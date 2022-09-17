ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Why Ramos' latest Giants audition lasted just two games

It was a huge surprise when the Giants called Heliot Ramos up from Triple-A on the first weekend of the season, but it was all part of a plan they felt could set him up for a breakthrough 2022 season. Coming off a promising spring, Ramos was promoted early so...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Aaron Judge ties Babe Ruth with 60th home run of season

Fans rose to their feet at Yankee Stadium as Aaron Judge approached the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday, hoping to witness history. They then were sent into a frenzy when he crushed his 60th home run of the season and Giancarlo Stanton soon followed with a walk-off grand slam in the Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pirates.
BRONX, NY
Tomase: Bloom outlines compelling long-term vision for Red Sox

Practically since the day he arrived with a don't-call-it-a-mandate to trade MVP Mookie Betts, Chaim Bloom has faced questions over his priorities. Did he want to build a farm system or a big league winner? Would he ever spend significantly on players, be they free agents or his own? Would his Red Sox operate like big-market behemoths or bargain hunters?
BOSTON, MA
D’Arnaud, Swanson homer as Braves win 3-2, get playoff berth

ATLANTA – Braves manager Brian Snitker wasn’t overly excited about his team clinching a playoff berth. He would’ve preferred that the Milwaukee Brewers had beaten the New York Mets so Atlanta would be in a first-place tie in the NL East. “I hope Milwaukee comes back, quite...
MLB
Flyers' 2022 camp roster includes two veteran forwards on PTOs

The Flyers' 2022 training camp, which kicks off Thursday, will include a pair of veteran forwards on professional tryouts. Artem Anisimov and Antoine Roussel are among 10 camp invites, five of them being PTOs. Anisimov, 34, played parts of four seasons for John Tortorella when the Flyers' head coach was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lindor’s slam caps Mets’ comeback in 7-5 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE – Francisco Lindor hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning to put New York ahead for good as the Mets rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Tuesday. Pete Alonso hit his second three-run homer in as many nights as the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Report: Derek Jeter's mansion that Tom Brady rented to be demolished

The house that Jeter built soon could be demolished. No, not Yankee Stadium. The waterfront Florida mansion that Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter had constructed in 2012 and once rented to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. A demolition application for the 22,000-plus square foot house has been submitted,...
TAMPA, FL
Ceddanne Rafaela named Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year

Ceddanne Rafaela was the breakout star of the Boston Red Sox farm system in 2022. He was rewarded for his spectacular season on Tuesday. Rafaela, signed as an international free agent out of Curacao in 2017, was named the Red Sox' Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. The 22-year-old shined in all facets of the game, showing off Gold Glove potential in both the outfield and infield while putting up huge numbers at the plate and on the basepaths.
BOSTON, MA

