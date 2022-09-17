Read full article on original website
KX.finance announces upcoming DeFi/DEX aggregator launch on APTOS/SUI blockchain
KX.finance team is proud to announce the upcoming launch of their new Aptos/Sui-based DeFi/DEX tool and aggregator with aggregation capabilities. According to the LitePaper from the official website, this innovative new product will offer aggregation capabilities and solve three pain points of existing DEX and Aggregators:. For end users: They...
NFTY Token (NFTY) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed NFTY Token (NFTY) on September 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NFTY/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Offering a new system for web 3.0 user management,...
LBank Exchange Will List NEBTC on September 20, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEBTC on September 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NEBTC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 20, 2022. As a digital wallet...
LBank Partners with Radio Caca to Bring an Inclusive 3D Metaverse to Users
World-leading cryptocurrency exchange LBank announces a partnership with Radio Caca’s United States of Mars Metaverse (USM) after recently revealing plans to set up a virtual HQ. The USM metaverse is a 3D planet that will allow users to interact with the LBank ecosystem in the virtual world, thereby —...
LBank Exchange Will List GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTG/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022. Combining innovative...
More Than 125,000 Crypto Traders Liquidated, Here’s How Much They Lost
Over the last 24 hours, thousands of crypto traders have lost their positions in the market. The liquidations had ramped up, especially after the price of bitcoin had lost its footing above $19,000. It triggered one of the largest liquidations for the year 2022, with traders losing hundreds of millions of dollars in the span of a single day.
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
Quant Explains How Whales Moved Before And After Ethereum Merge
A quant has explained how the movement of whales differed between before and after the Ethereum merge went live. Ethereum Funding Rates Reached An All-Time Low Just Before The Merge. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a lot of ETH investors bet on the price going...
OceanStake– Trusted Platform For Crypto Staking
No matter who you are or where you’re from, OceanStake believes everyone should be able to freely earn, spend, trade, and transfer their money. Their goal is to serve as a crypto infrastructure service provider. With OceanStake, you can immediately put your idle assets to work and establish a...
Dogecoin Surpasses Polkadot – Can DOGE Maintain Its Aggressiveness?
Traders should definitely keep their eye on Dogecoin (DOGE) as the popular dog meme coin hints at a 30% rally in the coming days. Dogecoin blazes past Polkadot with a wide difference seen at around $576.235 million. DOGE price spiked by 2.25%. As the second biggest proof-of-work blockchain network and...
PolkStation – One Stop For IDO/INO/IGO & Metaverse and Multi Defi Protocols.
Polkastation combines various DeFi protocols, NFT minting, and marketplace with the Polkadot framework as its base. Though early blockchains serve the purpose of deploying decentralized applications, there are limitations like lack of run-time specialization and limited throughput. Polkastation wants to deliver a cutting-edge project in the blockchain space and thus...
Bitcoin And Ethereum Plunge Brings The Whole Market Down
The Merge hasn’t pushed crypto prices as expected. Instead, the third week of September has kicked off with more reds than greens. The entire market has plunged, and even the overall market cap dropped. Currently, many crypto assets are losing every hour. Many crypto exchanges are forcefully liquidating leveraged...
Ethereum Proof Of Work (ETHW) Gains 30%, Is More Upside Coming?
The Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW) token had piggybacked off the popularity of the Ethereum Merge. In a bid to maintain the network in its original mechanism, developers had forked the Ethereum network,. creating their own token in the process. The ETHW had been launched after the Merge was completed...
Apecoin (APE) Price Prediction for 2022 as The Hideaways delivers 100% gains
Apecoin’s APE token has been dropping in price ahead of a scheduled token unlock to release over 25 million tokens to the market and add to selling pressure. Whilst the market has been crashing, The Hideaways (HDWY) recently rewarded early investors with 100% gains. The project is still in its early stages, with analysts predicting further gains of at least 400% by November 2022.
Neo (NEO), VeChain (VET) Return To Growth Path While Chronoly.io Boosts Positivity In Market
Several cryptocurrencies have emerged as convincing investment instruments in recent times. While crypto investors were dormant for the last six months due to the prevalence of strong bearish sentiment in the market, they have jumped into the arena again, following the market’s much-awaited revival. Investors are keen to make investments in projects that can offer them a good return. That said, Neo (NEO), VeChain (VET) and Chronoly.io (CRNO) are the focus of investors. While Neo (NEO) and VeChain (VET) have shown a comeback, Chronoly.io (CRNO) has impressed the market analysts with an outstanding pre-sale performance. Chronoly.io’s (CRNO) tokens were sold out during the pre-sale, with a price increment of 690%.
Crypto projects must hire a PR firm today, or die on the vine, says Baden Bower
The market for cryptocurrencies is predicted to grow to $6 trillion by 2025, according to research firm Report Linker and Coherent Market Insights. The future appears promising for many cryptocurrency firms as the globe rapidly adopts blockchain technology and more individuals invest in cryptocurrencies. Sadly, there are still a lot...
Solana Price Trades Laterally, What Could Be The Next Level?
Solana price has been volatile over the last week, with no significant change in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOL fell by 6%. At the moment, the Solana price is neither swaying towards the bullish zone nor the bearish territory. The technical outlook for the altcoin has...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Needs To Hold $18,000 At All Means, Why So?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has had turbulent times against tether (USDT) as more pain increases for bulls. Despite showing so much strength, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) bounced off from $19,000 in the past weeks to a region of $25,000 as many hoped for more relief to rally to a region of $30,000. The price of BTC faced rejection and has continued to fall with no sign of bears giving up. (Data from Binance)
Investment Opportunity with new Cryptocurrency Miners
If you are an aspiring crypto investor, Bitramo is now offering a series of exciting investment opportunities tailor-made for you. This crypto start-up stormed into the market earlier this year with three mining rigs that have already claimed their stake as the most profitable mining hardware ever created. Making things even better, you don’t need to be a technology geek to make a profit using Bitramo miners.
Bitcoin May Retest $20,000 Zone Before It Drops To $18,000 Level
Fear has gripped investors and traders alike in light of the recent adverse market action. Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has suffered the highest levels of selling pressure since the crisis in June and July. With a high of $22,400 on September 13 and a low of $18,790 today, Bitcoin...
