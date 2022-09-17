ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How SBLive’s Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in Week 4

By Kevin White
Here’s how the Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in Week 4 action.

1. Southeast Polk (3-1) lost to Ankeny 31-14

Rams finished with 336 total yards but threw three interceptions in the loss.

2. West Des Moines Dowling (3-1) beat Iowa City High 34-0

Emphatic statement by the Maroons against a quality opponent.

3. Ankeny (3-1) beat Southeast Polk 31-14

JJ Kohl fired three first-half touchdown passes in the win for Ankeny.

4. Pleasant Valley (4-0) beat Muscatine 49-9

Tyge Lyon rushed four times for 103 yards and a score in the first half for Pleasant Valley.

5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (5-0) beat Indianola 34-16

Braylon Kammrad broke three tackles on a 27-yard TD run that gave L.C. the lead for good with 3:25 left in the third.

6. Harlan Community (3-1) beat Glenwood 49-14

Teagon Kasperbauer passed for 460 yards and 6 TDs as Harlan raced to a 42-7 halftime lead.

7. Waverly-Shell Rock (4-0) beat West Delaware 42-7

Go-Hawks have allowed just 21 total points in four games.

8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0) beat North Scott 17-0

Ronan Thomas threw touchdown passes of 45 and 32 yards, and Xavier’s defense was sharp.

9. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (4-0) beat West Lyon 38-17

Graham Eben’s 3-yard touchdown run with 7:12 left gave Central Lyon a 29-17 lead.

10. Williamsburg (4-0) beat Central Lee 65-7

Raiders’ defense held Central Lee to 165 total yards and led 45-0 at the intermission.

11. Indianola (3-1) lost to Council Bluffs Lewis Central 34-16

Titans took a 27-16 lead on a 63-yard TD pass from Braylon Kammrad to Lual Maker in the final minute of the third.

12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-0) beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55-6

The final score was also the halftime score in the mismatch.

13. OABCIG (4-0) beat Southeast Valley 28-8

Beckett DeJean threw two TD passes to Gabe Winterrowd and ran for another in the Falcons’ win.

14. Bondurant-Farrar (4-0) beat Pella 35-14

The Bluejays were deadlocked 14-14 heading to the fourth but exploded for three TDs to notch the victory.

15. Ankeny Centennial (2-2) beat Cedar Falls 28-14

Elijah Porter ran for 164 yards and three TDs, and Trenton Smith passed for 149 for the Jaguars.

16. Iowa City High (2-2) lost to West Des Moines Dowling 34-0

Little Hawks couldn’t generate any offense against the fired up Maroons.

17. Mount Vernon (4-0) beat Center Point-Urbana 42-6

Joey Rhomberg threw four touchdown passes for the Mustangs in the victory.

18. Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-1) beat Bettendorf 18-17

Hawks escape an upset-minded Bulldogs squad by the smallest of margins.

19. Johnston (2-2) lost to Waukee Northwest 21-7

Junior Sam Johnson carried 21 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns for Northwest.

20. Humboldt (4-0) beat Boone 37-0

Wildcats have still yet to allow a point this season.

21. Sioux City East (4-0) beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14

Black Raiders pass-happy attack continues to impress. East led 35-7 at the half.

22. Urbandale (3-1) beat Des Moines Roosevelt 37-13

Hunter Bagby scored on a pair of third-quarter TD runs for the J-Hawks.

23. North Scott (3-1) lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-0

Lancers had scored in 74 straight games before Friday’s loss.

24. West Des Moines Valley (2-2) beat Waukee 24-6

Ayden Price carried six times for 114 yards and a score, and caught eight passes for 49 yards for Valley.

25. Spirit Lake (4-0) beat Pocahontas Area 47-6

Thorough performance by the Indians over a previously unbeaten Pocahontas squad.

