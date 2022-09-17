Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandchildren Gather to View the Monarch's Coffin Lying-in-State
Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren are paying their respects. On Friday, several of the late monarch's 12 great-grandchildren visited her coffin at Westminster Hall, where it is lying-in-state until Monday's funeral. As the Queen's four children — King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — stood around their mother's coffin,...
U.K.・
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
U.K.・
Prince Harry’s Military Uniform at Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil Did Not Feature His Grandmother’s Initials
Despite being allowed to wear his ceremonial military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II’s final vigil, Prince Harry’s outfit seemingly did not have one aspect that Prince William’s suit did. As the Prince of Wales, 40, led the Duke of Sussex, 38, and their cousins into Westminster Hall...
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Passes a Handkerchief to Prince Edward During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
The Earl and Countess of Wessex shared a moment while attending the late monarch's state funeral at Westminster Abbey Prince Edward got emotional while honoring Queen Elizabeth. On Monday, the late monarch's youngest child teared up while attending the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey. The Earl of Wessex was seated in the front row beside his siblings, King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew, as well as his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex. At one point during the ceremony, Sophie, 57, handed a handkerchief to her husband, 58, who was visibly emotional. The...
King Charles Is Going To His Home Without Camilla For A Heartbreaking Reason
Days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles III is finding his footing. As part of Operation London Bridge, there has been a whirlwind of events and duties that the royal family has been expected to attend in a way to pay respects to Her Majesty and simultaneously put on a strong front for the people they serve.
See Princess Charlotte's Grown Up Gesture for Queen Elizabeth at the Late Monarch's Funeral
Princess Charlotte honored her late great-grandmother by wearing a hat for the first time during the solemn event Princess Charlotte is honoring Queen Elizabeth in a special way as she says a final goodbye to her late great-grandmother. The 7-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at Westminster Abbey in London Monday, joining the royals and leaders from around the world for the state funeral of the late monarch. Dressed in all black, Charlotte matched her mother in a long coat and wore a hat for the first time. Headpieces...
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
ETOnline.com
King Charles III and Prince William Make Surprise Appearance and Greet Mourners Waiting to See Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III and Prince William made a surprise appearance Saturday and greeted mourners waiting in line to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Lying in State at Westminster Hall. The new monarch and Prince of Wales were seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with mourners near Lambeth Bridge. Many of...
Queen Elizabeth II's Youngest Grandchild, James Severn, Stands Guard at Her Coffin at Age 14
James, Viscount Severn is following in the footsteps of his cousin, Prince William. The 14-year-old son of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, joined the new Prince of Wales, 40, at a family vigil for Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Hall Saturday, alongside sister Lady Louise, 18, and cousins Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.
Man Arrested After Rushing Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Westminster Hall: Reports
Queen Elizabeth is lying-in-state at Westminster Hall until her state funeral proceedings begin early Monday A man who appeared to rush Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Westminster Hall is now in custody, according to reports. Security guards swarmed the suspect as he allegedly ran toward Her Majesty, who is lying-in-state in the London building until her funeral proceedings begin early Monday, per ITV and The Guardian. Metropolitan Police released a statement on the incident shortly after, stating: "Around 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met's Parliamentary and...
Palace Releases Poignant Photo of Queen Elizabeth After Her Private Burial
After the Queen's coffin was placed in the Royal Vault at St. George's Chapel, a private burial was held for her family in the King George VI Memorial Chapel A touching photo of Queen Elizabeth has been released to honor the late monarch following her private burial on Monday. The Royal Family's Instagram account paid tribute to the Queen alongside a stunning photo of her walking through the countryside. In the picture, the Queen is holding a walking stick while wearing a green coat and patterned head scarf. She was photographed at...
ABC News
King Charles III leaves note on coffin of his mom, Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II with a note on her coffin as she was laid to rest Monday. In a note that was tucked into a wreath of flowers and foliage chosen by Charles, the new king wrote, "In loving and devoted memory." Charles...
The Princess of Wales Sweetly Comforted Prince George During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Kate Middleton—that is, the Princess of Wales—put a reassuring hand on her son Prince George's leg as he became emotional during Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Prince George, 9, could be seen wiping his eyes as he and his seven-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan.” You can see the Princess of Wales comfort him here and here.
ETOnline.com
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Pearl Necklace at Buckingham Palace Lunch Reception
Kate Middleton brought a piece of Queen Elizabeth II with her when she attended a lunch reception Saturday afternoon at Buckingham Palace. A royal source tells ET that the Princess of Wales wore Her Majesty's pearl necklace and bracelet in a poignant tribute to the late queen. Kate paid homage to the queen by wearing her three-strand pearl necklace that she wore daily, as well as a pair of pearl and diamond earrings of the queen’s along with a pearl bracelet.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: We will do her proud at funeral, says robe maker
An embroiderer who helped to make new ceremonial robes to be worn at the Queen's funeral has said the garments will look "splendid". Jane Pavey, from Clifton, Bedfordshire, is part of the Guild of St Faith, that repairs vestments at Westminster Abbey. She was part of a team who made...
Jill Biden says she’s overwhelmed by love and respect for Queen Elizabeth II in London
CNN — First lady Jill Biden is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and respect she is witnessing for Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to London with President Joe Biden, especially the viewing of the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, she told CNN on Sunday. “It was...
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet with Commonwealth Troops Deployed to U.K. for Queen's Funeral
Prince William and Kate Middleton are extending their gratitude to Commonwealth troops in town for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming state funeral. On Friday, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, met with troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the U.K. to take part in the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, according to a release from Kensington Palace.
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
Kate Middleton Arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Queen's Funeral at Westminster Abbey
The new Princess of Wales "has learned by observing" the late monarch, the Queen's biographer Sally Bedell Smith previously told PEOPLE Kate Middleton is joining the royal family in saying goodbye to their matriarch. The Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey in London Monday, joining other royals and world leaders for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. She was also joined by her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince William and Prince Harry took part in the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey before her state funeral began on Monday morning, walking together beside...
