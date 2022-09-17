Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Money Did Alabama Pay To Beat Up UL-Monroe
The football program at University of Louisiana Monroe would not be considered a "powerhouse". They certainly aren't a strong program nationally, and to be honest, they're probably not even one of the top 5 programs in the state. So why would a program like that choose to head to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with the Crimson Tide when they're ranked #2 in the nation?
Louisiana offensive tackle Tyler Johnson commits to Texas Tech
Texas Tech received good news on the recruiting trail Saturday, adding Natchitoches (La.) Central offensive tackle Tyler Johnson to its 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Johnson chose the Red Raiders over an offer list that included Baylor, Houston and Missouri. “The warm feeling, being around the coaches and players,...
Abbeville Meridional
Wells brought water, and Mowata
David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU
Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
L'Observateur
Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On
(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
ABC13 Houston
Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach getting roasted following Mississippi State's loss to LSU
Mike Leach and Mississippi State started out of the gate strong against LSU; however, things fell apart in the second half. Mississippi State held a 13-0 lead over LSU late in the second quarter before LSU came roaring back. The Tigers scored just before halftime to cut the Bulldogs lead to 13-7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Olivia Dunne's Joe Burrow Jersey Photo Goes Viral
Olivia Dunne appears to be a fan of Joe Burrow. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who has millions of followers across social media, has made it clear that she's a fan of the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Dunne shared a photo next to a Burrow painting on social media earlier this month.
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say. Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish...
Coach Desormeaux Talks Play Calling, QBs, Rice Players Taking Things Too Far & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football experienced something on Saturday night for the first time in over a calendar year. A loss. The Cajuns 15 game win streak was snapped in a frustrating loss to the Rice Owls. Following the defeat, Louisiana linebacker Kris Moncrief detailed racist comments he says were directed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Why are there pistols on Calcasieu River bridge’s railings? The story behind its artistic flair
Katheryn Hannon asked Curious Louisiana: “What happened to the crossed pistols that adorned the old Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge?” It turns out, she was thinking of the wrong bridge, but that’s an easy mistake to make in Louisiana, particularly concerning bridges of a certain age.
LSU student uses social media to propose removing historical murals
Hundreds of students walk the halls of Allen Hall at Louisiana State University every day, but for some, it’s an uncomfortable commute to their next class.
theadvocate.com
'A landmark in Lafayette': Hideaway Hall opening soon in former Schilling Shack space
Herbert Schilling says he can't share his favorite memory at the event hall his family operated for decades in Lafayette. The Schilling Shack, which opened in 1965 and closed in 2003, was home to some of the most infamous parties in Lafayette at a time when the city was booming.
Louisiana-grown rice donated to help feed the hungry
The Louisiana Rice Industry is donating Louisiana-grown rice to Second Harvest Food Bank to help feed the hungry in Southwest Louisiana.
WAFB.com
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say
Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish lieutenant sings National Anthem during Saints game. Updated: 15 hours...
iheart.com
LSU Student Killed In Government St. Shooting
The victim of a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge early Friday morning is identified as an LSU student. Officials say Allison Rice, 21, was found dead inside of her car on Government Street at around 2 a.m. Police said there were multiple bullet holes in Rice's vehicle. An investigation is...
LSU student found murdered in car early Friday morning in Baton Rouge
A 21-year-old LSU student was found dead Friday morning, shot to death inside a car abandoned on Government Street in Baton Rouge. The body of Allison Rice was discovered around 2:15 am, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
AT&T Customers in North Lafayette, Carencro Area Just Got A Brand New 5G Cell Tower
If you live or work near the Carencro-North Lafayette area you may have noticed a boost in signal over the past few weeks. A notice from AT&T has a lot of customers in the area feeling happy about their service (or at least a little less aggravated). As someone who lives in that area, I can relate.
Comments / 0