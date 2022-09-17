In this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson is going to try some of the best wings, best pizza and some of the best rolls in Kern County at the Bakersfield Pizza Co. He talks to owner Alejandro Ocampo about why people keep coming in, the best way to eat a garlic bomb, and what peanut butter and jelly wings are. Ritz crackers on wings? Really!?!

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO