Nooksack Valley hangs on for non-league win over King's in battle of top-10 Class 1A teams

EVERSON, Wash. - Two years ago, Nooksack Valley was nowhere near the conversation as one of the best Class 1A teams in Whatcom County, let alone the entire state.

After upsetting Mountain View on opening weekend, shutting out Connell last week and now beating King's in a top-10 matchup, 25-23, in Week 3 - this Pioneers' squad is out to prove they deserve the early talk.

An 18-yard field goal was the difference between No. 7 Nooksack Valley and No. 4 King's in an absolute slugfest from the first whistle to the last (the cleat marks and grass dug up all over the field after the game served as proof).

Sophomore running back Colton Lentz got Nooksack Valley on the board first with a 1-yard score.

King's responded by scoring the next nine points of the game with a safety and 14-yard touchdown reception by senior Maddox Boyce.

"They were taking advantage of us when we had three down linemen, so we had to adjust that," Nooksack Valley coach Craig Bartl said. "Being aggressive has kind of been our staple, so telling those guys to put the brakes on a bit was a little tough."

Nooksack Valley junior quarterback Joey Brown put the Pioneers back out in front with a 3-yard keeper, but the Knights answered on a 21-yard touchdown run by Cutter Rolfs right before the half.

Apparently, 63 seconds was too much time to leave for the Pioneers before halftime as Brown connected with Jackson Bennett on a 31-yard score - and 22-16 lead heading into the break.

"We very easily could have folded up and felt sorry for ourselves, but we didn't," Bartl said. "We rallied with each other. Playing those first two [non-league] games and King's is to get ready for our league. This is how our league battles."

King's took the lead late in the third quarter when senior Weston Campbell hauled in a 13-yard pass for a touchdown, but the Pioneers were able to hang on after Jorgen Vigre's field goal in the fourth quarter put them ahead.

"Nooksack is obviously very physical and very big up front and I think that showed on offense and defense tonight," King's coach Jim Shapiro said. "It was an even game all the way to the end."