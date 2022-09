I found a quote online the other day that said, “Joy is a power. Cultivate it.”. Well let me tell you, I was cultivating like crazy last weekend. The Puppy Paddle was held at the Chambersburg Municipal Pool and joy was in abundance. The Rec Department drains the chlorine from the pool and opens it up to the canine world and the day is about as incredible as you imagine it would be.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO