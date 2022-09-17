ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession

A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
U.K.
People

Sophie, Countess of Wessex Passes a Handkerchief to Prince Edward During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Earl and Countess of Wessex shared a moment while attending the late monarch's state funeral at Westminster Abbey Prince Edward got emotional while honoring Queen Elizabeth. On Monday, the late monarch's youngest child teared up while attending the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey.  The Earl of Wessex was seated in the front row beside his siblings, King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew, as well as his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.   At one point during the ceremony, Sophie, 57, handed a handkerchief to her husband, 58, who was visibly emotional.   The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
People

See Princess Charlotte's Grown Up Gesture for Queen Elizabeth at the Late Monarch's Funeral

Princess Charlotte honored her late great-grandmother by wearing a hat for the first time during the solemn event Princess Charlotte is honoring Queen Elizabeth in a special way as she says a final goodbye to her late great-grandmother. The 7-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at Westminster Abbey in London Monday, joining the royals and leaders from around the world for the state funeral of the late monarch. Dressed in all black, Charlotte matched her mother in a long coat and wore a hat for the first time. Headpieces...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Man charged over Queen coffin incident

A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queue#British Royal Family#Uk#Bbc News
People

Queen Elizabeth II's Youngest Grandchild, James Severn, Stands Guard at Her Coffin at Age 14

James, Viscount Severn is following in the footsteps of his cousin, Prince William. The 14-year-old son of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, joined the new Prince of Wales, 40, at a family vigil for Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Hall Saturday, alongside sister Lady Louise, 18, and cousins Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.
CELEBRITIES
People

Man Arrested After Rushing Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Westminster Hall: Reports

Queen Elizabeth is lying-in-state at Westminster Hall until her state funeral proceedings begin early Monday A man who appeared to rush Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Westminster Hall is now in custody, according to reports. Security guards swarmed the suspect as he allegedly ran toward Her Majesty, who is lying-in-state in the London building until her funeral proceedings begin early Monday, per ITV and The Guardian. Metropolitan Police released a statement on the incident shortly after, stating: "Around 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met's Parliamentary and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Palace Releases Poignant Photo of Queen Elizabeth After Her Private Burial

After the Queen's coffin was placed in the Royal Vault at St. George's Chapel, a private burial was held for her family in the King George VI Memorial Chapel A touching photo of Queen Elizabeth has been released to honor the late monarch following her private burial on Monday. The Royal Family's Instagram account paid tribute to the Queen alongside a stunning photo of her walking through the countryside. In the picture, the Queen is holding a walking stick while wearing a green coat and patterned head scarf. She was photographed at...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

King Charles III leaves note on coffin of his mom, Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II with a note on her coffin as she was laid to rest Monday. In a note that was tucked into a wreath of flowers and foliage chosen by Charles, the new king wrote, "In loving and devoted memory." Charles...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
ETOnline.com

Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Pearl Necklace at Buckingham Palace Lunch Reception

Kate Middleton brought a piece of Queen Elizabeth II with her when she attended a lunch reception Saturday afternoon at Buckingham Palace. A royal source tells ET that the Princess of Wales wore Her Majesty's pearl necklace and bracelet in a poignant tribute to the late queen. Kate paid homage to the queen by wearing her three-strand pearl necklace that she wore daily, as well as a pair of pearl and diamond earrings of the queen’s along with a pearl bracelet.
WORLD
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: We will do her proud at funeral, says robe maker

An embroiderer who helped to make new ceremonial robes to be worn at the Queen's funeral has said the garments will look "splendid". Jane Pavey, from Clifton, Bedfordshire, is part of the Guild of St Faith, that repairs vestments at Westminster Abbey. She was part of a team who made...
WORLD
BBC

Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral

US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
WORLD
People

Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet with Commonwealth Troops Deployed to U.K. for Queen's Funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton are extending their gratitude to Commonwealth troops in town for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming state funeral. On Friday, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, met with troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the U.K. to take part in the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, according to a release from Kensington Palace.
POLITICS
BBC

The Queen's funeral in pictures

Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kate Middleton Arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Queen's Funeral at Westminster Abbey

The new Princess of Wales "has learned by observing" the late monarch, the Queen's biographer Sally Bedell Smith previously told PEOPLE Kate Middleton is joining the royal family in saying goodbye to their matriarch. The Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey in London Monday, joining other royals and world leaders for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. She was also joined by her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince William and Prince Harry took part in the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey before her state funeral began on Monday morning, walking together beside...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy