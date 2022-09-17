Read full article on original website
Metro News
Bowling Green stuns Marshall in overtime, 34-31
From the Shocker in South Bend a week ago to a Bummer in Bowling Green on Saturday. Coming off a win at Notre Dame as a 20-point underdog last week, the heavily-favored Thundering Herd jumped to quick 14-0 lead, only to see the Falcons battle back in a big way and pull off their version of a shocker, 34-31 in overtime to continue Marshall’s futility at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.
wchstv.com
Opening day for Mingo County motorsports facility announced for fall 2022
After years of delay, a motorsports facility in Mingo County is set to open this fall. A project nearly a decade in the making, the first race at the Twin Branch Motorsports Complex in Delbarton, West Virginia has been scheduled for Oct. 22. The mountaintop drag strip is set to...
WSAZ
Fired Up Friday | Spring Valley Timberwolves
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- WSAZ’s Joseph Payton headed to Timberwolves country for this week’s edition of Fired Up Friday. Spring Valley will take on Hurricane in their latest gridiron clash Friday night. For more, click or tap on the video link with this story.
wchsnetwork.com
Huntington prepares to see influx of visitors with Charleston’s Capital Sports Center project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A plan to build an $80 million indoor sports complex in Charleston will generate a ripple effect of increased visitors in nearby cities like Huntington. Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the city is preparing for more traveler spending at hotels and restaurants when the Capital Sports Center is complete in the next two years.
Metro News
Jury selection in Hall case begins Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of a Charleston man accused of fatally shooting former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush. Jaquan Hall, 22, faces four charges — including murder — for allegedly shooting Roush near a Meigs County, Ohio apartment complex in April 2021. Investigators said Roush crawled to that building after being shot to get someone to call authorities. Roush told Meigs County officers about the shooting before being transported to a local hospital, where he died.
WWII-era ship docks in Charleston, WV
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — History landed in Charleston Monday afternoon, some 77 years after landing on the beaches of Normandy. U.S.S. LST-325 (LST is military nomenclature for Landing Ship, Tank) will be in town through Sunday. According to the ship’s official website, LST-325 transported men and equipment from England to Omaha Beach on June 7, […]
6 unique trails to enjoy in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — If you enjoy, walking, running, or biking, here are six trails in Charleston with unique sights, history, nature and more. 1. Sunrise Carriage Trail In 1905, West Virginia’s Gov. William A. MacCorkle directed the construction of his estate, the Sunrise Mansion on a 16-acre woodland property in Charleston’s South Hills. The […]
woay.com
Mountain State Ground Beef available this week in West Virginia stores
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Mountain State Ground Beef will be available for purchase for the week of September 19 at 116 Par Mar and ten Food Fair locations throughout West Virginia. Consumers can purchase a one-pound package of ground beef or one pound of three fresh ground beef patties.
WSAZ
UPDATE | Man on excavator dies after fall into Kanawha River
Metro News
Body found in Kanawha River near Chesapeake
3 West Virginia schools receive national recognition
EVANS, WV (WOWK) – Three West Virginia schools were nationally recognized as 2022 Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education. The following schools were among 297 in the country to receive the distinction: Evans Elementary in Jackson County, Culloden Elementary in Cabell County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County. “We are extremely […]
WSAZ
West Side Lighting Project shines light on needs across Charleston
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since Charleston Main Streets West Side Light Revitalization Project announced its master plan last month, the organization’s Executive Director Ric Cavender said there has been positive feedback. “We identified really early on that the Elk City district with all the newly restored buildings and...
1 taken to hospital after Southridge crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after an accident on Corridor G near the Southridge Walmart. Kanawha County Metro says that one southbound lane is now open after all southbound lanes were closed after the crash. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
Metro News
Marshall funding plan puts more weight on the earning of degrees during the next 5 years
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University Board of Governors approved a plan Tuesday that will impact how one-third of the university’s annual funding will be determined during the next five years. Higher education in West Virginia is going to a outcomes-based funding formula model as approved by state lawmakers...
Body found after man in West Virginia fell from excavator into river
UPDATE (1:05 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19): First responders tell WOWK that the accident happened on private property. The man who fell into the river on Sunday night was doing some grading work in his yard when the accident happened. UPDATE: Emergency crews have located the body of a man who fell into the Kanawha […]
Metro News
Woman arrested in connection with Charleston murder
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have arrested a woman in connection with a Sept. 9 shooting death in Charleston but are still looking for the man they’ve identified as the shooter. Cortni Ann Stovall, 27, is charged with murder. She was allegedly driving the car that took Tyran Gray...
wchsnetwork.com
Body found in Kanawha River after excavator accident
WSAZ
Officers searching for man in connection with Charleston homicide investigation
Metro News
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
UPDATE: 1 dead in Mason County 3-vehicle crash
UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. According to Mason County 911 […]
