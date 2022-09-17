Read full article on original website
Related
Sports Desk: Jadyn Toppin says yes to New Mexico basketball
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jadyn Toppin said he will play basketball at the University of New Mexico. The six-foot-eight-inch, 210-pound power forward made his verbal commitment public on social media Monday. New Mexico State is hoping to pick up their first win of the season Saturday when they host Hawaii. The Aggies remain winless at 0-4, […]
UNM: Lobo football home game attendance turning corner
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football will be playing at LSU this weekend. While attendance at the home games looks low, UNM says they’re turning a corner. With the rivalry NMSU game in Las Cruces this year and one of the marquee games against Boise State already behind them, it’s unclear how attendance will look for […]
CBS Sports
New Mexico vs. UTEP updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The UTEP Miners will face off against the New Mexico Lobos on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Stadium. UTEP will be hoping to build upon the 20-13 win they picked up against the Lobos when they previously played in September of last year. The Miners...
Week 5 9 Overtime Game of the Week: Bel Air vs. Jefferson
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pair of programs that are off to fantastic starts to the 2022 high school football season are the subject of the week five 9 Overtime Game of the Week. Bel Air will travel to play Jefferson on Friday night in south-central El Paso, in a battle of a pair […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Organ Mountain football player Abraham Romero dies after three-week battle in coma
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Organ Mountain High School football player Abraham Romero died on Saturday night, the school’s booster club announced on Sunday morning. He was 17 years old. In a post online, the booster club said that Romero passed away with his mother by his side. Romero spent three weeks in an El […]
High school football Saturday highlights – Week 5
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week five of high school football wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown from Saturday’s slate of games. Milne Stadium played host to two one win teams looking to get back in the win column. Albuquerque high and Farmington played evenly through the first half, each scoring a touchdown and Farmington […]
krwg.org
End of glory days was inevitable
The comedy show was several years ago, and I don’t remember the comedian’s name. But I do remember the joke. She was a Las Cruces native who had moved to Las Angeles to start her career and was back in town for the show, The joke was, “Nobody in LA cares about anything as much as you guys care about that stupid football game.” Except she didn’t say “stupid.” It was the late-night show.
Daily Lobo
UNM responds to protest against Tomi Lahren presence on campus
Since protesters gathered at the Student Union Building on Sept. 15, the University of New Mexico has released a statement condemning actions made that night that caused speaker Tomi Lahren to leave early. The Daily Lobo spoke to 11 protesters — nine UNM students and two non-students — about their experiences that night, reinforcing that those protesting remained nonviolent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
An Earthquake 190 Miles Away In New Mexico Felt Across The Border
On Thursday, September 1, at 10:23 am, the epicenter of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake originated 57 miles south of Carlsbad, Eddy County, New Mexico, making its way across the borderland. Three weeks ago, a reported 4.6 magnitude earthquake originating 190 miles away in New Mexico was felt across El Paso...
Forbes ranks NMSU as one of top colleges in U.S.
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – New Mexico State University has been recognized as one of Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges in 2022. For this current year, NMSU was ranked 458. On an additional Forbes lists, NMSU ranked 102 in the west, 212 in public colleges and 232 in research universities. Additionally, last year, Forbes reevaluated how it […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders
Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
krwg.org
Southern New Mexico "Pride on the Plaza" Celebration 2022
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Southern New Mexico Pride Board Member, Raquel Garzón, about the “Pride on the Plaza Celebration” Saturday, October 1st, from 5p.m.-10p.m. in Las Cruces, NM, starting with a Pride March at 4:30p.m. at the Downtown Las Cruces Plaza. A full week of events begin with a Pride Kick-Off Drag Show Saturday, September 24th at 7p.m. at Salud! de Mesilla, 1800 Avenida de Mesilla. Schedule/information available at SouthernNMPride.org; PFLAG Las Cruces/Dona Ana; and on Facebook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Lobo
Students of color denied entry at Turning Point event at UNM
Multiple students of color were denied entry at the Turning Point USA-sponsored “Talking With Tomi” event at the University of New Mexico Student Union Building’s Ballroom B on Thursday, Sept. 15. Students who were denied entry did have tickets but were turned away by Turning Point staff, according to Tyler Jacobs, one of the UNM students who was denied. Multiple witnesses at the event reported seeing students being denied entry.
‘The Cleaning Lady’ actor helped by New Mexico DOT courtesy patrol
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convenient and free roadside service in the metro helps thousands of stranded drivers in the metro and has for decades. But recently, it just so happened to help a famous actor. While in town filming the hit TV show, ‘The Cleaning Lady’, Oliver Hudson ran out of gas on his way to […]
El Paso community says goodbye to barbershop owned by ‘Miss’ Estine
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends and customers said one final goodbye to one of El Paso’s most prominent Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Barbershop on North Peidras closed its doors on Sept. 1 after decades of serving the Borderland. But Sunday, Sept. 18, the community came together to celebrate more than 71 years of “Miss” Estine […]
Three New Mexico schools earn top honors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
Large police presence at home in Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a large police presence at a home in Rio Rancho. Details are limited but it is happening at Peppoli Loop near Unser and Southern. Police have not said what led up to the situation or named anyone involved. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story
"It was hard. It was hard because you expect to be home sooner, but it's not happening," she said. It was in Slovakia, Gross realized she wouldn't be back home for a while and had to make other plans. She enrolled in CNM and got her visa. Through the help of an Albuquerque-based Christian non-profit that works with her ministry in Ukraine, she and her sister moved in with her host parents in Albuquerque.
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
City of El Paso to reopen 2 rec centers as part of ‘strategic recovery effort’
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is reopening two additional recreation centers that had been closed during the pandemic as part of its “strategic recovery effort.” The Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge St. in west El Paso, will reopen Monday, Sept. 19. Its hours will […]
Comments / 0