DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man has been convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the cold case slayings of two women whose bodies were found near the mountain resort town of Breckenridge in 1982. Alan Lee Phillips, 71, was arrested last year in the mountain hamlet of Dumont, west of Denver, after local, state and federal authorities using DNA evidence identified him as a suspect in the killings of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Oberholtzer, 29. A Park County jury in Fairplay deliberated for just five hours before convicting Phillips of eight counts late Thursday, including first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder involving felony kidnapping and robbery, Rob McCallum, a spokesman for the Colorado Judicial Department, said Friday. Phillips faces life in prison when he is sentenced at a hearing set for Nov. 7.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO