High School

Apollo makes plays late, edges Meade 55-54 in OT

By MARK MATHIS MESSENGER-INQUIRER
 4 days ago
It was the wildest finish that had been seen in awhile at an Apollo High School football game.

Apollo scored first in overtime on a Christian Combs 8-yard run, then the Eagles defense stopped a 2-point conversion try by Meade County to cap a huge comeback for a 55-54 win at a nearly full Eagle Stadium. There was a huge celebration going Friday night from the final minute of regulation through the final play of Apollo’s first win in five games this season.

Combs had big second half in Apollo's first win

Apollo High School needed a win. Christian Combs needed to find more productivity at quarterback. Both things happened Friday night in an overtime football game in front of a big crowd at Eagle Stadium. There were 109 points scored before things were settled, 55-54 for Apollo’s first win in five games this season.
