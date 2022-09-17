"It was hard. It was hard because you expect to be home sooner, but it's not happening," she said. It was in Slovakia, Gross realized she wouldn't be back home for a while and had to make other plans. She enrolled in CNM and got her visa. Through the help of an Albuquerque-based Christian non-profit that works with her ministry in Ukraine, she and her sister moved in with her host parents in Albuquerque.

