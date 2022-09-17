Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Nevada Volleyball sweeps Texas Southern
Norman, Okla. - Nevada volleyball concluded its participation in the Oklahoma tournament with a 3-0 win against Texas Southern Saturday morning. Kayla Afoa led the offense with 15 kills and a .371 hitting percentage. Afoa also recorded nine digs in the match. Freshman Gabby McLaughlin followed Afoa with 10 kills...
2news.com
Nevada Football shut down by Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kaleb Johnson rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and Iowa endured a night of lightning delays for a 27-0 win over Nevada on Saturday night. The game, which was delayed three times for 3 hours, 56 minutes, started at 6:40 p.m. CDT, and ended at 1:39 a.m.
2news.com
Short film “The Hero” premieres in Reno, benefitting Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
Reno finally got to see its own superhero film “The Hero” on Sunday at the National Automobile Museum. The Hero, written by Reno screenwriter Ryan Costello, is a story about Cody, a high school student with Down Syndrome and an aspiring comic book artist who escapes his school bully, Jessup, in his imaginary world of superheroes and villains, until the superhero of Cody's comic book, Crossfade, helps Cody find his own courage.
2news.com
Hunger Action Day Competition Drive Friday in Reno, Sparks
National Hunger Action day is this Friday - and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is getting ready for a friendly food drive competition where everyone wins. The drive-thru food drive will take place in two locations and will be a competition between Scheels and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Community...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Pilot Killed During Last Day Of Reno Air Races
NTSB and the FAA will be investigating the crash. The fatal crash happened on lap three of the Jet Gold Race.
2news.com
Washoe County Coroner Confirms Identity of Pilot Killed at Reno Air Races
The FAA and NTSB are both investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday at the Reno Air Races. National Transportation Safety Board officials say the aircraft involved was an Aero Vodochody L-29. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office has scientifically confirmed the identity of the pilot killed as Aaron Hogue,...
2news.com
Northwest Reno Library Closed Monday
The Northwest Reno Library will be closed Monday due to flooding related to the HVAC replacement. Washoe County Library System says hold pickup is still available at the drive-up window, at 2325 Robb Drive. They hope to reopen by the end of the week. They apologize for the inconvenience. For...
2news.com
Pilot Killed in Crash While Competing in Reno Air Races
The FAA and NTSB are both investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday on lap three of the Jet Gold Race at the Reno Air Races. National Transportation Safety Board officials say the aircraft involved was an Aero Vodochody L-29. The remainder of the competition was canceled after Sunday's crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Mosquito Fire Holds at 76,290 Acres, Containment Still 39%
The 76,290-acre Mosquito Fire remains 39% contained across Placer and El Dorado counties. CAL FIRE says 78 buildings have been destroyed and another 13 are damaged. CAL FIRE says approximately 9,236 homes remain threatened due to the fire. On Monday, a large number of evacuation orders were lifted in both...
2news.com
Officials identify pilot who died in crash at Reno Air Races
The FAA and NTSB are both investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday at the Reno Air Races. National Transportation Safety Board officials say the aircraft involved was an Aero Vodochody L-29. Authorities have identified the pilot as Aaron Hogue, 61 of Paso Robles, California. Hogue died when his plane...
Lassen County News
Deputies terminate high-speed pursuit at state line
Today, Friday, Sept. 16, Lassen County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residential burglary at a residence on Hackstaff Road in Doyle. The suspects were observed on a Ring Doorbell camera system leaving the residence stealing several items, including firearms, and they were seen driving a green, two-door pick-up truck that had been reported stolen earlier from a residence in the Herlong area. The resident was able to provide photographs of the subjects from the recording system.
Sierra Sun
History: Floriston Paper Mill
In the early days of the Transcontinental Railroad there were many bustling towns that focused on lumbering, ice, and even more ambitious industries. Only a few of these communities have survived with one being Floriston. Floriston is located between Truckee and Reno and today it is a minor exit off Interstate 80 but at one time it was a lively town.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Beer & Chili Festival Returns to GSR on October 15
Chili and brew lovers rejoice as the annual Beer & Chili Festival makes a return to Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) on Saturday, Oct. 15. GSR’s Beer & Chili Festival will feature over two dozen local, regional and national craft beer favorites, alongside local restaurants serving up chili samples and featured menu specialties. Eventgoers can vote for their favorite beer and chili to be named “People’s Choice.”
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
2news.com
HVAC Replacement Flooding Closes Northwest Reno Library
The library hopes to reopen in one week. The Northwest Reno Library will be closed Monday due to flooding related to the HVAC replacement.
2news.com
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General Accused Of 1972 Fatal Stabbing To Make First Court Appearance
Tudor Chirila Jr. was arrested on September 14, 2022 and is being held in the Washoe County Jail. A former deputy Nevada attorney general has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Seventy-seven-year-old Tudor Chirila Jr. was being held Thursday in the Washoe County Jail without bail on a fugitive charge. He once ran for the state Supreme Court and later was affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel. Honolulu police accuse him of second-degree murder, saying DNA evidence links him to the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson in her Waikiki apartment 50 years ago. In March, police say they used a DNA sample to identify Chirila's son the biological child of a DNA sample found at the crime scene.
2news.com
Carson Middle School student Honored with PBS Extraordinary Youth Award
Carson Middle School seventh grader, Everett Hogan, was named the winner of the 2022 PBS Reno Spotlight Award in the Extraordinary Youth category Friday evening at the Silver Legacy. Everett was selected out of more than 3300 nominations and 3 finalists. As part of the recognition, Everett also received $1,000...
2news.com
Jury convicts Sparks man of distributing Fentanyl
A Sparks resident was convicted by a jury on Friday, September 16, for distribution of fentanyl — a deadly synthetic opioid. After a five-day trial, Jaime Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” (36) was found guilty of two counts of distribution of a fentanyl. Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du presided over the jury trial and scheduled sentencing for December 16, 2022.
2news.com
Reno Police Investigate Major Injury Rollover Crash
Just before midnight on Saturday, Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. This is at Washington Street and Citadel Way. Upon their arrival, they located two people on scene. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. During the course...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains the impact Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis can have on your brain and body
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hashimoto’s disease is a kind of autoimmune thyroiditis. Symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, never feeling rested, muscle aches, joint pain, hair thinning and more. However, most doctors’ initial tests come back “normal,” even though the number of Hashimoto’s diagnoses is growing. In fact, 1 in 3 women have Hashimoto’s, but it often goes undiagnosed for a long time.
Comments / 0