I've always had a fascination with graveyards. It's weird...I know. Maybe it's from growing up southern and my family's dedication to Decoration Day. In case you're not familiar, Decoration Day is a very old tradition in the south. It's one day set aside each year for cleaning up the brush and weeds around family graves and then decorating them with flowers. When I was a kid, it was like a family reunion - with aunts and uncles, cousins, and grandparents all showing up to make the graves of our loved ones "presentable." I looked forward to it every year. While the grown ups were busy cleaning up, decorating and talking, I was off exploring - wandering the creepy maze of marble tombstones and looking for the oldest and most unusual grave that I could find. To this day, I still love exploring graveyards - even if it's online. Recently, while exploring the website Findagrave.com, I discovered quite a few very interesting graves of famous people buried in Alabama. Here's the beginning of my list: Graves of the Famous in Alabama Part One.

