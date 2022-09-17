Murder suspect escapes Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex; authorities working to re-arrest him

Read full article on original website
Lafourche Booking Log - September 18, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on September 18, 2022.
OrthoLA grateful for 15 years of service; eager for bigger, brighter future
A local business celebrated its 15th anniversary this week — a milestone that its founders say is fulfilling because of the many lives they’ve been able to positively impact since opening its doors. The local business was started in Sept. 2007 by Dr. Jason Higgins and Dr. David...
Ochsner’s Women’s Health Center-Raceland Reopens After Hurricane Ida
A ribbon cutting was held today, Monday, September 19, to commemorate Ochsner’s Women’s Health Center-Raceland opening for the first time since Hurricane Ida made landfall on August 29, 2021. Located in Raceland, La. The clinic was extensively damaged by the Category 4 storm, as was much of the Bayou Region.
GALLERY: Lafourche School District celebrates 2022-2023 Louisiana Models of Excellence Award
The Lafourche Parish School District received the 2022-2023 Louisiana Models of Excellence Award for its high quality science instruction initiative. The school district celebrated its achievement today with a ceremony at Central Lafourche High School. Local school administrators, local lawmakers and other community dignitaries attended the hour-long ceremony. During the...
Lafourche Schools make ‘impossible possible’ with prestigious state award
The Lafourche Parish School District earned one of the highest honors it could receive today — a feat that would be amazing in normal times, but which is even more impressive given the challenges they’ve faced in the past year post-Hurricane Ida. The local school district was awarded...
RAYMOND DANIELS
Raymond James Daniel Sr., age 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 5:45 a.m. He was a native of Larose and resident of Galliano, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano on Friday, September 23, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Larose.
BETTY TRICHE
Betty “Peanut” Triche, 63, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Lockport, LA, on Tuesday, September 20th from 5 pm until 9 pm and will continue on Wednesday, September 21st from 8:30 am until service time. A funeral service will be held at 11 am with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.
ANNA ALPHONSO
Anna Authement Alphonso, age 78, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was a resident of Galliano, LA. Anna was truly an exceptional mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Taking care of her family was what made her the happiest and she always looked for the opportunity to do so. Anna absolutely adored her grandbabies and took great pride in being their Maw. She enjoyed cooking and feeding her family and in her free time a game of Bingo. Anna was a fiercely strong woman who always put the needs of others before her own. She was an incredible woman who left her family with so many wonderful memories. She will be deeply missed.
DAVID DUET
David L. Duet, 74, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Larose, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Galliano, on Wednesday, September 21st from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. David is survived by his children, Dana D. Griffin (Lonny)...
JANET PICOU
Janet Cheramie Picou, 63, a native and resident of Cut Off, LA passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 8:18 PM. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Cut Off, from 11 am until service time. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 pm with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
EBRY DUFRENE
Ebry P. Dufrene, 81, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, September 22nd from 10 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
