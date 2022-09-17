ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, WV

Metro News

Bowling Green stuns Marshall in overtime, 34-31

From the Shocker in South Bend a week ago to a Bummer in Bowling Green on Saturday. Coming off a win at Notre Dame as a 20-point underdog last week, the heavily-favored Thundering Herd jumped to quick 14-0 lead, only to see the Falcons battle back in a big way and pull off their version of a shocker, 34-31 in overtime to continue Marshall’s futility at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WSAZ

Fired Up Friday | Spring Valley Timberwolves

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- WSAZ’s Joseph Payton headed to Timberwolves country for this week’s edition of Fired Up Friday. Spring Valley will take on Hurricane in their latest gridiron clash Friday night. For more, click or tap on the video link with this story.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Huntington prepares to see influx of visitors with Charleston’s Capital Sports Center project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A plan to build an $80 million indoor sports complex in Charleston will generate a ripple effect of increased visitors in nearby cities like Huntington. Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the city is preparing for more traveler spending at hotels and restaurants when the Capital Sports Center is complete in the next two years.
CHARLESTON, WV
Jury selection in Hall case begins Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of a Charleston man accused of fatally shooting former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush. Jaquan Hall, 22, faces four charges — including murder — for allegedly shooting Roush near a Meigs County, Ohio apartment complex in April 2021. Investigators said Roush crawled to that building after being shot to get someone to call authorities. Roush told Meigs County officers about the shooting before being transported to a local hospital, where he died.
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WWII-era ship docks in Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — History landed in Charleston Monday afternoon, some 77 years after landing on the beaches of Normandy. U.S.S. LST-325 (LST is military nomenclature for Landing Ship, Tank) will be in town through Sunday. According to the ship’s official website, LST-325 transported men and equipment from England to Omaha Beach on June 7, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
DC News Now

6 unique trails to enjoy in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — If you enjoy, walking, running, or biking, here are six trails in Charleston with unique sights, history, nature and more. 1. Sunrise Carriage Trail In 1905, West Virginia’s Gov. William A. MacCorkle directed the construction of his estate, the Sunrise Mansion on a 16-acre woodland property in Charleston’s South Hills. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

UPDATE | Man on excavator dies after fall into Kanawha River

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Chesapeake Police Chief John Walls says a 79-year-old man is the victim in the drowning reported along the 11800 block of MacCorkle Avenue Sunday around 9:00 p.m. Walls says the person who made the 911 call told dispatchers a man was using a Bobcat excavator around...
CHESAPEAKE, WV
Metro News

Body found in Kanawha River near Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. — Kanawha County emergency officials have said that a body found in the Kanawha River was a 79-year old man. According to WCHS-TV, the man was riding an excavator and drowned after the heavy equipment got too close to the edge and slipped into the river in 30 feet of water.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 West Virginia schools receive national recognition

EVANS, WV (WOWK) – Three West Virginia schools were nationally recognized as 2022 Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education. The following schools were among 297 in the country to receive the distinction: Evans Elementary in Jackson County, Culloden Elementary in Cabell County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County. “We are extremely […]
EVANS, WV
WSAZ

West Side Lighting Project shines light on needs across Charleston

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since Charleston Main Streets West Side Light Revitalization Project announced its master plan last month, the organization’s Executive Director Ric Cavender said there has been positive feedback. “We identified really early on that the Elk City district with all the newly restored buildings and...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital after Southridge crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after an accident on Corridor G near the Southridge Walmart. Kanawha County Metro says that one southbound lane is now open after all southbound lanes were closed after the crash. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Woman arrested in connection with Charleston murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have arrested a woman in connection with a Sept. 9 shooting death in Charleston but are still looking for the man they’ve identified as the shooter. Cortni Ann Stovall, 27, is charged with murder. She was allegedly driving the car that took Tyran Gray...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Body found in Kanawha River after excavator accident

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. — Kanawha County emergency officials have said that a body found in the Kanawha River was a 79-year old man. According to WCHS-TV, the man was riding an excavator and drowned after the heavy equipment got too close to the edge and slipped into the river in 30 feet of water.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: 1 dead in Mason County 3-vehicle crash

UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. According to Mason County 911 […]
MASON COUNTY, WV

