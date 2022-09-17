these things need to take their total electric vehicle and have it short circuit on them. quit pushing thus garbage on everybody. not everybody can afford or want a total electric vehicle
until an electric can tow a trailer 400 miles, I'll stick to good old gas engine power. Hopefully we can get common sense back and realize electric is only a partial and not a the only answer.
I guarantee the Blue Oval will do the best and be viable. These electric cars are already proving themselves to be problematic (understatement) especially with the rolling blackouts and threats of electricity shortages. People will chose to power their houses over powering their cars. ("Boss, I can't make it to work today, I forgot to plug my car in last night!") And don't even get me started on how difficult these things will be in the cold, harsh winter😅
