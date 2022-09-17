Apollo makes plays late, edges Meade 55-54 in OT

It was the wildest finish that had been seen in awhile at an Apollo High School football game.

Apollo scored first in overtime on a Christian Combs 8-yard run, then the Eagles defense stopped a 2-point conversion try by Meade County to cap a huge comeback for a 55-54 win at a nearly full Eagle Stadium. There was a huge celebration going Friday night from the final minute of regulation through the final play of Apollo’s first win in five games this season.