ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Nooksack Valley hangs on for non-league win over King's in battle of top-10 Class 1A teams

By Hailey Palmer
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W48km_0hzA56co00

EVERSON, Wash. - Two years ago, Nooksack Valley was nowhere near the conversation as one of the best Class 1A teams in Whatcom County, let alone the entire state.

After upsetting Mountain View on opening weekend, shutting out Connell last week and now beating King's in a top-10 matchup, 25-23, in Week 3 - this Pioneers' squad is out to prove they deserve the early talk.

An 18-yard field goal was the difference between No. 7 Nooksack Valley and No. 4 King's in an absolute slugfest from the first whistle to the last (the cleat marks and grass dug up all over the field after the game served as proof).

Sophomore running back Colton Lentz got Nooksack Valley on the board first with a 1-yard score.

King's responded by scoring the next nine points of the game with a safety and 14-yard touchdown reception by senior Maddox Boyce.

"They were taking advantage of us when we had three down linemen, so we had to adjust that," Nooksack Valley coach Craig Bartl said. "Being aggressive has kind of been our staple, so telling those guys to put the brakes on a bit was a little tough."

Nooksack Valley junior quarterback Joey Brown put the Pioneers back out in front with a 3-yard keeper, but the Knights answered on a 21-yard touchdown run by Cutter Rolfs right before the half.

Apparently, 63 seconds was too much time to leave for the Pioneers before halftime as Brown connected with Jackson Bennett on a 31-yard score - and 22-16 lead heading into the break.

"We very easily could have folded up and felt sorry for ourselves, but we didn't," Bartl said. "We rallied with each other. Playing those first two [non-league] games and King's is to get ready for our league. This is how our league battles."

King's took the lead late in the third quarter when senior Weston Campbell hauled in a 13-yard pass for a touchdown, but the Pioneers were able to hang on after Jorgen Vigre's field goal in the fourth quarter put them ahead.

"Nooksack is obviously very physical and very big up front and I think that showed on offense and defense tonight," King's coach Jim Shapiro said. "It was an even game all the way to the end."

Comments / 0

Related
kpug1170.com

Sehome forfeits football game for “serious student behavior”

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Sehome High School forfeited its football game with Sedro-Woolley Friday night, September 16th, for what the district calls “serious, confirmed student behavior.”. The Bellingham District office did not give details to comply with federal privacy laws, but says in a statement that the student actions...
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Sehome football forfeits Friday night game due to hazing

Sehome High School forfeited its football game versus Sedro-Woolley on Sept. 16 after multiple code of conduct violations by Sehome’s players, said Dana Smith, assistant director of communications for Bellingham Public Schools. District and school officials investigated “serious, confirmed student behavior that violated our athletic code of conduct and...
BELLINGHAM, WA
tetongravity.com

​Hannah Bergemann’s Hangtime Jump Jam Returns To Bellingham 9/30

Hannah Bergemann and Transition Bikes just announced the return of Hangtime – a women’s freeride mountain bike event on the legendary Blue Steel jump line in Bellingham, Washington. This year, the event will run the weekend of September 30, and feature two days of the ladies sending it on Bellingham’s biggest public jump line. Last year, Esperanto athletes Sam Soriano, Brooke Anderson, Blake Hansen, and Hannah Bergemann pushed the limits of their riding, and we’re excited to see who will be there in a few weeks! For more from these riders, check out the all-female Utah freeride segment in TGR's latest mountain bike film Esperanto, available for download and streaming now.
BELLINGHAM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whatcom County, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
Whatcom County, WA
Education
County
Whatcom County, WA
Local
Washington Education
City
Connell, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Everson, WA
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Anacortes (WA)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Anacortes, WA?. Anacortes is a coastal city on Fidalgo Island in Skagit County, Washington, United States. The city’s name was gotten from Anne Curtis Bowman, the wife of one of the first settlers of Fidalgo Island. Anacortes is...
ANACORTES, WA
whatcom-news.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: 7am to 7pm Slater Road closure announced

FERNDALE, Wash. — City of Ferndale Public Works announced today that Slater Road is scheduled to be closed to all traffic tomorrow, Tuesday, September 20th, between 7am and 7pm. Flaggers will divert traffic to a detour via LaBounty Drive and Rural Avenue while Slater Road is closed between LaBounty...
FERNDALE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackson Bennett
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom County business announcements

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. New Bellingham clinic to specialize in prediabetes, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, weight management, osteoporosis, osteopenia and bone health. Sandhya Gelou, MD and Alexander Gelou, MD have announced the opening of their specialty medical practice, The Diabetes,...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Former WWU student convicted for murdering ex-girlfriend

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A former Western Washington University student has been convicted of shooting his former girlfriend to death in 2019. A jury convicted 24-year-old Rigoberto Galvan of Aggravated First Degree Murder and First Degree Burglary for killing 22-year-old Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner. Galvan broke into her 20th Street apartment and...
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Review: The Bistro at Shuksan

Golf courses are not my scene, but I’ll go pretty much anywhere for excellent food, and that’s exactly what The Bistro at Shuksan delivers. Situated overlooking Shuksan Golf Course on Axton Road, The Bistro serves up Southern-inspired farm-to-table fare that’s well worth the short drive from Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Knights
KING 5

SR 9 in Snohomish County closed due to police activity

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A section of State Route 9 in Snohomish County was fully blocked Tuesday morning due to “police activity.”. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Snohomish County deputies responded to the incident in the area of Clearview north of Woodinville Monday night. WSP trooper Jacob Kennett first tweeted about the incident around 8:45 p.m.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Upcoming roadwork around Whatcom County to plan your drives around

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation and Whatcom County Public Works announced the following upcoming road projects. Delays can be expected around these projects and alternate routes are recommended. Emergency pavement repairs. WSDOT crews that have been working in counties to the south...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
whatcom-news.com

Fire displaces 5 and damages 2 Maple Falls residences

MAPLE FALLS, Wash. — Firefighters were dispatched to the 7900 block of Apache Drive in Maple Falls about 11:50pm on Thursday, September 15th, due to reports of a residential structure fire. Whatcom County Fire District 14 Fire Chief Jerry DeBruin told Whatcom News the first firefighters arrived 4 minutes...
MAPLE FALLS, WA
KING 5

126 dogs seized from Skagit County property

BURLINGTON, Wash. — More than 100 dogs were seized from a property in Skagit County where they were living in deplorable conditions. There are so many animals that need help that the Humane Society of Skagit Valley was forced to close to the public so workers can care for the animals.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
NBC Washington

Family of Teen Stabbed on Arlington Trail Searching for Attacker

A teenager who was stabbed while running on a trail in Arlington, Virginia, is trying to help authorities, along with his family, find his attacker. Max, 17, of Arlington, said he was out for a run near Curtis Trail in the area of Washington Boulevard and Interstate 66 late at night in August when he was blindsided by the attack.
ARLINGTON, WA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy