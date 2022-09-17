Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?Ryan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaPhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s soccer has work to do according to first official RPI of the season
The first official RPI for NCAA women’s soccer was released on Monday. Arizona has some work to do if it wants to reach the NCAA Tournament according to the initial numbers. The RPI is one of several criteria that will be used to determine who gets to play for the national title after the end of the regular season.
Friday Night Sports Blitz: Week 5 Rankings
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blitz rankings have some shakeups heading into Week 5 with three of last week's top five in the large school poll falling. Expect more changes going forward with district play getting under for several Coastal Bend schools, including the 5A-Div. I district (CCISD/Victoria schools).
CBS Sports
New Mexico vs. UTEP updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The UTEP Miners will face off against the New Mexico Lobos on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Stadium. UTEP will be hoping to build upon the 20-13 win they picked up against the Lobos when they previously played in September of last year. The Miners...
Organ Mountain football player Abraham Romero dies after three-week battle in coma
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Organ Mountain High School football player Abraham Romero died on Saturday night, the school’s booster club announced on Sunday morning. He was 17 years old. In a post online, the booster club said that Romero passed away with his mother by his side. Romero spent three weeks in an El […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krwg.org
End of glory days was inevitable
The comedy show was several years ago, and I don’t remember the comedian’s name. But I do remember the joke. She was a Las Cruces native who had moved to Las Angeles to start her career and was back in town for the show, The joke was, “Nobody in LA cares about anything as much as you guys care about that stupid football game.” Except she didn’t say “stupid.” It was the late-night show.
Organ Mountain high school hosts vigil for Abraham Romero
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – After three weeks in the El Paso Children’s Hospital ICU, Abe Romero passed away with his mother by his side. Sunday night, Organ Mountain decided to host a vigil to remember the legacy he left behind. Hundreds of people gathered from across Las Cruces, most not knowing Romero or his […]
Forbes ranks NMSU as one of top colleges in U.S.
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – New Mexico State University has been recognized as one of Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges in 2022. For this current year, NMSU was ranked 458. On an additional Forbes lists, NMSU ranked 102 in the west, 212 in public colleges and 232 in research universities. Additionally, last year, Forbes reevaluated how it […]
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two females fall from border wall near Santa Teresa
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Sunland Park Fire Engine-2 and Squad-1 responded to an incident in Pete Domenci this morning. Sunland Park Fire officials assisted CBP with two females this morning that were found in the desert. According to Sunland Park Fire, the two females fell from the border wall. The identities of these two […]
El Paso community says goodbye to barbershop owned by ‘Miss’ Estine
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends and customers said one final goodbye to one of El Paso’s most prominent Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Barbershop on North Peidras closed its doors on Sept. 1 after decades of serving the Borderland. But Sunday, Sept. 18, the community came together to celebrate more than 71 years of “Miss” Estine […]
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
KFOX 14
El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
10 Artists That Filmed A Music Video Right Here In El Paso
Recording an album is one thing, filming a music video is another: It's a great way for artists to show their creativity & to further add to a song's message. Sometimes it can be used to show the world how much they appreciate their home. We've had quite a few artists film music videos here in El Paso. Like who? How about...
Calallen grandmother leans on faith, community after losing her home, dogs in a fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grandmother is working to pick up the pieces after an early morning fire Thursday heavily destroyed her trailer along with other properties. The woman and her grandchild who was also home at the time made it out safely. However the family lost two of...
Update: Driver killed in semitruck crash near Van Horn & Pecos
UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the driver of the semitruck was killed. Nikolai Vidiniey of Hiram, Georgia, was killed in the crash, DPS said. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck overturned along Interstate 10 between Van Horn and Pecos, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. The truck spilled what was […]
elpasomatters.org
East El Paso voters key to flipping US House District 23, Democrat says
John Lira methodically worked his way through a Socorro neighborhood one early August evening, stopping at homes where voters had cast a Democratic primary ballot in years past. The retired Marine is hoping to get these far East El Paso County voters behind him this November, voters who he says...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances continue
El Paso is expecting to see more rain chances Monday, before beginning to dry out Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to warm above average into the 90s for much of next week, with rain chances completely drying out Thursday of next week. Overnight lows are expected to stay primarily...
Rolled over semitruck crash closes Gateway South at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – First responders responded to a crash that closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain this morning. A semitruck involved in this incident is blocking all southbound lanes. According to El Paso Fire Department, one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. It is not clear when […]
Remembering Mario Navarro; GoFundMe
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Friends and family are remembering the life of the local Union Pacific Railroad worker who was killed after a train derailed in the Lower Valley on Aug. 29 Funeral services were held for Mario Navarro on Sep. 16 at the Martin Funeral Home in west El Paso. Mario Navarro passed away […]
El Paso News
Isolated Area T-Storms Return Sunday; A Hot Workweek; Significant Cold Front Ahead — Your 9-Day Forecast
Yesterday, we talked about how bugs love the warm weather. Well, as we discovered last Monday, snakes love warm weather too!! Yes, the text below is a REAL TEXT from my wife. Yes, we had a real garden snake in the laundry room. It slithered past Porch Kitty as she was eating her food. I did not know that Animal Control will help with a snake, but they will… FREE!! Here’s your forecast…
