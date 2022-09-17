As Ford Authority has reported over the past few months, a big component of Ford’s plan to split itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles and Ford Model e for EVs – is that Ford dealers are being asked to specialize in one of those particular areas or commercial vehicles as soon as next year. CEO Jim Farley has referred to this move as a “stress test” for dealers, who have expressed some concerns over plans to set high standards for the sale of EVs, especially at fixed prices. Regardless, FoMoCo revealed these plans to its dealer network just last week – news that consists of multiple tiers of standards – though Automotive News is now reporting that some Ford dealers will only be allowed to a small batch of EVs each year.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO