the funeral service of Diana, Princess of Wales in September 1997.The average audience for the...
U.K.
The Independent

Scotland Yard reveals 67 arrests made in London during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

The Metropolitan Police has revealed that 67 arrests were made in London during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday,19 September.Over 3,000 officers from virtually every force in the UK were helping Scotland Yard with the policing operation as Britain said goodbye to its longest-serving monarch.Director general of the National Crime Agency, Lynne Owens, said it was the force’s “honour and privilege” to serve King Charles III.Rooftop snipers were among the security measures put in place for the state funeral as the procession made its way through the city.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
U.K.
The Independent

BBC says Queen’s funeral watched by peak audience of ‘28 million’

The BBC says it achieved UK audience highs of 28 million watching its coverage of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday (19 September).The broadcaster said the overall viewership of its funeral coverage accounted for “the majority of the UK public”.Meanwhile, live footage of the Queen lying-in-state was streamed 25 million times across BBC online, it said.“Yesterday was BBC One’s biggest viewing day since the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony,” a spokesperson said.“At peak, 22.4 million people were watching across all BBC channels.”The broadcaster added that the viewing figures it provided did not include live streaming on mobile...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Dutch king unveils billions in aid amid soaring inflation

Dutch King Willem-Alexander unveiled plans Tuesday from the Dutch government to help households squeezed by rising costs, in his annual address to the nation.Inflation, energy prices and the war in Ukraine were just some of the “uncertainties” the country is facing, the monarch said in his annual speech, made every year on the third Tuesday in September. The speech is immediately followed by the release of the budget for the upcoming year.Boos could be heard from the crowd as the royal family — just back from the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London — traveled from their...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting

Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Business energy bills could be capped from next month

Millions of businesses across Britain are set to have their energy bills capped for six months from as early as October, as ministers battle to keep many afloat amid soaring prices.Independent local pubs will also be among a smaller number who will receive longer-term help, Liz Truss indicated on a visit to New York on Tuesday. But business leaders said more support was needed as they warned against what they said was a “cliff edge” in aid. And Tory MPs said the scale of the initial package, to be unveiled by business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg on Wednesday,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

How all the pieces of the monarchy move around after the Queen’s death

The Queen’s death marks a huge moment of transition for members of the royal family as they take on new roles, titles and responsibilities.Following the late sovereign’s state funeral and burial on Monday, the national period of mourning came to an end and the royal mourning period of seven days began.Royal family members are not expected to carry out official duties until after Monday September 26.The details of future engagements that working members of the royal family will undertake are not yet clear.But here we look at everything we know so far about what happens next and how the royal...
U.K.
The Independent

DIARY: Queen's death reveals fragmented views about monarchy

The silence was palpable when the imperial state crown was removed from the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II and placed on the altar of St. George’s Chapel — the first time in 70 years the dazzling symbol of Britain’s monarchy was separated from the sovereign. My assignment covering a nation in mourning came down to parsing what those fleeting seconds has meant to this society, from the upper echelons of British nobility down to newly arrived migrants hoping to carve out a better life in a new country. The 10 days I have spent here since Elizabeth’s death has...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

851K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy