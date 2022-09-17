ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

1130 AM: The Tiger

How Much Money Did Alabama Pay To Beat Up UL-Monroe

The football program at University of Louisiana Monroe would not be considered a "powerhouse". They certainly aren't a strong program nationally, and to be honest, they're probably not even one of the top 5 programs in the state. So why would a program like that choose to head to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with the Crimson Tide when they're ranked #2 in the nation?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Louisiana offensive tackle Tyler Johnson commits to Texas Tech

Texas Tech received good news on the recruiting trail Saturday, adding Natchitoches (La.) Central offensive tackle Tyler Johnson to its 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Johnson chose the Red Raiders over an offer list that included Baylor, Houston and Missouri. “The warm feeling, being around the coaches and players,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Abbeville Meridional

Wells brought water, and Mowata

David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
CROWLEY, LA
WWL

LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theunderdogtribune.com

Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU

Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On

(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA
ABC13 Houston

Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach getting roasted following Mississippi State's loss to LSU

Mike Leach and Mississippi State started out of the gate strong against LSU; however, things fell apart in the second half. Mississippi State held a 13-0 lead over LSU late in the second quarter before LSU came roaring back. The Tigers scored just before halftime to cut the Bulldogs lead to 13-7.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say

Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish lieutenant sings National Anthem during Saints game. Updated: 15 hours...
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

LSU Student Killed In Government St. Shooting

The victim of a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge early Friday morning is identified as an LSU student. Officials say Allison Rice, 21, was found dead inside of her car on Government Street at around 2 a.m. Police said there were multiple bullet holes in Rice's vehicle. An investigation is...
BATON ROUGE, LA

