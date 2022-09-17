ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Lompoc Record

Lompoc's Sager and Maldonado named Athletes of the Week

The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table held its Athlete of the Week luncheon on Monday and those in attendance were feeling blue. Both of the Athlete of the Week winners were from Lompoc High. Lompoc golfer Halee Sager was named the Female Athlete of the Week while football...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic tees off Sept. 20-22 in Solvang

The 2022 Chumash Charity Golf Classic will return Sept. 20 to 22 to Alisal golf course in Solvang and benefit local nonprofits, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast and Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria. A portion of the proceeds will also fund the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation’s...
SOLVANG, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles man killed in a jet crash in Reno, video

A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc music festival set to rock the park Saturday

The inaugural Lompoc Music Festival is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 7p.m. at Ryon Memorial Park, featuring a lineup of musical performances from industry-established musicians. The artist lineup includes out-of-area talent, Jazz In Pink, Johnny Britt, Louie Cruz Beltran, Michael Lington, Malo, Nils, Paul...
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Mild storm brings measurable rain to northern Santa Barbara County

After about nine months with no significant rainfall, a mild early-season storm dropped measurable amounts on northern Santa Barbara County on Monday, and the National Weather Service said showers are expected to continue into Tuesday. But total amounts varied widely from the cold front that forecasters said would begin moving...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 13-14

Alan Asher Grubman, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Alan was born September 17, 1939. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Stanley McCumsey, age 89, of Bradley, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Stanley was born May 6, 1933. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

