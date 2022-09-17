ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Montana State falls to Oregon State 68-28

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon State's offense fired on all cylinders and the Beavers ran past Montana State 68-28, giving the Bobcats their first loss of the season. MSU struggled with taking care of the ball, as Tommy Mellott threw three interceptions, which led to 20 Oregon State points. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 101 yards, while adding 135 rushing yards on 18 carries.
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
marinelink.com

Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System

It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
NBC News

MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’

As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
96.7 KISS FM

Special Report: Body Found in Camper South of Livingston

Early Monday morning, the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a deceased body in a camper on East River Road south of Livingston. The incident is under investigation. Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating it as a homicide. According to the Park Co. Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the report of a body at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
KXLY

Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman

COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
KULR8

Big Country News

