Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
KX.finance announces upcoming DeFi/DEX aggregator launch on APTOS/SUI blockchain
KX.finance team is proud to announce the upcoming launch of their new Aptos/Sui-based DeFi/DEX tool and aggregator with aggregation capabilities. According to the LitePaper from the official website, this innovative new product will offer aggregation capabilities and solve three pain points of existing DEX and Aggregators:. For end users: They...
bitcoinist.com
Investment Opportunity with New 3nm ASIC Miners
If you are looking for an opportunity to invest in crypto mining, you have undoubtedly landed in the right place. Bitramo is quickly emerging as a popular crypto investment destination with its three mining rigs Ramo1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X that can mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero like no other product in the market. These miners have already carved a niche with their excellent performance, high profitability, and ease of use.
bitcoinist.com
Start Of The Bull Market? Big Eyes Coin, Bitcoin And Polkadot Are 3 Of The Most Successful Coins Out There
Since the market of cryptocurrencies has been booming for some time, more individuals are going to become involved. Knowing which cryptocurrencies to buy in order to maximise benefits is crucial since the number of purchases and profits from cryptocurrencies is rising. Will Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Take Over After Its...
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List NEBTC on September 20, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEBTC on September 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NEBTC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 20, 2022. As a digital wallet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTG/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022. Combining innovative...
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies To Watch Out For: Big Eyes, Shiba Inu And Chiliz
A common question among cryptocurrency enthusiasts is “How To Invest in The Bear Market?” Experts believe that cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be excellent investments in the 2022 bear market. In this article, we’ll examine why experts think Big Eyes (BIG), Shibu...
bitcoinist.com
Death Of GPU Mining? Popular Crypto Profits Go Into Negative As Ethereum Miners Flood Market
Mining profits of the PoW cryptos have gone into the negative following the Ethereum merge as ETH miners flood the hashrates of these other coins. Mining Profits Of Popular Proof-Of-Work Cryptos Like Ethereum Classic Crater After The Merge. A couple of days ago, the much awaited ETH merge finally arrived...
bitcoinist.com
POPCOIN Gets Listed On XT.COM With Tether Trading Pair
September 20th, 2022, Singapore: Popcoin will soon be listed on XT.COM to encourage newcomers and investors to engage in trading the coin efficiently at 2022-09-23 03:00 (UTC). The go-live scheduled trading pair for the coin will be POP/USDT, which is available to everyone in the exchange’s Main Zone. Users...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
NFTY Token (NFTY) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed NFTY Token (NFTY) on September 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NFTY/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Offering a new system for web 3.0 user management,...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
bitcoinist.com
Could Swapping Solana Land You A 365 days Jail Term? Popular Crypto Big Eyes Coin and Avalanche Appear To Be Safe
With the dramatic rise of altcoins and trading, some people would probably be engaging in the counter-trading of cryptocurrency. Mark Alexander, a trader of Bitcoin (BTC) just got jail time for doing this. This could happen to anyone with any token, like Solana (SOL), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) or even...
bitcoinist.com
Worthy Gems In The DeFi Market – Big Eyes Coin, Cardano and FTX Token
Since the onset of the cryptocurrency market, several innovations have emerged. Crypto paved the way for projects such as the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace, trading and blockchain technology. Blockchain technology further birthed an ecosystem that offers a reputable level of security in transaction capacity. This ecosystem is known as Decentralized Finance which is known as DeFi for short.
bitcoinist.com
ECB Selects Five Tech Firms To Build Prototypes For Its Digital Euro
One of cryptocurrency’s most notable use cases is enabling instant cross-border payments. That’s why the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) program has attracted hundreds of jurisdictions worldwide, and some countries like China have already linked the technology with their central bank. Similarly, Europe Central Bank (ECB) is currently...
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO) Will Bring DeFi On Ethereum (ETH) To New Levels, Like Aave (AAVE) Once Did
DeFi remains the most exciting and fastest-growing economic sphere. However, it faces its greatest challenge to date. DeFi must evolve beyond its current state. It must become a useful tool and integrate itself within the larger financial framework instead of remaining a place where people that already own digital assets generate yield. This will remain a core function of DeFi, but to expand, it must provide value to the current legacy systems.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Trading Firm Wintermute Has Suffered $160 Million Hack
Crypto trading platform Wintermute has just lost $160 million in a hack which concerns its decentralised finance (DeFi) operation. This news was confirmed through a tweet from the company’s founder and CEO, Evgeny Gaevoy. This makes Wintermute the latest firm within the industry to have suffered a hack. A...
bitcoinist.com
South Korea Plans New Regulatory Framework To Accelerate Metaverse Growth
Metaverse and web 3 developments are attracting South Korea’s attention as the sectors continue to develop. As of now, the government invested around $200 million in the sectors. On the other side, state authorities have struggled to design effective regulatory frameworks like other jurisdictions around the globe introducing new cryptocurrency rules.
bitcoinist.com
British FCA Authority Declares FTX Exchange As Unauthorized Company
While global authorities are on their toes, FCA, the British financial watchdog, also remains active due to the risks involved in cryptocurrencies. On Friday, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a note to highlight unauthorized business companies operating in the UK. The announcement hit the Sam Bankman-Fried-led exchange, FTX, and declared the platform offers service without getting authorization from the authority.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Underperforming, Sleeper Pick Flasko (FLSK) Attracts Interest
The cold, cold crypto winter of 2022 has sent investors scurrying from meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in favor of projects with solid fundamental, real-world utility, and potential for exponential growth. Consequently, the exodus of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors have seen a fair...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Layer 3 Protocols Might Be A Thing, Here’s What To Expect
With the completion of the Ethereum Merge, founder Vitalik Buterin has turned his attention to other things that could help improve the network. Ethereum Layer 2 protocols had been big business back in the bull market of 2021, and even now, they continue to gather support from network users who continue to use these roll-ups. Now, Buterin has pointed to the possibility of Layer 3 protocols on the network. Here’s what he expects them to do.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Mining Company Bitfarms Kickstarts Megafarm Operations In Argentina
Bitfarms’ megafarm Bitcoin facility situated in Argentina is now online and already contributing to the overall hashrate of the Bitcoin network. This after the farm, which started its construction on October 2021, was finally unveiled and started operating last September 16. Currently, the facility, in its first phase, is generating 10 megawatts (MW) of mining power.
Comments / 0