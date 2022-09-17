College football fans watching the Oklahoma-Nebraska game had to go the second half without Fox broadcaster Gus Johnson. He was working with analyst Joel Klatt on the broadcast from Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday. Well, Johnson had to bail out after not feeling well after the first half. This left Klatt to call the second-half play on the field. Oklahoma would hold a big halftime lead and go on to beat the Cornhuskers 49-14. Klatt would come along a few hours after the game ended and provided everyone with an update on Johnson’s condition.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO