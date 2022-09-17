Read full article on original website
rpiathletics.com
Golf Team Wins for Second Straight Weekend
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. - All five student-athletes shot 74 or below on the second day of the Williams College Fall Invitational to help the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) to a 288 on Sunday as the Engineers won the team title with a two-day total of 583 (+15, 295-288). RPI defeated 17 others with Skidmore College placing second, 12 shots behind. Babson College was third with a 596.
What Happened Friday: Week 2 of Western Mass. football & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. There was a ton of Week 2 action across Western Massachusetts, including a few teams playing opponents outside of the region.
iBerkshires.com
County Baseball Umpires Hand Out Season-Ending Honors
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Berkshire County Baseball Umpires Association honored three Pittsfield ballplayers at the association's golf tournament and dinner last month. Taconic's Nick Guachione and Pittsfield High's Patrick Rindfuss each received the BCBUA's Ray Pearson Sportsmanship Award. Taconic's Bo Bramer was given the Rich Pothier MVP Award. Seen here...
First weekend for the Big E reaches groundbreaking record
The first day of the Big E reached an All-time attendance record on Friday, with over 87,000 visitors.
NewsTimes
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
The Big E features numerous classics to new ‘wild’ food options
The Big E's first weekend is wrapping up and 22News went in search of new and returning foods to find at the fairgrounds.
Double 'Storrowing' In Westfield, West Springfield Leads To $2M Lawsuit: Court Docs
The beginning of every month brings with it a clean game board for nearly every Bostonian's favorite game: Storrowing. When will a trucker or new-to-town U-Haul driver misjudge the height of the overpasses on Storrow Drive and crash into one? It's such a common phenomenon that all car-bridge collisions in and around Boston are called "Storrowing."
amherstbulletin.com
UMass Police investigate alleged mugging incident
AMHERST — UMass Police are investigating an incident in which a man was allegedly assaulted with a bottle and had his belongings stolen while he was at the Southwest Area of the University of Massachusetts campus early Sunday morning. Police wrote in an alert issued Monday afternoon that they...
The Big E fair begins Friday. Here are the musical stars performing this year
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Big E Fair in Springfield begins Friday and a popular band with Massachusetts roots will kick off a star-studded lineup of performers slated to take the stage over the next two weeks. Fairgoers will once again be able to indulge in array of food and...
News 12
Loved ones honor Mets legend Buddy Harrelson at Walk to End Alzheimer's
One team honored a Long Island legend Sunday at the ninth annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in North Babylon. The event at Belmont Lake State Park was part of the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. About 1,500 Long Islanders made strides to raise money and help...
Westfield woman wins $1 million prize off $5 scratch ticket
A woman from Westfield is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game.
NBC Connecticut
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 2 Stores in Connecticut
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 150 stores and the company has released the list of 56 of the stores it will be closing. Two of them are in Connecticut. The company plans to close stores in Waterford and Stamford. Bed Bath & Beyond will shut down the...
Drywall company in Springfield raised $45,000 for Baystate Children’s Hospital
Professional Drywall Construction (PDC) raised money at their 6th annual PDC Charity Golf Tournament for Baystate Children's Hospital.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA
Its location in the state’s center has earned Worcester the nickname “Heart of Massachusetts.” The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You’d assume that being New England’s second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you’d be...
Big E brings new, small, local businesses to its Front Porch
WEST SPRINGFIELD -- For the next three weekends Tina D’Agostino will be bringing her floral arrangements, potted succulents and mini-Halloween pumpkins to the Eastern States Exposition as part of the Front Porch area that is attracting a host of local and new businesses to the Big E. “As a...
Puerto Rican flag raising in Springfield honors Jafet Robles
The first-ever Jafet Robles Advocacy Award was awarded Friday at the 5th annual Jafet Robles Memorial Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony. People Friday night celebrating Robles and the outstanding impact he's had in the community.
Car in flames in Chicopee over the weekend
A car was up in flames on 391 in Chicopee over the weekend.
Western Massachusetts restaurants bring The Big E themed food to customers
The Big E has officially begun in West Springfield. However, fair food is taking over Western Massachusetts. Multiple local restaurants are using the third largest fair in North America as a theme for their own businesses. The Sweet Boutique, a new bakery in East Longmeadow, told MassLive they rotate menu...
Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires
The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring its resplendent display to our vicinity? Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:
Charming Berkshire Town is Among 15 of the Best in the U.S. for Fall Foliage
We recently published an article featuring a beloved Berkshire town being #1 for fall fun in all of Massachusetts. You can check out that article by going here. There's no doubt that Berkshire County is the perfect place for fall activities. In the previous article, we talked about some of the fun, unique activities and events the Berkshires have to offer for fall fun.
