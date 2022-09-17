Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said a trip to buy potato chips took an unexpected detour and led to her winning a $100,000 lottery prize. Marcia Finney, 44, of Shelby, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she went out to buy gas and potato chips, but found her usual store was closed, leading her to instead visit Mike's Food Store on Earl Road in Shelby for her snack.

