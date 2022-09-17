ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Portland police bring entertainment detail back to Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is bringing the entertainment detail back to Old Town. This is a unit focused on nightlife that PPB disbanded during the pandemic. Capt. James Crooker said his team wants to improve pedestrian access, monitor a busy neighborhood, and build relationships with business...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

1 dead in shooting near Northgate Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed Monday night in the Portsmouth neighborhood, Portland police said. Police were called at about 7:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire near Northgate Park. Officers found evidence of gunfire. About 10 minutes before 8 p.m., police said a hospital call...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon Humane Society campuses rescue nearly 90 cats and 40 dogs in a week

PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past week, the Portland and Salem campuses of the Oregon Humane Society rescued nearly 100 cats and 40 dogs in two separate rescue missions. Authorities say there was a situation involving an overwhelmed breeder that led authorities to rescue 38 Alaskan Malamutes. They were taken to the Portland campus.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland's Gun Violence: A Public Safety Crisis Town Hall

Facing a continued rise in gun violence across Portland, KATU is holding a second Town Hall on Tuesday to see whether the city's efforts have helped. Since our last town hall back in November 2021, city leaders have spent millions on gun violence prevention. Portland Police launched a team dedicated to gun violence, replacing the one the city shut down in 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
KATU.com

Homeless advocates in Marion County look to address deaths near roadways

SALEM, Ore. — Advocates in Marion County say the issue of drivers hitting and killing people living on the street is a growing problem. Jimmy Jones is the executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency. Jones said homeless camps continue to move around the region, often leading to people camping along dangerous roadways.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Big turn out for 2022 Salem Walk to End Alzheimer

SALEM, Ore. — Hundreds of people participated in this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's event in Salem. The groups met at Walker Village to raise money for research. Organizers say their goal is $100,000 and are already eager to raise more money and awareness for Alzheimer's disease. We continue...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

'She slept through the entire thing': Police detail how they found missing 7-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore — Police say the family of 7-year-old Yamilet Martinez was dropping off a moving truck Sunday night when their car was stolen with Martinez inside. Sgt. Kevin Allen, with the Portland Police Bureau, said the family had just moved to Vancouver and were dropping off the moving truck they had rented at a rental location near Southeast 49th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. According to police, the father of Martinez couldn't find the key drop box. She was sleeping in the backseat of the car her mother was driving and had parked along the street.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police find 7-year-old safe after she is taken by car thief in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone stole a car in Southeast Portland while a 7-year-old girl was asleep in the vehicle, prompting an AMBER Alert on Sunday evening. The child was found "safe and sound" still inside the vehicle near Laurelhurst Park, Portland Police said at about 11:30 p.m., over four hours after the girl was reported as missing.
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Housing
KATU.com

Washington County man killed in early morning ATV accident

PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an ATV accident near the Chehalem Ridge Nature Park. Officials say when deputies arrived just after 2:30 a.m., they found 46-year-old Matthew Brown of Cornelius dead. The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Police: Passenger ejected from car and killed during crash on Hwy 221

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — On September 17, just before 11:15 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency responders were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 221, near milepost 11. According to OSP, a northbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by 31-year-old Javier De Jesus Antonio, drifted onto the shoulder of the...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Strategies to save at the grocery store as inflation drives up prices

PORTLAND, Ore. — Inflation is making life expensive, especially at the grocery store. Prices for certain items are the highest they've been in decades. The latest report from August shows the cost of eggs is up 40% year-over-year. Chicken prices have jumped nearly 17%. Overall, the “food at home” category shows year-over-year increases of 13.5%. That’s the largest 12-month spike for groceries since 1979.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Ridgefield teachers union, district set to meet Sunday as strike continues

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Negotiations are scheduled to continue Sunday between the Ridgefield School District and the teachers union after a week-long strike cancels school for students. The teachers say they want better pay and working conditions. Ridgefield School District released a statement Friday evening saying it offered a financial...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
KATU.com

Kyron Horman's family holds carwash on his 20th birthday

The family of Kyron Horman marked his 20th birthday with a carwash. Kyron was just seven years old when he disappeared on June 4, 2010. His stepmother, Terri Horman, was the last one to see him. She claims she dropped him off at Skyline Elementary that morning, but he never showed up to class and was marked absent.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

