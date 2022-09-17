Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Darnell Mooney Struggles With Justin Fields at QuarterbackFlurrySportsChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park Zoo Fall FestLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Yardbarker
Braves odds to win the NL East according to FanGraphs remain absurdly low
When I did this article last Monday, The Braves were only 1.5 games behind the Mets, but FanGraphs gave New York a nearly 75% chance to win the division. After an up-and-down week from both teams, the Braves are now just one game back with 16 games left to play, and they are actually tied with the Mets in the loss column. Seems like the division is a toss-up to me, but FanGraphs doesn’t see it that way. They still give New York a 67.1% of ripping the NL East crown away from the Braves. There could be a couple of reasons for that, but frankly, that’s an absolutely absurd number, and it’s why computers don’t play the games.
Yardbarker
White Sox Set Ideal Rotation for Crucial Series vs. Guardians
As the 2022 MLB season winds down, the push for the postseason is in full force. On Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series that will have a huge impact on the AL Central standings. It feels like a must-sweep series for the Sox, who...
Yardbarker
Yankees rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza already putting together an argument for more playing time
The New York Yankees have been utilizing rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza sparingly since calling him up in early September. However, every time Oswald makes an appearance, he showcases solid defense and good offensive qualities. Peraza spent 99 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, hitting .259 with a 33% on-base rate. In...
Yardbarker
Yankees slugger Matt Carpenter gets not-so-good injury update
The New York Yankees were holding out hope that star slugger Matt Carpenter would make a return for the postseason, but those expectations are dwindling after his latest rehab update. With just 16 games left until the regular season comes to an end, manager Aaron Boone is still unsure if...
Yardbarker
The Mets Rightfully Decided To Celebrate
For the first time since 2016, there will be October baseball in Queens. With a 7-0 win at American Family Field over the Milwaukee Brewers, the New York Mets became the third team to secure their spot in the big dance this coming October. Max Scherzer took the mound and...
Yardbarker
Police investigating allegation that fan struck Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was one of the heroes of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, as he helped his team erase a 20-0 deficit en route to earning a thrilling 29-23 overtime win at the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 1-1 on the young campaign. It...
Yardbarker
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles Receiver Wears Expensive Nike Dunks
Week Two of the NFL season is already in the books, and we have had no shortage of highlights. Last night, the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Minnesota Vikings 24-7. The Eagles look like serious contenders after starting the season 2-0. Not only do the Eagles look good on the field,...
Yardbarker
Dodgers legend Maury Wills dies at age 89
Wills played 14 seasons in MLB from 1959-72. He played 12 seasons with the Dodgers, part of a season with Montreal and two with the Pirates. The 5-foot-11 shortstop was known for his defense and speed. He led the league in steals six times during his career, including in 1962, when he stole 104 bases. Wills won NL MVP that year in addition to the second of two Gold Gloves he received during his career.
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
The Dodgers are the best team in baseball in 2022. The numbers say it -- 101 wins, .697 winning percentage, +329 run differential, best team ERA, best team OPS... And certainly, the eye test confirms LA's status up to this point. National media will point to the top three hitters...
Yardbarker
Braves’ Spencer Strider breaks strikeout record held by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson
The Atlanta Braves appear to have a future ace on their hands in Spencer Strider, and he showed as much on Sunday in his start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider struck out his 200th batter of the season on Sunday in just 130 innings. That is the fewest innings required by any pitcher to achieve the mark, breaking the previous record set by Randy Johnson in 2001.
Yardbarker
Top LA Prospect Selected as Minor League Player of the Year
Every year Miguel Vargas inches closer and closer to claiming a well-deserved spot on the active roster with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 22-year-old got his big major league debut this year while also leading the way as the No. 3 prospect in the Dodgers farm system. In 113 games,...
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell brings player to tears with post-game speech
Although Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper has only been in the NFL for six years, he’s already one of the more well-traveled players in the league. A veteran of seven practice squads who’s signed more than pro 20 contracts since signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Skipper appears to have found a home, at least for right now.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt's National League Triple Crown Watch
As New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge vies for an American League Triple Crown, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt also has a realistic shot at a National League Triple Crown of his own. Only one player has earned a Triple Crown since Boston Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski...
Yardbarker
Kyle Wright does it again, inches one step closer to history
Fresh off a World Series title, the Braves have been even better in 2022 because of their rotation’s development. Everyone knew about Max Fried and Charlie Morton coming into the season, but it’s been the historic performances from Spencer Strider and Kyle Wright that have taken this unit to the next level. On Sunday, Strider became the fastest pitcher ever to 200 strikeouts, breaking Randy Johnson‘s record. And yesterday, Wright came up with his 19th win, inching him one step closer to becoming just the seventh Braves pitcher to reach the 20-win mark in a single season.
