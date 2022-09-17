ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Channel

Another gorgeous day for Bakersfield

This week has gifted us with gorgeous weather just before the start of fall. Bakersfield spent a wonderful start to the week enjoying temperatures in the 80s. Tuesday was no different. The high for the day in Bakersfield reached 84°, and this cool stretch of weather will be joining us...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Enjoy the cool weather while you can

Bakersfield is staying on the cool side through the rest of the week. We dealt with a slight chance of rain Monday that didn't cause too much trouble here in the valley. The high in Bakersfield on Monday reached 82° and will be staying nice on Tuesday with a high of 82°.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Bakersfield Pizza Co.

In this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson is going to try some of the best wings, best pizza and some of the best rolls in Kern County at the Bakersfield Pizza Co. He talks to owner Alejandro Ocampo about why people keep coming in, the best way to eat a garlic bomb, and what peanut butter and jelly wings are. Ritz crackers on wings? Really!?!
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Momma Jones Kitchen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Momma Jones Kitchen and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Momma Jones' hot links, one of the best-selling items at Momma Jones Kitchen. Momma Jones Kitchen started during the COVID-19 pandemic to help by delivering meals to those who were working and unable to find the time for food.
KERN COUNTY, CA

