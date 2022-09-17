ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Football: Shorthanded Fort Atkinson falls to Portage 26-14

By By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group
Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 3 days ago

PORTAGE — Playing without its starting quarterback and running back, Fort Atkinson’s football team fell to host Portage 26-14 in a Badger Small game on Friday.

The Warriors had a 207-108 advantage in rushing yards and won the turnover battle 2-0 versus a Fort team which did not have the services of senior quarterback Dane Brost and junior tailback Mason Dressler.

“We had a couple guys out with injuries and a couple guys fighting through illness,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “We had other guys stepping up and learning new things on the fly. That’s tough to do.

“We made a couple mistakes which were a result of kids learning a new position. We were in the game because of our toughness and competitiveness. We lost the game because our guys were learning in a game environment. That’s something we will learn from and keep moving forward.”

Portage, playing on its Homecoming night, jumped ahead 6-0 midway through the first quarter on a four-yard run by David Williams.

The Blackhawks (2-3, 0-2 Badger Small) grabbed the lead early in the second on a 1-yard TD run by junior running back Noah Last, who ran it 12 times for 84 yards.

With 1 minute, 41 seconds left before halftime, Keegan Hooker, who finished with 17 carries for 126 yards, busted off a 73-yard touchdown run and caught the two-point version to give Portage a 14-7 advantage. Early in the third, the Warriors bumped their lead to 20-7 on a score from six yards away by Garrett Crawford.

Fort answered less than three minutes later on a 1-yard TD run by Last. Senior placekicker Eli Cosson’s point after made it 20-14.

Gavin Thompson connected with Ian Karpelenia on a 62-scoring strike — the team’s lone pass completion — with six seconds left in the third as Portage built a double-digit lead it would not relinquish.

The Warriors (3-2, 2-1) averaged 7.1 yards per play compared to 4.9 for the Blackhawks, who went 3-for-11 on third down and 1-for-3 on fourth down while taking four sacks and not registering any sacks on defense.

Fort sophomore quarterback Rocco Foelker, who is 6-foot-5, 223 pounds, made his first career start while stepping in for Brost. Foelker went 15-for-19 for 147 yards with an interception. Cosson caught six passes for 60 yards.

“We saw really good decision making from Rocco at QB,” Nelson said. “He knew when to check it down and when we should run it and pass it.

“I told him before the game that it’s not an easy position to be in. We told him to process quickly but think slowly. Thought he did an awesome job keeping his exposure in his first varsity start.”

Fort travels to face conference-leading Mount Horeb/Barneveld this next week.

PORTAGE 26, FORT ATKINSON 14

Fort Atkinson 0 7 7 0 — 14

Portage 6 8 12 0 — 26

First quarter

P — Williams 4 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

FA — Last 1 run (kick failed)

P — Hooker 73 run (Hooker pass from Thompson)

Third quarter

P — Crawford 6 run (kick failed)

FA — Last 1 run (Cosson kick)

P — Karpelenia 62 pass from Thompson (Francis kick)

Team statistics

Total offense: FA 255, P 269; Passing yards: FA 147, P 62; Rushing attempts-yards: FA 33-108, P 34-207; Penalties-yards: FA 1-5, P 5-40; Fumbles-lost: FA 1-1, P 0-0; Interceptions thrown: FA 1, P 0; First downs: FA 18, P 9.

Individual statistics

Passing (comp.-att.-yds-td-int) — FA: Foelker 15-19-147-0-1; P: Thompson 1-4-62-1-0; Rushing attempts-yards — FA: Last 12-84, Narkis 13-45; Hooker 17-126, Crawford 9-45; Receptions yards — FA: Cosson 6-60, Opperman 3-43; P: Karpelenia 1-62; Tackles — FA: Otte 6.5, Hartman 5, Keelty 5, Sayre 4; P: Paulsen 9, Kreuzinger 6.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onfocus.news

Menomonee Falls’ Seth Trimble Named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball by WBCA

Menomonee Falls senior guard Seth Trimble has been named the 2022 Mr. Basketball award-winner by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Trimble led Menomonee Falls to its first appearance in the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament, scoring 26 points in a sectional-semifinal win over Green Bay East and 19 in the sectional-final triumph over De Pere.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Berlin football players shave heads, dedicate game to classmate

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Bright shirts, shaved heads and football. Hundreds came together on Saturday, Sept. 17 to support a New Berlin West Middle School student as she fights leukemia. Saturday morning's eighth grade New Berlin West Vikings game brought out hundreds. But fans weren't fully focused on football. Norah...
NEW BERLIN, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin posts best output of Paul Chryst era in Week 3 blowout win

Wisconsin rolled to a huge win in Week 3, blowing past New Mexico State with a final score of 66-7. 6 Badgers registered a carry while 8 Badgers registered a reception as the offense racked up the yardage against the Aggies. It was a balanced attack for the team with...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game

MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portage, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Fort Atkinson, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
Portage, WI
Sports
City
Mason, WI
Fort Atkinson, WI
Sports
WEAU-TV 13

Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers have cancelled the Freakfest celebration for the third year in a row, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) confirmed Sunday afternoon. The festival is usually held all up and down State Street to celebrate Halloween in October. Since 2020, it has been cancelled due...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
experiencewisconsinmag.com

8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive

If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands lost power Monday night due to alleged intoxicated driver

MADISON, Wis. — Over 2,000 Alliant energy customers lost power Monday night after a car hit an electrical box. Madison police said the accident occurred at 11:22 p.m. on McKenna Blvd. near Elver Park. The 26-year-old driver hit an electrical box which started a fire. According to Alliant Energy’s outage map, 2,795 customers on the west side were without power...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police arrest suspect in incident near Vel Phillips Memorial High School

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they arrested a suspect after they set up a perimeter around Vel Phillips Memorial High School following the report of an armed robbery Monday morning. Madison Metropolitan School District pokesperson Tim LeMonds said, “school will not be delayed related to the incident this morning.” According to an incident report, a resident saw someone going...
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI

September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
HARTFORD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police: Shots fired following argument at east side convenience store over weekend, no injuries reported

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after an argument between two groups at an east Madison convenience store over the weekend led to multiple shots being fired. In an incident report posted just before noon on Monday, the Madison Police Department said its officers were called to the area of Milwaukee Street and Wittwer Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
MADISON, WI
Daily Jefferson County Union

Daily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson County, WI
123
Followers
361
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily Jefferson County Union has been serving Jefferson County since 1871. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.dailyunion.com

 https://www.dailyunion.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy