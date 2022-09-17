ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Jadyn Toppin says yes to New Mexico basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jadyn Toppin said he will play basketball at the University of New Mexico. The six-foot-eight-inch, 210-pound power forward made his verbal commitment public on social media Monday. New Mexico State is hoping to pick up their first win of the season Saturday when they host Hawaii. The Aggies remain winless at 0-4, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM: Lobo football home game attendance turning corner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football will be playing at LSU this weekend. While attendance at the home games looks low, UNM says they’re turning a corner. With the rivalry NMSU game in Las Cruces this year and one of the marquee games against Boise State already behind them, it’s unclear how attendance will look for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Week 5 9 Overtime Game of the Week: Bel Air vs. Jefferson

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pair of programs that are off to fantastic starts to the 2022 high school football season are the subject of the week five 9 Overtime Game of the Week. Bel Air will travel to play Jefferson on Friday night in south-central El Paso, in a battle of a pair […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

High school football Saturday highlights – Week 5

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week five of high school football wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown from Saturday’s slate of games. Milne Stadium played host to two one win teams looking to get back in the win column. Albuquerque high and Farmington played evenly through the first half, each scoring a touchdown and Farmington […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

End of glory days was inevitable

The comedy show was several years ago, and I don’t remember the comedian’s name. But I do remember the joke. She was a Las Cruces native who had moved to Las Angeles to start her career and was back in town for the show, The joke was, “Nobody in LA cares about anything as much as you guys care about that stupid football game.” Except she didn’t say “stupid.” It was the late-night show.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Daily Lobo

UNM responds to protest against Tomi Lahren presence on campus

Since protesters gathered at the Student Union Building on Sept. 15, the University of New Mexico has released a statement condemning actions made that night that caused speaker Tomi Lahren to leave early. The Daily Lobo spoke to 11 protesters — nine UNM students and two non-students — about their experiences that night, reinforcing that those protesting remained nonviolent.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Forbes ranks NMSU as one of top colleges in U.S.

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – New Mexico State University has been recognized as one of Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges in 2022.  For this current year, NMSU was ranked 458. On an additional Forbes lists, NMSU ranked 102 in the west, 212 in public colleges and 232 in research universities. Additionally, last year, Forbes reevaluated how it […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Southern New Mexico "Pride on the Plaza" Celebration 2022

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Southern New Mexico Pride Board Member, Raquel Garzón, about the “Pride on the Plaza Celebration” Saturday, October 1st, from 5p.m.-10p.m. in Las Cruces, NM, starting with a Pride March at 4:30p.m. at the Downtown Las Cruces Plaza. A full week of events begin with a Pride Kick-Off Drag Show Saturday, September 24th at 7p.m. at Salud! de Mesilla, 1800 Avenida de Mesilla. Schedule/information available at SouthernNMPride.org; PFLAG Las Cruces/Dona Ana; and on Facebook.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Daily Lobo

Students of color denied entry at Turning Point event at UNM

Multiple students of color were denied entry at the Turning Point USA-sponsored “Talking With Tomi” event at the University of New Mexico Student Union Building’s Ballroom B on Thursday, Sept. 15. Students who were denied entry did have tickets but were turned away by Turning Point staff, according to Tyler Jacobs, one of the UNM students who was denied. Multiple witnesses at the event reported seeing students being denied entry.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

El Paso community says goodbye to barbershop owned by ‘Miss’ Estine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends and customers said one final goodbye to one of El Paso’s most prominent Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Barbershop on North Peidras closed its doors on Sept. 1 after decades of serving the Borderland. But Sunday, Sept. 18, the community came together to celebrate more than 71 years of “Miss” Estine […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools earn top honors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Large police presence at home in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a large police presence at a home in Rio Rancho. Details are limited but it is happening at Peppoli Loop near Unser and Southern. Police have not said what led up to the situation or named anyone involved. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story

"It was hard. It was hard because you expect to be home sooner, but it's not happening," she said. It was in Slovakia, Gross realized she wouldn't be back home for a while and had to make other plans. She enrolled in CNM and got her visa. Through the help of an Albuquerque-based Christian non-profit that works with her ministry in Ukraine, she and her sister moved in with her host parents in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

