KULR8
Montana State falls to Oregon State 68-28
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon State's offense fired on all cylinders and the Beavers ran past Montana State 68-28, giving the Bobcats their first loss of the season. MSU struggled with taking care of the ball, as Tommy Mellott threw three interceptions, which led to 20 Oregon State points. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 101 yards, while adding 135 rushing yards on 18 carries.
KULR8
Oregon State obscures optimism Montana State took into this season
PORTLAND, Ore. — If you wanted positive spin after Saturday’s football game, you weren’t going to get it from Montana State’s players and coaches. “Frustrated” was the blunt answer MSU starting quarterback Tommy Mellott used to describe how he felt after his team lost to Oregon State 68-28 on Saturday night in front of 25,218 spectators at Providence Park. “Humbled” would be one way to sum up how Mellott, head coach Brent Vigen and defensive back Simeon Woodard looked after the blowout. “Concerned” could creep in there too.
KULR8
Montana State overwhelmed by Oregon State in first loss of season
PORTLAND, Ore. — Instead of connecting on a deep ball down the right sideline to wide receiver Willie Patterson, Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott’s pass landed perfectly in the hands of Oregon State defensive back Rejzohn Wright. Clearly something went wrong, as Patterson had cut inside and Wright...
Moving to Montana: Recent Teenage Transplants React
There's more than enough chatter about Montana newbies, but I had an extraordinary opportunity to pick the brains of teenagers who had moved to Montana in the last couple of years. One of my friends is part of a large, long-time Bozeman family and has two teenagers herself. Aside from...
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
marinelink.com
Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System
It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
NBC News
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’
As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
Special Report: Body Found in Camper South of Livingston
Early Monday morning, the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a deceased body in a camper on East River Road south of Livingston. The incident is under investigation. Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating it as a homicide. According to the Park Co. Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the report of a body at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
KXLY
Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman
COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
KULR8
Body found in camper on East River Road in Park County
The following is a press release from the Park County Sheriff's Office:. LIVINGSTON, Mont. - "At approximately 0830 this morning the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body that was found in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road. The circumstances surrounding the reason have yet to be determined, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide. As you can imagine these cases take time and the information involved is sensitive. With that being said, I will do my best to update you as I can. If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050."
Water main break in Pullman causes people to boil water for drinking
PULLMAN, Wash. — A water main break in Pullman caused people to boil their water for drinking Saturday afternoon. Crews from the City of Pullman went to a water main break near Grand Avenue and Center Street working to shut the water off and repair the water system. Crews were asking people in the area to avoid Grand Avenue between...
Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms
COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
