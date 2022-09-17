Read full article on original website
College Football World Expects This Former BSU Coach To Be Fired DRAFT
Two high-profile college football coaches have been fired, and we haven't begun week four of the season. Herb Edwards joined Scott Frost on the coaches looking for a work list. Could we see one prominent former Boise State coach join them on the highly compensated unemployment list?. Could former Boise...
underdogdynasty.com
UTEP vs Boise State: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction
All-Time Series: Boise State leads the all-time series 6-0. The Broncos beat UTEP 54-13 in 2021. *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. After a 2021 season that was UTEP’s best in years, it’s been a tough start to the 2022 campaign. The Miners are 1-2 to...
KTVB
Boise State beats UT Martin 30-7 in sellout home opener
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos improved to 2-1 Saturday with a 30-7 win over the UT Martin Skyhawks at Albertsons Stadium. On its first possession of the contest, Boise State's offense had its best drive of 2022. Following a UT Martin three-and-out, the Broncos marched 80 yards in seven plays. Hank Bachmeier found Stefan Cobbs for an early four-yard score to put the home team up 7-0.
Holani leads the way as Boise St. downs FCS UT Martin
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — George Holani accounted for 157 yards of offense and two touchdowns, Hank Bachmeier threw for a pair of scores, and Boise State defeated UT Martin 30-7 on Saturday. Boise State (2-1) used a smothering defense to prop up its sputtering offense, holding UT Martin to 152 yards of total offense. Offensively it was Holani who did it all for Boise State. He caught four passes for 47 yards and a score, while rushing for 110 yards and a TD. He also returned five punts for 69 yards. “We need to get (Holani) the ball in the perimeter too when there’s space out there,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said. “We need to get him as many touches as we can.”
BSU Players, Staff Members Fire Back At Fans On Social Media
Despite winning their most recent game last Saturday, fans, players, and Boise State Football staff members are fighting with each other on social media. Social media is the new version of sports talk radio. Unlike in the old days when Coach Petersen did not allow players on social media, this year's team is about sharing their frustrations with their fans.
KIVI-TV
Albertsons Stadium unveiling new "Locals Corner" for all home games this season
BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Stadium is unveiling their new project, "Local's Corner," in the stadium. It is a section of the stadium that will be designated for local breweries to sell beer. Along with the local's corner, the stadium will have food trucks around the parking lot in "Broncos Alley." Food trucks have been invited to the stadium before, but this year there is a larger emphasis on the experience as a whole, which is why breweries have now been invited to join.
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise
It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This, Idaho
Karen Alert: I want you to know that I know that I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens have really let me down with their embarrassing public behavior. It was the weekend before last at Owyhee High School, one of West Ada School District's newest schools. Nestled among the corn fields on the back roads of Meridian, the Saturday night game had a spectacular turn-out. It also began in the most American way ever. The game between the cross-town rivals featured a tribute to Idaho's first responders and Veterans. Our neighbor's dad, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, did the coin toss for the game is his great-grandson was quarterbacking for. As I sat beside my husband, a Veteran himself, I found myself beaming with gratitude and appreciation for our patriotic community.
KATU.com
Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
idaho.gov
F&G receives multiple reports of mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise
Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region Office received multiple reports of a mountain lion moving through western Boise and Garden City. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion.
Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week
During the week, ISP will announce the first ever public tours available on a first-come, first-served basis in its three labs. The post Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
The approaching Low is a good sign
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Uncertainty is the best way to describe the forecast over the next few days. A weak trough of low pressure over the region will send occasional surges of moisture in our direction through Saturday. If we do see showers, the best chance will likely be in the late afternoon/evening associated with the heating of the day.
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
3 Best Places for Amazing Guacamole in the Boise Area
Today is National Guacamole Day! There are a lot of random holidays during the year — pretty much every day is a holiday for something haha!. But could there even possibly be a better random holiday than this one?. What a day to celebrate and treat yourself to some...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise River could be the largest US surface water irrigation system to be electronically monitored
The Pioneer Irrigation District headworks on the Boise River in west Ada County on September 16, 2022. Every drop of water that comes down the Boise River is accounted for; used to irrigate crops and residential lawns and gardens across the Treasure Valley. Water managers are planning to modernize the way they monitor and manage flows to increase efficiency and conservation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho gubernatorial candidate paid $4,000 in campaign funds to criminal defense attorney firm
Originally published Sept. 15 on Idaho Reports.A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise,...
Idaho’s Far Right Suffers Election Loss to 18-Year-Old Climate Activist
The nationwide campaign to stifle discussions of race and gender in public schools through misinformation and bullying suffered a reversal in Idaho on Monday, when a high school senior vocally opposed to book bans and smears against LGBTQ+ youth took a seat on the Boise school board. The student, Shiva...
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
KTVB
Indian Creek Festival kicks off in Caldwell
"Indian creek festival event is great for anyone in the treasure valley. It's great for families, for couples, there's something for everybody at this event."
