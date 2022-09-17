Read full article on original website
Related
Lompoc Record
Lompoc's Sager and Maldonado named Athletes of the Week
The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table held its Athlete of the Week luncheon on Monday and those in attendance were feeling blue. Both of the Athlete of the Week winners were from Lompoc High. Lompoc golfer Halee Sager was named the Female Athlete of the Week while football...
Lompoc Record
Annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic tees off Sept. 20-22 in Solvang
The 2022 Chumash Charity Golf Classic will return Sept. 20 to 22 to Alisal golf course in Solvang and benefit local nonprofits, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast and Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria. A portion of the proceeds will also fund the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation’s...
kclu.org
Rain for Tri-Counties? Lots in some spots, and nothing in others
The first winter storm of the season has arrived in the Tri-Counties, but rainfall totals varied widely, ranging from around three inches to nothing throughout the region. The Central Coast has seen the heaviest rainfall. San Luis Obispo recorded about an inch of rain, and Santa Maria 1.2 inches. Parts...
Car rolls over side of Highway 101/Highway 1 near Lompoc
Crews were responding to reports of a car flipping over several times off of Highway 101 and Highway 1 in Lompoc on Monday afternoon. The post Car rolls over side of Highway 101/Highway 1 near Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lompoc Record
Long-running culinary fundraiser re-emerges as 'The Great Valley Cook-off' in Santa Ynez
Advance tickets are $70 per person, or $80 at the door, and can be purchased at artsoutreach.com/real-men-cook or by calling Arts Outreach at 805-688-9533. For more information, or to sign up as an amateur chef, email info@artsoutreach.com. Because not just men can cook, Arts Outreach’s long-running annual fundraiser is opening...
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles man killed in a jet crash in Reno, video
A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
Two injured in car fire after traffic collision in Templeton
Two people from a car fire suffered major injuries after the car drifted off road and caught fire on highway 46 west near South Green Valley Road Sunday. The post Two injured in car fire after traffic collision in Templeton appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc music festival set to rock the park Saturday
The inaugural Lompoc Music Festival is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 7p.m. at Ryon Memorial Park, featuring a lineup of musical performances from industry-established musicians. The artist lineup includes out-of-area talent, Jazz In Pink, Johnny Britt, Louie Cruz Beltran, Michael Lington, Malo, Nils, Paul...
IN THIS ARTICLE
calcoastnews.com
Missing man found in Santa Barbara County
The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
Lompoc Record
Mild storm brings measurable rain to northern Santa Barbara County
After about nine months with no significant rainfall, a mild early-season storm dropped measurable amounts on northern Santa Barbara County on Monday, and the National Weather Service said showers are expected to continue into Tuesday. But total amounts varied widely from the cold front that forecasters said would begin moving...
Sunday Evening Forecast Sept 18th
Here's our forecast The post Sunday Evening Forecast Sept 18th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California tourists are lining up to eat live sea urchin at the Santa Barbara Harbor
"If you go to Santa Barbara, you have to have uni."
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
Fatal motorcycle accident on 101 North in San Luis Obispo
A 31-year-old resident of San Miguel, CA died Friday after the man crashed their motorcycle on 101 North in Slo. The post Fatal motorcycle accident on 101 North in San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rangers don't expect latest rainfall to make much difference at Lopez Lake
Some of the impacts of the low levels include community water usage—along with recreational use for swimming, boating, and fishing.
Highway 1 widening project to begin in Nipomo
A project to widen an intersection of Highway 1 in Nipomo begins on Monday. Caltrans will be widening the intersection of Highway 1 and Winterhaven Way.
L.A. Weekly
Roberto Garcia Jr. Killed, Georgia Jensen and Two Others Injured in Rollover Crash on Ballard Canyon Road [Santa Ynez Valley, CA]
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, CA (September 16, 2022) – Monday night, a rollover crash on Ballard Canyon Road claimed the life of Roberto Garcia Jr. and left three other people injured. Emergency personnel responded to the deadly accident around 10:20 p.m. near Roble Blanco Road. According to the investigators, a...
Death notices for Sept. 13-14
Alan Asher Grubman, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Alan was born September 17, 1939. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Stanley McCumsey, age 89, of Bradley, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Stanley was born May 6, 1933. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
Comments / 0