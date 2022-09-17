ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

This Peoria High running back loves yard work — on a tractor and on a football field

By Dave Eminian, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpL5h_0hzAEIQD00

PEORIA — Malachi Washington did on the football field exactly what he does off of it.

"Mow right through everything," said Brian Schraeder, owner of a Peoria yard service that employs Washington off the field. "He's amazing."

Washington certainly helped Peoria High cut Normal Community down to size Friday with a 64-30 victory in a Big 12 game at Peoria Stadium.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back carried 43 times, and piled up 252 yards and four rushing touchdowns. He has 911 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in the first four weeks of the season.

High school football Week 4: Scores around the Peoria area

He spent last season as a short-yardage and two-point specialist behind Eddie Clark. This is his senior year, and his only shot to emerge from a long line of Lions running backs.

"A lot of legends have run the ball, held this job," Washington said. "Eddie Clark, Geno Hess, guys like that. I want to be one. I looked up to those guys over the years. I talk to them, I work out with them and I listen to them."

Pushups and yard work

Schraeder was looking for a high school kid he could add to his lawn service crew two years ago.

Peoria High School athletic director Brien Dunphy had just the guy.

"I sent him Malachi Washington," Dunphy said. "He was the perfect kid for the job. I knew Malachi would be impressive and could be counted on. He wanted to work."

Schraeder had not had much success with high school kids in his lawncare business.

"High school kids didn't like the heat, didn't want to sweat and really didn't want to work," he said. "But I thought I'd give Malachi a shot. Well, he was immediately impressive."

More: The Peoria area's top performances from Week 4 of the high school football season

Schraeder taught the then-high school sophomore how to handle professional yard equipment. A tutorial on weed-whacking turned into a master class by the second day.

"He was imploring me to teach him faster," Schraeder said. "He is a kid who you show him how to do it once, it's learned. He's the first and only high school kid I've ever allowed to operate our big zero-turn tractor."

Schraeder watched carefully as Washington operated that tractor, then saw him suddenly stop, hop off, and …

"Pushups," Schraeder said. "The kid started doing pushups. Twenty, 30 of them. He does it in the client's yard before we start, and after we finish."

Said Washington, now in his third year working with Schraeder: "Pushups all day, it helps me train for football. Mr. Dunphy hooked me up with Mr. Schraeder, and I feel blessed to have that work opportunity and both those guys in my life."

They work all day, life lessons included. Washington talks non-stop about his NFL dream.

"I tell him to never, ever give up on that, or anything you want to do," Schraeder said. "And he won't. If there's anyone I could leave my business to someday, trust that it would be taken to a higher level, it's him."

Schraeder wrote a letter to Peoria High School thanking it for sending Washington to him. "He is awesome, outstanding, energetic and very professional," he wrote. "He ... takes work to the next level and always goes the extra mile for me, my company and other workers."

Washington didn't need to go a mile Friday at Peoria Stadium. His 43 carries and 252 yards were more than enough. Although he forgot to do his pushups when it was done.

A man on a mission

Washington runs angry.

"People said I was too slow," Washington said. "Said I couldn't put up big numbers or run too long. I run with hate, run to get that all out and beat adversity."

'She's 1-for-1 on tackles:' Kicker's rare hit, Pekin's elite offense ignite large crowd

He beat down Normal Community on Friday with touchdown runs of 14 and 5 to build a 22-10 lead with 7:37 left in the first half. When the Lions took him out for a series to rest, he paced the sideline behind his teammates, like a bull looking for something red to charge at.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8Ynn_0hzAEIQD00

When he went back in, he delivered a 6-yard TD run in the third quarter for a 40-17 lead, then a 9-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for 56-30.

"He's a hard-working kid," Peoria High coach Tim Thornton said. "I'm pretty sure that when we came back from the road game last week (at Cahokia), he got off the bus and went right to the weight room."

Peoria High quarterback Tino Gist was 14-of-25 for 249 yards and four TDs. Ricky Hearn had five catches for 166 yards and a TD.

When it was done, Peoria High School, No. 6 in the AP poll, had 638 total yards and a 4-0 record while Normal Community — which beat the Lions last season — dropped to 1-3 (1-2).

What we learned: 4 takeaways from Week 4 high school football around Peoria

A hug from mom

Washington went to his family afterward. His mom, Shaonda, his sister, Naomi, his brothers Norrun and Deztin and his father, Norrun are a strength behind him.

He hugged his mom, and they stopped for a picture while he begged them not to make him the last player to get on the bus.

"My family is really important for me," Washington said, grinning. "It's everything. I look up there in the grandstand for them all the time, they are there and I get strength from them."

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. He can be reached at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: This Peoria High running back loves yard work — on a tractor and on a football field

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Illinois Football: Illini coaching staff visits top 2023 target

Illinois football had a bye week on the field, but the coaching staff was doing some serious work off the field. With a 2-1 start to the 2022 campaign, the Illini are in a good position to make a bowl game for the second time in four years. Bret Bielema and his coaching staff have this team playing well, but we are going to need to continue to pile up talented players so we can continue to win.
NORMAL, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @ Agatucci’s Restaurant

And there’s the owners, Tony and Danny Agatucci, two of the nicest guys in the world! Always a pleasure to see them and catch up on things. They told me business has been good in here and that’s always great to hear!. Usually I sit at the bar,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Unit 5 cleans up debris left from storms

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues across central Illinois after severe storms left trails of damage from Peoria to Normal. Unit 5 schools, called in custodial staff early Monday morning to prepare for the school day. School officials said most of the damage was at Normal Community High School...
NORMAL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, IL
Education
City
Peoria, IL
City
Pekin, IL
City
Cahokia, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Football
Peoria, IL
Football
Peoria, IL
Sports
Central Illinois Proud

CI Hero: Peoria man is dedicated to service, bringing community transformation

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Whether greeting little ones getting off the school bus or guiding older ones behind bars, Angel Cruz has embodied the term “service” in the Peoria community. This week’s CI Hero coincides with Hispanic Heritage month and Cruz said he’s embracing dedication and Latino...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Storm damage throughout Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Victim identified in Sunday morning crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash Monday. According to a press release, 20-year-old Randy G. Rhodes, Jr, of Chillicothe, died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Rhode’s vehicle left the roadway and rolled over multiple times near Krause...
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Medal of Honor marks Bloomington veteran's grave 112 years after his death

BLOOMINGTON — Over 100 years after he died, Joseph A. Kimball is remembered and recognized as he was in life: a hero of the Civil War. Dozens of veterans and family members gathered Saturday morning at Evergreen Cemetery, where Kimball is buried, to welcome a new Congressional Medal of Honor marker on his grave.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Yard Work#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Lions#Washington#Peoria High School
1470 WMBD

Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power

PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

Man killed in Krause Road crash

Peoria County Sheriff's Police said a 20-year old man died in a crash early Sunday morning. The single-vehicle incident happened about 1 a.m. Deputies said the man was ejected from the vehicle when it left the southbound lane in the 16000 block of Krause Road. The vehicle rolled multiple times.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Teachers vote to approve contract with PPS

PEORIA, Ill. – It’s all but a done deal now. The Peoria Federation of Teachers says on social media teachers have overwhelmingly approved the contract worked out on Thursday with the Peoria Public Schools, months after the last contract expired, and after a third meeting with a federal mediator.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Pedestrian hit overnight in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say one person was hit by a car on the city’s south side early Friday morning. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the incident happened at the intersection of W. Lincoln and S. Western Avenues just after midnight, and that the vehicle fled the scene.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
videtteonline.com

Pop-Up Chicken Shop owner Francis celebrates success, new location

The Pop-Up Chicken Shop, a local favorite, has opened its own restaurant at 409 N. Hershey Rd. in Bloomington, after being housed in the kitchen of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building. The restaurant has gone through the challenges of COVID-19, gaining student popularity and more. Owner Aaron Francis spoke...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 4 AM

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Severe Thunder Storm Watch is in effect for the entire viewing area until 4 AM. Some storms could produce large hail, damaging winds, and even a chance for a tornado or two. Storms formed earlier this evening in Iowa and have since moved closer to our viewing area.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria teachers union votes to ratify contract with District 150

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a 529 to 8 vote, The Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 officially ratified their contract with Peoria Public Schools. The PFT held a meeting at Richwoods High School on Sunday to vote on ratifying a new contract with District 150. The meeting lasted just over 30 minutes.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Normal police locate missing teen

UPDATE (7:33 p.m.) — According to Normal police, Aaron Beaty has been located and is safe. NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing endangered juvenile Monday. According to a Normal Police Facebook post, 16-year-old Aaron Beaty was last...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

McAlister’s Deli temporarily closed for fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire at McAlister’s Deli on University Street in Peoria at approximately 3:58 p.m. Friday. According to a Peoria fire press release, fire crews reported that smoke was beginning to fill up the building when they first arrived on the scene.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Lunch At First Bite - This Week: The Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern

It’s Jeff Putnam who’s been my friend and co-contributor since the days of my magazine People of Peoria and he’s added many posts here on MBIP including this tale of The Buffalo Springfield playing near Peoria. This is a great story and I appreciate Jeff sharing it with all of us here.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pub II crash victims identified, GoFundMe set up for medical bills

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fundraiser has been set up to pay the medical bills of two Illinois State University seniors who were critically injured in a crash last week. A new GoFundMe campaign identifies the victims of last week’s car crash outside of Pub II in Normal as Mike Burns and Carson Bates, both seniors from Plainfield, IL. They are both said to be in critical condition.
NORMAL, IL
Journal Star

Journal Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy