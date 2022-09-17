Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Portland police bring entertainment detail back to Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is bringing the entertainment detail back to Old Town. This is a unit focused on nightlife that PPB disbanded during the pandemic. Capt. James Crooker said his team wants to improve pedestrian access, monitor a busy neighborhood, and build relationships with business...
KATU.com
1 dead in shooting near Northgate Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed Monday night in the Portsmouth neighborhood, Portland police said. Police were called at about 7:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire near Northgate Park. Officers found evidence of gunfire. About 10 minutes before 8 p.m., police said a hospital call...
KATU.com
Oregon Humane Society campuses rescue nearly 90 cats and 40 dogs in a week
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past week, the Portland and Salem campuses of the Oregon Humane Society rescued nearly 100 cats and 40 dogs in two separate rescue missions. Authorities say there was a situation involving an overwhelmed breeder that led authorities to rescue 38 Alaskan Malamutes. They were taken to the Portland campus.
KATU.com
Portland's Gun Violence: A Public Safety Crisis Town Hall
Facing a continued rise in gun violence across Portland, KATU is holding a second Town Hall on Tuesday to see whether the city's efforts have helped. Since our last town hall back in November 2021, city leaders have spent millions on gun violence prevention. Portland Police launched a team dedicated to gun violence, replacing the one the city shut down in 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Homeless advocates in Marion County look to address deaths near roadways
SALEM, Ore. — Advocates in Marion County say the issue of drivers hitting and killing people living on the street is a growing problem. Jimmy Jones is the executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency. Jones said homeless camps continue to move around the region, often leading to people camping along dangerous roadways.
KATU.com
Clackamas County K-9 retires from police work, begins role as community ambassdor
PORTLAND, Ore. — A K-9 in Clackamas County has retired and will continue to serve the community as an ambassador. This weekend the community came together to celebrate Grimm's years of hard work. Grimm served the county from 2015 to 2022. His handler, deputy Erik McGlothin, was very emotional...
KATU.com
Big turn out for 2022 Salem Walk to End Alzheimer
SALEM, Ore. — Hundreds of people participated in this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's event in Salem. The groups met at Walker Village to raise money for research. Organizers say their goal is $100,000 and are already eager to raise more money and awareness for Alzheimer's disease. We continue...
KATU.com
Police arrest would-be kidnapper in Northwest Portland; suspect faces multiple charges
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday afternoon, September 19, at about 2:30 p.m., Portland Police responded to an attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old at Northwest 1st Street and Davis Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody and has been booked on several charges including:. Menacing. Unlawful use of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Community groups host block party in Hazelwood neighborhood to address gun violence
PORTLAND, Ore. — In several neighborhoods on Portland's east side, summer gun violence is down year to year, but not in Hazelwood. Data from Portland Police shows 43 shootings in Hazelwood between May and August in 2021, and 45 during the same time period in 2022. The recent spike...
KATU.com
'She slept through the entire thing': Police detail how they found missing 7-year-old
PORTLAND, Ore — Police say the family of 7-year-old Yamilet Martinez was dropping off a moving truck Sunday night when their car was stolen with Martinez inside. Sgt. Kevin Allen, with the Portland Police Bureau, said the family had just moved to Vancouver and were dropping off the moving truck they had rented at a rental location near Southeast 49th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. According to police, the father of Martinez couldn't find the key drop box. She was sleeping in the backseat of the car her mother was driving and had parked along the street.
KATU.com
Man found shot, wounded next to car stuck on MAX tracks in East Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in east Portland early Saturday morning, police officials say. Reports came in at about 2:20 a.m. for a shooting in the 14400 block of East Burnside Street. Officers say they found a wounded man next to a...
KATU.com
Police find 7-year-old safe after she is taken by car thief in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone stole a car in Southeast Portland while a 7-year-old girl was asleep in the vehicle, prompting an AMBER Alert on Sunday evening. The child was found "safe and sound" still inside the vehicle near Laurelhurst Park, Portland Police said at about 11:30 p.m., over four hours after the girl was reported as missing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Dougy Center to help grieving children deal with loss of parent or sibling due to COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. — A local non-profit just earned a big grant to help kids and teenagers deal with loss. Dougy Center located in Southeast Portland is a space with trained specialists that helps kids through the grieving process. Brennan Wood, Executive Director for Dougy Center, says "One in 13...
KATU.com
Washington County man killed in early morning ATV accident
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an ATV accident near the Chehalem Ridge Nature Park. Officials say when deputies arrived just after 2:30 a.m., they found 46-year-old Matthew Brown of Cornelius dead. The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to...
KATU.com
Ridgefield teachers reach tentative agreement with district, school starts Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Ridgefield Education Association has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Ridgefield School District, ending a six-day strike. There will be school on Monday, September 19. In a press release, officials say the agreement was reached shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday. Details of the new...
KATU.com
Police: Passenger ejected from car and killed during crash on Hwy 221
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — On September 17, just before 11:15 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency responders were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 221, near milepost 11. According to OSP, a northbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by 31-year-old Javier De Jesus Antonio, drifted onto the shoulder of the...
KATU.com
Strategies to save at the grocery store as inflation drives up prices
PORTLAND, Ore. — Inflation is making life expensive, especially at the grocery store. Prices for certain items are the highest they've been in decades. The latest report from August shows the cost of eggs is up 40% year-over-year. Chicken prices have jumped nearly 17%. Overall, the “food at home” category shows year-over-year increases of 13.5%. That’s the largest 12-month spike for groceries since 1979.
KATU.com
Ridgefield teachers union, district set to meet Sunday as strike continues
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Negotiations are scheduled to continue Sunday between the Ridgefield School District and the teachers union after a week-long strike cancels school for students. The teachers say they want better pay and working conditions. Ridgefield School District released a statement Friday evening saying it offered a financial...
KATU.com
Stayton vehicle break-in leads police to seize fire arms, ammunition, and meth
STAYTON, Ore. — Marion County Deputies responded to a call reporting a car break-in Friday afternoon in Stayton, Oregon. Deputies arrived at the scene around 2:00 p.m. and located two suspects. Police say they also seized stolen firearms, ammunition, and about a quarter of a pound of meth. The...
KATU.com
Kyron Horman's family holds carwash on his 20th birthday
The family of Kyron Horman marked his 20th birthday with a carwash. Kyron was just seven years old when he disappeared on June 4, 2010. His stepmother, Terri Horman, was the last one to see him. She claims she dropped him off at Skyline Elementary that morning, but he never showed up to class and was marked absent.
Comments / 0