How SBLive’s Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in Week 4
By Kevin White
Here’s how the Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in Week 4 action.
1. Southeast Polk (3-1) lost to Ankeny 31-14
Rams finished with 336 total yards but threw three interceptions in the loss.
2. West Des Moines Dowling (3-1) beat Iowa City High 34-0
Emphatic statement by the Maroons against a quality opponent.
3. Ankeny (3-1) beat Southeast Polk 31-14
JJ Kohl fired three first-half touchdown passes in the win for Ankeny.
4. Pleasant Valley (4-0) beat Muscatine 49-9
Tyge Lyon rushed four times for 103 yards and a score in the first half for Pleasant Valley.
5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (5-0) beat Indianola 34-16
Braylon Kammrad broke three tackles on a 27-yard TD run that gave L.C. the lead for good with 3:25 left in the third.
6. Harlan Community (3-1) beat Glenwood 49-14
Teagon Kasperbauer passed for 460 yards and 6 TDs as Harlan raced to a 42-7 halftime lead.
7. Waverly-Shell Rock (4-0) beat West Delaware 42-7
Go-Hawks have allowed just 21 total points in four games.
8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0) beat North Scott 17-0
Ronan Thomas threw touchdown passes of 45 and 32 yards, and Xavier’s defense was sharp.
9. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (4-0) beat West Lyon 38-17
Graham Eben’s 3-yard touchdown run with 7:12 left gave Central Lyon a 29-17 lead.
10. Williamsburg (4-0) beat Central Lee 65-7
Raiders’ defense held Central Lee to 165 total yards and led 45-0 at the intermission.
11. Indianola (3-1) lost to Council Bluffs Lewis Central 34-16
Titans took a 27-16 lead on a 63-yard TD pass from Braylon Kammrad to Lual Maker in the final minute of the third.
12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-0) beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55-6
The final score was also the halftime score in the mismatch.
13. OABCIG (4-0) beat Southeast Valley 28-8
Beckett DeJean threw two TD passes to Gabe Winterrowd and ran for another in the Falcons’ win.
14. Bondurant-Farrar (4-0) beat Pella 35-14
The Bluejays were deadlocked 14-14 heading to the fourth but exploded for three TDs to notch the victory.
15. Ankeny Centennial (2-2) beat Cedar Falls 28-14
Elijah Porter ran for 164 yards and three TDs, and Trenton Smith passed for 149 for the Jaguars.
16. Iowa City High (2-2) lost to West Des Moines Dowling 34-0
Little Hawks couldn’t generate any offense against the fired up Maroons.
17. Mount Vernon (4-0) beat Center Point-Urbana 42-6
Joey Rhomberg threw four touchdown passes for the Mustangs in the victory.
18. Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-1) beat Bettendorf 18-17
Hawks escape an upset-minded Bulldogs squad by the smallest of margins.
19. Johnston (2-2) lost to Waukee Northwest 21-7
Junior Sam Johnson carried 21 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns for Northwest.
20. Humboldt (4-0) beat Boone 37-0
Wildcats have still yet to allow a point this season.
21. Sioux City East (4-0) beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14
Black Raiders pass-happy attack continues to impress. East led 35-7 at the half.
22. Urbandale (3-1) beat Des Moines Roosevelt 37-13
Hunter Bagby scored on a pair of third-quarter TD runs for the J-Hawks.
23. North Scott (3-1) lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-0
Lancers had scored in 74 straight games before Friday’s loss.
24. West Des Moines Valley (2-2) beat Waukee 24-6
Ayden Price carried six times for 114 yards and a score, and caught eight passes for 49 yards for Valley.
25. Spirit Lake (4-0) beat Pocahontas Area 47-6
Thorough performance by the Indians over a previously unbeaten Pocahontas squad.
