Little Rock, AR

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost

Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
Arkansas Teen Girl Vanished From Doctor's Office Without A Trace

18-year-old Cleashindra Denise Hall, called Clea, lived with her parents, Willie and Laurell Hall, and siblings in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Clea was a talented student who was valedictorian of her class and aspired to become a pediatrician. She was accepted to Tennessee State University as a pre-med student and planned an internship in Boston, Massachusetts, Find Cleashindra reports.
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father

45-year-old Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., live in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara is a mother who previously served in the United States Navy. She has a close relationship with her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and Tamara spoke with him almost daily. In February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.
tri-statedefender.com

A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’

Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas man caught with 10 pounds of marijuana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is facing serious charges after he was reportedly caught with 10 pounds of marijuana Thursday evening. According to the West Memphis Police Department, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force arrested 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Pulliam was pulled over at College Boulevard near Hino […]
Oxford Eagle

Body found on Ole Miss beach identified

By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
KTLO

Little Rock man who fled after shooting sentenced to 25 years

LITTLE ROCK — A Little Rock man has been sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Bradley Clayton Walker, 39, to the 25-year term of imprisonment Wednesday. Judge Miller also sentenced Walker to five years of supervised release.
