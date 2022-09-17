Read full article on original website
Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest EPL player at 15
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s 15-year-old academy product Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player ever to appear in a Premier League game after coming on for the final few minutes of the Gunners’ 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday. Nwaneri was included in Arsenal’s matchday squad for the...
BBC
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers vows 'to fight on' - but can he survive?
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers plans to "fight on", admitting he understands the scrutiny on his job - but can he turn it around?. The Foxes are bottom of the table with just one point from their opening seven games - their worst start since 1983 - following Saturday's 6-2 rout at Tottenham.
'I Was Impressed With Kostas Tsimikas' - Former Player Praises Liverpool Left-Back After Ajax Performance
Fabio Aurelio believes the Greek international is improving all the time as a result of competition with Andy Robertson.
Women’s Super League: talking points from the opening weekend’s action
Liverpool were able to recovered from a goal down to stun Chelsea at Prenton Park on their return to the Women’s Super League after a two-year absence. As early as the first minute, chaos ensued. Gilly Flaherty was penalised in the box for fouling Guro Reiten and Fran Kirby converted the spot-kick. It seemed there might be a second for Chelsea. And there should have been when Sam Kerr latched on to a sumptuous ball from Kirby and lifted the ball into the net – only for the flag to be raised and the goal ruled out. Further inspection from fans on social media proved that the decision should not have been called offside, with Kerr marginally ahead of her marker but played onside by another defender. The Australian then had another goal ruled out before Liverpool struck with a penalty of their own, Katie Stengel scoring after a long throw from Megan Campbell was harshly adjudged to have been handled by Millie Bright. Stengel calmly repeated the trick five minutes before full-time to make it 2-1. Maryam Naz.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United want Antoine Griezmann if Atletico-Barca impasse sees France forward moved
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United ready to...
ESPN
Neal Maupray winner helps Everton to first Premier League victory
Neal Maupay scored his first Everton goal to lead the side to their first Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over West Ham United that sent relief around Goodison Park on Sunday. Maupay, who joined Everton this summer from Brighton, took an excellent touch from Alex...
ESPN
Bayern Munich, Juventus face crises but Son Heung-Min, Kevin De Bruyne shine before break: Weekend Review
Ahead of the FIFA international break, some prominent clubs (looking at the ones from Bavaria and Turin) are already facing some questions early in the season. At other sides, it could mean we see some managers being replaced before league action re-starts in less than a fortnight. Meanwhile, we saw...
BBC
Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return
The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
Dutch Manager Breaks The Silence On Erik Ten Hag's Success At Manchester United
Foppe De Haan explained how Erik Ten Hag is proceeding at Old Trafford and how this will be huge for bringing the Red Devils back to the top like old times.
SB Nation
Paul Tait’s Everton Under-21s win again
Two hours ahead of the Everton first team’s game at Goodison Park on Sunday, 15 miles northwards at Southport’s ground, just 80 lucky supporters attended a match in unpredictable weather that confirmed the progress being made at Under 21 level. Paul Tait’s young men are developing into a...
BBC
Nottingham Forest fan appeal by police after Sheffield United disorder
South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after an officer was assaulted at a football match. The incident is said to have happened at the Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest match on 14 May 2022. A bottle was reportedly thrown at...
BBC
Football transfers: Skriniar, Jorginho, Walker, Lukaku, Diaby, Griezmann, Oblak
Manchester City have joined Tottenham and Chelsea in monitoring Inter Milan's Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar, 27. (Sun) Barcelona are considering a move for Chelsea star Jorginho next summer, when the 30-year-old Italy midfielder could be available on a free transfer. (Mirror) Manchester City will wait until after the World Cup...
Mario Pafundi From Manchester City's Medical Team Joins Norway
Mario Pafundi has joined Norway's medical team, and will continue to work at Manchester City in the mean time.
Brighton appoint Roberto De Zerbi as manager to replace Graham Potter
Brighton have made Roberto De Zerbi their new manager after agreeing a four-year deal with the Italian
BBC
Darren Stevens: Kent all-rounder considering next move after One-Day Cup final victory
Darren Stevens is still weighing up his future after helping Kent to their second trophy in as many years. A year on from starring in Kent's T20 Blast Finals Day triumph, 46-year-old Stevens was part of their One-Day Cup win over Lancashire at Trent Bridge. The all-rounder revealed that he...
SB Nation
RB Salzburg ‘definitely rule out’ Christoph Freund joining Chelsea as sporting director
RB Salzburg general manager Stephan Reiter is confident that his colleague Christoph Freund is not joining Chelsea as our new sporting director, despite all the reports to the contrary. Reiter and Freund have worked together at Salzburg for the past five years, and have both jointly extended their contracts to 2026 just a couple months ago.
CBS Sports
Serie A manager hot seat: Why Massimiliano Allegri and Simone Inzaghi are now in danger of being sacked
Both Inter Milan and Juventus lost on Sunday and are now in crisis mode. Inter lost 3-1 at red-hot Udinese, while Juventus fell at lowly Monza as the host got their first win in Serie A. At the same time, the two coaches are now in danger and fans are increasingly asking for a change. The two sides are still publicly defending Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan and Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, but the question now is for how much longer?
FOX Sports
Historic day of defeats for big teams in Serie A; Monza wins
MILAN (AP) — Two of the top Serie A coaches are already feeling the pressure after Juventus and Inter Milan lost on a miserable day for some of the traditional greats of Italian soccer. It was the first time since February 1955 that Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and Roma...
BBC
Leeds: Man's 165-mile run for MND in memory of wife
A man who lost his wife to motor neurone disease (MND) has completed a run from Scotland to Leeds to mark what would have been her 50th birthday. Susie Hamlin, a former senior dietician at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, died in 2018 at the age of 45. Her widower John has...
