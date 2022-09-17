If you think about all of the emails you’ve sent and received over the years — and how many you probably haven’t deleted — it stands to reason that you want to keep email as private and secure as possible. Whether you’re sending everyday greetings to friends (and exposing their information and email addresses) or using email to exchange highly personal info like banking information, there are several steps you can take today to ensure your email won’t be seen by anyone else. And there are specific email privacy settings you should always have on, according to tech experts.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO