Gut-punch O'Dea offense turns quick strike in second half to pull away from Rainier Beach

SEATTLE - O'Dea junior running back Jason Brown Jr. can take the overloaded boxes and blitzes, and the licks that come with them.

But sooner or later, the junior knows it's not going to end well - for opposing defenses.

Brown rushed for a game-high 130 yards and a touchdown, and the second-ranked Fighting Irish blanked No. 8 Rainier Beach, 22-0, on Friday night to kick off the return of Washington high school football at Lumen Field.

The Metro League showdown was the first of an eight-game slate at the home of the Seattle Seahawks.

"They had fun," longtime O'Dea coach Monte Kohler said. "It's a big stadium, and something they will remember for the rest of their lives."

This victory Friday was more than just Brown, O'Dea's backfield standout and arguably the state's top class-of-2024 recruit - although his second-effort 12-yard touchdown run and conversion run with 58 seconds remaining in the first half broke a scoreless tie - 8-0.

"Look, we're O'Dea High School - we like to run the rock, and people know that," Brown said. "We run it down people's throats, and we kind of wore them down at the end of the first half."

The Irish defense was also lights-out, limiting the Vikings to 46 first-half yards - and surrendering their initial first down on Scottre Humphrey's 14-yard run with three seconds remaining before intermission.

But O'Dea also has a junior quarterback tandem that can give defenses fits in the Wing-T. Luke D'Anna is the passer. And Antone Araujo is the runner. Both are equally effective.

And they put this game away in the second half on back-to-back possessions.

Rainier Beach had success getting to Brown in the backfield for tackles for loss, setting up third-and-long situations. But it couldn't get off the field after that.

The third-and-18 play on O'Dea's first second-half series was a backbreaker. D'Anna lofted a pass down the right seam to tight end Tucker Ashcraft, who galloped 76 yards for a touchdown - and 15-0 Irish lead at the 8:26 mark.

"We knew they were dangerous, and we wanted that second score, for sure," Kohler said.

Two-and-a-half minutes later, after D'Anna completed a 31-yard pass to Kyan McDonald, Araujo came on to finish off the scoring drive with his 5-yard quarterback touchdown sneak.

"Shout out to our quarterbacks, they came out and held it down for us," Brown said.

Humphrey was held in check by the Irish, gaining 33 yards on 11 carries. But he did catch four passes for 98 yards, including a 61-yard screen pass.