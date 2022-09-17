Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Rare September rains bring respite to drought-stricken inland California
Much-needed rainfall and thunderstorms are hitting central and northern parts of California, bringing relief to places that typically see little precipitation in September. An upper-level low-pressure system, an occurrence more likely in winter, is churning off the coast of Northern California. It follows unprecedented heat across much of California at the start of September, when a prolonged heat wave shattered thousands of records across the West.
The Daily 09-19-22 Calif. legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
There are traditionally two options for what to do with a body after death: burial or cremation. In California, a third choice will soon present itself for those who shuffle off this mortal coil. That choice is human composting. • Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants • Peter Thiel isn't sold on Florida as a California alternative
SFGate
A racial reckoning over a festival's disrespect toward Asians in Monterey Bay: Will its demise bring healing?
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Walking the oceanfront footpath toward the fabled fish-packing warehouses of Cannery Row, Randy Sabado stops at a historical mural. As always, he grimaces. It depicts white men and women strolling in Victorian dress, Japanese abalone divers on the hunt at sea and Chinese villagers fishing...
SFGate
Martha's Vineyard migrant flights to face Texas sheriff's probe
A sheriff in Texas said Monday that he had opened a criminal investigation into who had "lured and transported" migrants in his state to Martha's Vineyard, a resort island off the coast of Massachusetts. "If you know or someone you know has been impacted, please email," the sheriff, Javier Salazar...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SFGate
1 dead, 5 hurt in suspected DUI crash in central California
KERMAN, Calif. (AP) — A suspected DUI driver was among five people injured in a head-on crash that killed another motorist in central California, authorities said. The 27-year-old suspect was alone in a 2003 Honda that collided with a 2017 Acura shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday near Kerman, west of Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SFGate
DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
Gavin Newsom must sign this wage theft bill into law
"The only solution is to put the force of state law behind UC's 'equal pay' policy."
Comments / 0