Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost
Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
Arkansas Teen Girl Vanished From Doctor's Office Without A Trace
18-year-old Cleashindra Denise Hall, called Clea, lived with her parents, Willie and Laurell Hall, and siblings in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Clea was a talented student who was valedictorian of her class and aspired to become a pediatrician. She was accepted to Tennessee State University as a pre-med student and planned an internship in Boston, Massachusetts, Find Cleashindra reports.
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father
45-year-old Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., live in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara is a mother who previously served in the United States Navy. She has a close relationship with her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and Tamara spoke with him almost daily. In February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.
Family comes together to search for missing Jacksonville man
Since Sunday night, family members of 36-year-old Marcus Williams from Jacksonville have formed search parties in North Little Rock after he was last seen on his dirt bike.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Violent weekend in Little Rock brings homicide total to 59
A violent weekend in the Capital City leaves many wondering when it will all end.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
After eight years, Stuttgart teen Cassie Compton’s disappearance remains a mystery
It has been eight years since Cassie Compton disappeared without a trace. Compton was 15 when she went missing. She was last heard from on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, the day after attending the Arkansas County Demolition Derby with a friend in DeWitt. At the time of her disappearance, Cassie...
tri-statedefender.com
A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
Arkansas man caught with 10 pounds of marijuana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is facing serious charges after he was reportedly caught with 10 pounds of marijuana Thursday evening. According to the West Memphis Police Department, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force arrested 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Pulliam was pulled over at College Boulevard near Hino […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. accused of suspected DWI during public meeting
A so-called community watchdog is accusing Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. of hiding what he claims is a suspected DWI arrest. The man did so during the public comment section of the Little Rock Board of Directors meeting.
It’s about to get noisy: ARDOT schedules I-30 bridge tear-down and replacement
ll Little Rock – North Little Rock Interstate 30 traffic to the newly-constructed river bridge, the 30 Crossing project is about to enter its next phase.
Oxford Eagle
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
Little Rock police investigating Sunday morning homicide
LRPD investigating homicide at a Baseline Road gas station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Little Rock police: Two shot at 19th St. and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
Two men were shot at the intersection Little Rock's 19th Street and Doctor Martin Luther King Drive, police report.
Man shot in Little Rock apartment identified as father of ‘Cheer’ star
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
Family still searching for answers after Little Rock man killed 2 years ago
Two years have passed since 64-year-old, Donald Charles, was murdered and the family still doesn’t have answers as to who did it or why.
Thyroid cancer: What to know about the illness Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ announcement Friday of a thyroid cancer diagnosis raised numerous questions about the illness and its treatment.
Pulaski County prosecutor declines to bring charges in death of Little Rock man during December arrest
Neither a Pulaski County deputy nor Little Rock police will face charges after the December arrest of a Little Rock man ended with his death.
Little Rock police: Man found dead in vehicle after shooting
Little Rock police are investigating after they say a shooting left one person dead.
KTLO
Little Rock man who fled after shooting sentenced to 25 years
LITTLE ROCK — A Little Rock man has been sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Bradley Clayton Walker, 39, to the 25-year term of imprisonment Wednesday. Judge Miller also sentenced Walker to five years of supervised release.
LRPD: Suicide investigation becomes homicide arrest
Little Rock police investigating a death as a possible suicide have now determined that it was a homicide with an arrest made Wednesday.
Comments / 0