Several cryptocurrencies have emerged as convincing investment instruments in recent times. While crypto investors were dormant for the last six months due to the prevalence of strong bearish sentiment in the market, they have jumped into the arena again, following the market’s much-awaited revival. Investors are keen to make investments in projects that can offer them a good return. That said, Neo (NEO), VeChain (VET) and Chronoly.io (CRNO) are the focus of investors. While Neo (NEO) and VeChain (VET) have shown a comeback, Chronoly.io (CRNO) has impressed the market analysts with an outstanding pre-sale performance. Chronoly.io’s (CRNO) tokens were sold out during the pre-sale, with a price increment of 690%.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO