Football: Shorthanded Fort Atkinson falls to Portage 26-14

PORTAGE — Playing without its starting quarterback and running back, Fort Atkinson’s football team fell to host Portage 26-14 in a Badger Small game on Friday.

The Warriors had a 207-108 advantage in rushing yards and won the turnover battle 2-0 versus a Fort team which did not have the services of senior quarterback Dane Brost and junior tailback Mason Dressler.

“We had a couple guys out with injuries and a couple guys fighting through illness,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “We had other guys stepping up and learning new things on the fly. That’s tough to do.

“We made a couple mistakes which were a result of kids learning a new position. We were in the game because of our toughness and competitiveness. We lost the game because our guys were learning in a game environment. That’s something we will learn from and keep moving forward.”

Portage, playing on its Homecoming night, jumped ahead 6-0 midway through the first quarter on a four-yard run by David Williams.

The Blackhawks (2-3, 0-2 Badger Small) grabbed the lead early in the second on a 1-yard TD run by junior running back Noah Last, who ran it 12 times for 84 yards.

With 1 minute, 41 seconds left before halftime, Keegan Hooker, who finished with 17 carries for 126 yards, busted off a 73-yard touchdown run and caught the two-point version to give Portage a 14-7 advantage. Early in the third, the Warriors bumped their lead to 20-7 on a score from six yards away by Garrett Crawford.

Fort answered less than three minutes later on a 1-yard TD run by Last. Senior placekicker Eli Cosson’s point after made it 20-14.

Gavin Thompson connected with Ian Karpelenia on a 62-scoring strike — the team’s lone pass completion — with six seconds left in the third as Portage built a double-digit lead it would not relinquish.

The Warriors (3-2, 2-1) averaged 7.1 yards per play compared to 4.9 for the Blackhawks, who went 3-for-11 on third down and 1-for-3 on fourth down while taking four sacks and not registering any sacks on defense.

Fort sophomore quarterback Rocco Foelker, who is 6-foot-5, 223 pounds, made his first career start while stepping in for Brost. Foelker went 15-for-19 for 147 yards with an interception. Cosson caught six passes for 60 yards.

“We saw really good decision making from Rocco at QB,” Nelson said. “He knew when to check it down and when we should run it and pass it.

“I told him before the game that it’s not an easy position to be in. We told him to process quickly but think slowly. Thought he did an awesome job keeping his exposure in his first varsity start.”

Fort travels to face conference-leading Mount Horeb/Barneveld this next week.

PORTAGE 26, FORT ATKINSON 14

Fort Atkinson 0 7 7 0 — 14

Portage 6 8 12 0 — 26

First quarter

P — Williams 4 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

FA — Last 1 run (kick failed)

P — Hooker 73 run (Hooker pass from Thompson)

Third quarter

P — Crawford 6 run (kick failed)

FA — Last 1 run (Cosson kick)

P — Karpelenia 62 pass from Thompson (Francis kick)

Team statistics

Total offense: FA 255, P 269; Passing yards: FA 147, P 62; Rushing attempts-yards: FA 33-108, P 34-207; Penalties-yards: FA 1-5, P 5-40; Fumbles-lost: FA 1-1, P 0-0; Interceptions thrown: FA 1, P 0; First downs: FA 18, P 9.

Individual statistics

Passing (comp.-att.-yds-td-int) — FA: Foelker 15-19-147-0-1; P: Thompson 1-4-62-1-0; Rushing attempts-yards — FA: Last 12-84, Narkis 13-45; Hooker 17-126, Crawford 9-45; Receptions yards — FA: Cosson 6-60, Opperman 3-43; P: Karpelenia 1-62; Tackles — FA: Otte 6.5, Hartman 5, Keelty 5, Sayre 4; P: Paulsen 9, Kreuzinger 6.