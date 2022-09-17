ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Women’s Super League: talking points from the opening weekend’s action

Liverpool were able to recovered from a goal down to stun Chelsea at Prenton Park on their return to the Women’s Super League after a two-year absence. As early as the first minute, chaos ensued. Gilly Flaherty was penalised in the box for fouling Guro Reiten and Fran Kirby converted the spot-kick. It seemed there might be a second for Chelsea. And there should have been when Sam Kerr latched on to a sumptuous ball from Kirby and lifted the ball into the net – only for the flag to be raised and the goal ruled out. Further inspection from fans on social media proved that the decision should not have been called offside, with Kerr marginally ahead of her marker but played onside by another defender. The Australian then had another goal ruled out before Liverpool struck with a penalty of their own, Katie Stengel scoring after a long throw from Megan Campbell was harshly adjudged to have been handled by Millie Bright. Stengel calmly repeated the trick five minutes before full-time to make it 2-1. Maryam Naz.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hedvig Lindahl
Person
Katie Chapman
Person
Gilly Flaherty
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Vic Akers
Person
Emma Hayes
ESPN

Neal Maupray winner helps Everton to first Premier League victory

Neal Maupay scored his first Everton goal to lead the side to their first Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over West Ham United that sent relief around Goodison Park on Sunday. Maupay, who joined Everton this summer from Brighton, took an excellent touch from Alex...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return

The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsl#Super Cup#League Cup#The Women S Super League#Bbc Sport#Arsenal#Women S Champions League
SB Nation

Paul Tait’s Everton Under-21s win again

Two hours ahead of the Everton first team’s game at Goodison Park on Sunday, 15 miles northwards at Southport’s ground, just 80 lucky supporters attended a match in unpredictable weather that confirmed the progress being made at Under 21 level. Paul Tait’s young men are developing into a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CBS Sports

Serie A manager hot seat: Why Massimiliano Allegri and Simone Inzaghi are now in danger of being sacked

Both Inter Milan and Juventus lost on Sunday and are now in crisis mode. Inter lost 3-1 at red-hot Udinese, while Juventus fell at lowly Monza as the host got their first win in Serie A. At the same time, the two coaches are now in danger and fans are increasingly asking for a change. The two sides are still publicly defending Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan and Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, but the question now is for how much longer?
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Historic day of defeats for big teams in Serie A; Monza wins

MILAN (AP) — Two of the top Serie A coaches are already feeling the pressure after Juventus and Inter Milan lost on a miserable day for some of the traditional greats of Italian soccer. It was the first time since February 1955 that Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and Roma...
SOCCER
BBC

Leeds: Man's 165-mile run for MND in memory of wife

A man who lost his wife to motor neurone disease (MND) has completed a run from Scotland to Leeds to mark what would have been her 50th birthday. Susie Hamlin, a former senior dietician at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, died in 2018 at the age of 45. Her widower John has...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy