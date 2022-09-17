Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Channel
Another gorgeous day for Bakersfield
This week has gifted us with gorgeous weather just before the start of fall. Bakersfield spent a wonderful start to the week enjoying temperatures in the 80s. Tuesday was no different. The high for the day in Bakersfield reached 84°, and this cool stretch of weather will be joining us...
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Humpday: Today is officially the last day of summer and temperatures are moving up
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Wednesday is here and its officially the last day of summer. We are halfway through the work week, and we have been spoiled with temperatures 8-10 degrees below seasonal average. Things change up this weekend as this area of Low Pressure moves East and High...
Bakersfield Channel
Enjoy the cool weather while you can
Bakersfield is staying on the cool side through the rest of the week. We dealt with a slight chance of rain Monday that didn't cause too much trouble here in the valley. The high in Bakersfield on Monday reached 82° and will be staying nice on Tuesday with a high of 82°.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Tuesday Kern County get ready for another perfect day ahead as the Fall season begins this week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Everyone. We are moving through this week with perfect conditions as we say goodbye to an intense summer season. A cut off area of Low Pressure is assisting in keeping our daily highs well below average. This system will break down and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Bakersfield Pizza Co.
In this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson is going to try some of the best wings, best pizza and some of the best rolls in Kern County at the Bakersfield Pizza Co. He talks to owner Alejandro Ocampo about why people keep coming in, the best way to eat a garlic bomb, and what peanut butter and jelly wings are. Ritz crackers on wings? Really!?!
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Momma Jones Kitchen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Momma Jones Kitchen and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Momma Jones' hot links, one of the best-selling items at Momma Jones Kitchen. Momma Jones Kitchen started during the COVID-19 pandemic to help by delivering meals to those who were working and unable to find the time for food.
Bakersfield Channel
Covid expected to remain a leading cause of death long after the pandemic
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that covid has killed between 300 and 500 people every day since April. They’ve listed covid as the third leading cause of death in the United States in both 2020 and 2021, behind heart disease and cancer.
Comments / 0