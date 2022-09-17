ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

KIII 3News

Friday Night Sports Blitz: Week 5 Rankings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blitz rankings have some shakeups heading into Week 5 with three of last week's top five in the large school poll falling. Expect more changes going forward with district play getting under for several Coastal Bend schools, including the 5A-Div. I district (CCISD/Victoria schools).
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Tempe, AZ
krwg.org

End of glory days was inevitable

The comedy show was several years ago, and I don’t remember the comedian’s name. But I do remember the joke. She was a Las Cruces native who had moved to Las Angeles to start her career and was back in town for the show, The joke was, “Nobody in LA cares about anything as much as you guys care about that stupid football game.” Except she didn’t say “stupid.” It was the late-night show.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Organ Mountain high school hosts vigil for Abraham Romero

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – After three weeks in the El Paso Children’s Hospital ICU, Abe Romero passed away with his mother by his side. Sunday night, Organ Mountain decided to host a vigil to remember the legacy he left behind. Hundreds of people gathered from across Las Cruces, most not knowing Romero or his […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Forbes ranks NMSU as one of top colleges in U.S.

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – New Mexico State University has been recognized as one of Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges in 2022.  For this current year, NMSU was ranked 458. On an additional Forbes lists, NMSU ranked 102 in the west, 212 in public colleges and 232 in research universities. Additionally, last year, Forbes reevaluated how it […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Two females fall from border wall near Santa Teresa

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Sunland Park Fire Engine-2 and Squad-1 responded to an incident in Pete Domenci this morning. Sunland Park Fire officials assisted CBP with two females this morning that were found in the desert. According to Sunland Park Fire, the two females fell from the border wall. The identities of these two […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
KTSM

El Paso community says goodbye to barbershop owned by ‘Miss’ Estine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends and customers said one final goodbye to one of El Paso’s most prominent Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Barbershop on North Peidras closed its doors on Sept. 1 after decades of serving the Borderland. But Sunday, Sept. 18, the community came together to celebrate more than 71 years of “Miss” Estine […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
EL PASO, TX
Sports
Texas A&M University
93.1 KISS FM

10 Artists That Filmed A Music Video Right Here In El Paso

Recording an album is one thing, filming a music video is another: It's a great way for artists to show their creativity & to further add to a song's message. Sometimes it can be used to show the world how much they appreciate their home. We've had quite a few artists film music videos here in El Paso. Like who? How about...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Update: Driver killed in semitruck crash near Van Horn & Pecos

UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the driver of the semitruck was killed. Nikolai Vidiniey of Hiram, Georgia, was killed in the crash, DPS said. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck overturned along Interstate 10 between Van Horn and Pecos, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. The truck spilled what was […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances continue

El Paso is expecting to see more rain chances Monday, before beginning to dry out Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to warm above average into the 90s for much of next week, with rain chances completely drying out Thursday of next week. Overnight lows are expected to stay primarily...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rolled over semitruck crash closes Gateway South at Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – First responders responded to a crash that closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain this morning. A semitruck involved in this incident is blocking all southbound lanes. According to El Paso Fire Department, one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. It is not clear when […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Remembering Mario Navarro; GoFundMe

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Friends and family are remembering the life of the local Union Pacific Railroad worker who was killed after a train derailed in the Lower Valley on Aug. 29 Funeral services were held for Mario Navarro on Sep. 16 at the Martin Funeral Home in west El Paso. Mario Navarro passed away […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Isolated Area T-Storms Return Sunday; A Hot Workweek; Significant Cold Front Ahead — Your 9-Day Forecast

Yesterday, we talked about how bugs love the warm weather. Well, as we discovered last Monday, snakes love warm weather too!! Yes, the text below is a REAL TEXT from my wife. Yes, we had a real garden snake in the laundry room. It slithered past Porch Kitty as she was eating her food. I did not know that Animal Control will help with a snake, but they will… FREE!! Here’s your forecast…
EL PASO, TX

