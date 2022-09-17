ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Engadget

American Airlines says hackers obtained some customer and employee data

The company said there's no evidence the information has been misused. says that hackers may have obtained personal information for a "very small number" of customers and employees. The company did not say exactly how many people were impacted, though it noted there's no evidence that the attackers have misused the information. It told affected customers that names, driver’s license and passport numbers, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and medical information may have been compromised.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Engadget

Kiwi Farms says someone hacked its website

Kiwi Farms, a forum that's long been accused of fostering targeted online and real-world harassment campaigns, says that someone hacked its proxy service and website. As noted by cybersecurity researcher Kevin Beaumont, it told users in a Telegram message that all avatars had been changed to the logo of another website (said to be another purported "free speech" forum) and that "each node on the forum index was deleted one at a time."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
Vice

Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

These fake Android antivirus apps steal banking info, so delete them now

Eventually, we hope to stop having to warn Android owners about infected apps that might be on their phones. Unfortunately, today is not that day. Last month, the security firm Fox-IT discovered trojans on Google Play posing as legitimate apps. Google removed the apps, but not before more than 60,000 Android users downloaded them.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

This Is The Email Privacy Setting You Should Always Have On, According To Security Experts

If you think about all of the emails you’ve sent and received over the years — and how many you probably haven’t deleted — it stands to reason that you want to keep email as private and secure as possible. Whether you’re sending everyday greetings to friends (and exposing their information and email addresses) or using email to exchange highly personal info like banking information, there are several steps you can take today to ensure your email won’t be seen by anyone else. And there are specific email privacy settings you should always have on, according to tech experts.
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

What is WhatsApp used for?

Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to block, report, and delete spam on WhatsApp

With more than two billion monthly active users (MAU) and growing popularity among small businesses, it's common to receive spam messages and calls on WhatsApp. Before you know it, spammers can jam the chat menu with promotional offers and advertisements. The only thing anyone needs is your phone number to contact you on WhatsApp.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Some lucky WhatsApp users can now hide their online status

WhatsApp has been on a consistent path towards more features and improvements such as enhancing the functionality in group chats, giving group administrators more control, and making chats more interactive. To further its efforts and double down on its commitment to user privacy, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced three specific privacy-centric WhatsApp features In August this year — quiet exits from group chats, blocking screenshots of view-once media, and hiding your online status. We're now learning of some good progress for one of these features.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to update an Android app

App updates are an integral part of any operating system. They bring new features and fix stability and security issues. When you turn on automatic updates in the Play Store, you don't need to worry about keeping apps up-to-date. However, if you want to update an app where an update isn't available on the Play Store, you can update manually.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How Do Hackers Find Out Who to Hack?

The internet is gigantic. There's a wealth of users. So how do hackers find who to hack with so many people connected to the internet? Is it random bad luck? Do hackers specifically target certain people, or do they have a systematic way they find vulnerable devices?. Turns out, the...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Hackers can now sneak malware into the GIFs you share

How low will malware go to get onto your device? We thought using Minecraft to gain access to your computer was the most nefarious method hackers have produced, but there’s a new, even lower type of attack that uses Microsoft Teams and GIFs to mount phishing attacks on your computer.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Your browser spellchecker could be leaking your passwords

Some extended spellchecking features added into Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge web browsers have been found to be leaking sensitive information back to their parent companies. An analysis by JavaScript security firm otto-js (opens in new tab) found most users enable features that they believe to be beneficial to their...
TECHNOLOGY

