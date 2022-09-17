Ceddanne Rafaela was the breakout star of the Boston Red Sox farm system in 2022. He was rewarded for his spectacular season on Tuesday. Rafaela, signed as an international free agent out of Curacao in 2017, was named the Red Sox' Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. The 22-year-old shined in all facets of the game, showing off Gold Glove potential in both the outfield and infield while putting up huge numbers at the plate and on the basepaths.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO