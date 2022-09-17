Read full article on original website
Queen’s Piper Who Woke Her Every Morning Plays Different Role At Her Funeral
Pipe Major Paul Burns would play under Queen Elizabeth II’s window every morning at all of her British residences.
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, following a committal service.
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
U.K.・
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Passes a Handkerchief to Prince Edward During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
The Earl and Countess of Wessex shared a moment while attending the late monarch's state funeral at Westminster Abbey Prince Edward got emotional while honoring Queen Elizabeth. On Monday, the late monarch's youngest child teared up while attending the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey. The Earl of Wessex was seated in the front row beside his siblings, King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew, as well as his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex. At one point during the ceremony, Sophie, 57, handed a handkerchief to her husband, 58, who was visibly emotional. The...
ETOnline.com
King Charles III and Prince William Make Surprise Appearance and Greet Mourners Waiting to See Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III and Prince William made a surprise appearance Saturday and greeted mourners waiting in line to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Lying in State at Westminster Hall. The new monarch and Prince of Wales were seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with mourners near Lambeth Bridge. Many of...
ETOnline.com
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Pearl Necklace at Buckingham Palace Lunch Reception
Kate Middleton brought a piece of Queen Elizabeth II with her when she attended a lunch reception Saturday afternoon at Buckingham Palace. A royal source tells ET that the Princess of Wales wore Her Majesty's pearl necklace and bracelet in a poignant tribute to the late queen. Kate paid homage to the queen by wearing her three-strand pearl necklace that she wore daily, as well as a pair of pearl and diamond earrings of the queen’s along with a pearl bracelet.
Previously Unseen Photo of Queen Elizabeth Released Ahead of Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey A previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth has been released to honor the monarch on the eve of her funeral. The late Queen, who died "peacefully" at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on Sept. 8, is pictured in her home at Windsor Castle in the photo, which was taken in May and shared by Buckingham Palace on Sunday. The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee — the first British...
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, Expected to Walk Behind Queen's Coffin at Funeral
Kate Middleton and Prince William's two eldest children will follow their parents into Westminster Abbey at their great-grandmother's state funeral Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to have a special role at their great-grandmother's funeral. According to the order of service for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday, 9-year-old George and 7-year-old Charlotte will walk behind the late monarch's coffin for the procession in Westminster Abbey. The siblings will follow right after their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and in front of their uncle Prince Harry and...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: We will do her proud at funeral, says robe maker
An embroiderer who helped to make new ceremonial robes to be worn at the Queen's funeral has said the garments will look "splendid". Jane Pavey, from Clifton, Bedfordshire, is part of the Guild of St Faith, that repairs vestments at Westminster Abbey. She was part of a team who made...
Princes William and Harry lead somber vigil by Queen’s coffin
London CNN — Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II’s other grandchildren held a vigil at her lying in state on Saturday, as the royal family prepares to bid farewell to the late monarch at her state funeral. The brothers stood watch for 15 minutes over the...
ETOnline.com
Police Officer Collapses During Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral, Is Carried Away on Stretcher
A police officer collapsed on Monday morning during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London. The man on duty fainted by Parliament Square during the services, according to the New York Post, and had to be carried away on a stretcher. The incident took place prior to the funeral procession.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Why the state funeral will be an event beyond compare
Two thousand guests, 500 foreign dignitaries, 4,000 service personnel and potentially billions of people watching around the world. Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be, in the 21st Century, an event beyond compare. But around the poignant formalities and the sombre ceremony, the next 48 hours will also...
‘Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty’: Prince Andrew pays tribute to Queen
Duke of York, who has been stripped of royal duties, says he will treasure monarch’s ‘compassion, care and confidence’
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
US News and World Report
UK's Princess of Wales Meets Ukraine's First Lady at Buckingham Palace
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Princess of Wales met Olena Zelenskiy, the first Lady of Ukraine, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, a day before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Olena Zelenskiy will represent Ukraine in the absence of her husband President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday at Westminster Abbey, where scores...
U.K.・
‘End of an era’: how the Queen’s funeral was seen around the world
From Melbourne to Paris, New York to Delhi, the solemn events in London resonated around the globe
BBC
Queen's funeral: Emma the pony's breeder 'would be so proud'
The breeder of Emma the pony would have been "so proud" of the part she played in the Queen's funeral procession, his aunt said. Fell pony Emma stood between flowers on Windsor Castle's Long Walk as Elizabeth II's coffin passed on Monday. The black pony was bred at the Murthwaite...
BBC
Queen's corgis and pony wait at Windsor Castle as coffin approaches
The Queen's last two corgis have appeared during her coffin's procession to Windsor Castle, as if out waiting for their mistress's return. Muick and Sandy were pictured in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle as she approached St George's Chapel. The dogs - one on a red lead and one on...
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Is Now Europe's Only Ruling Female Monarch After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is carrying the torch for Europe's female royals. After Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Sept. 8, Queen Margrethe, 82, of Denmark has become Europe's only ruling female monarch. Having reigned for more than 50 years since her father King Frederick IX died...
BBC
Extraordinary photos from the Queen’s funeral
Large crowds gathered in central London on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she made her final journey from Westminster to Windsor. The coffin, topped with the Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown, was carried to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors. King Charles III and other senior members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot.
