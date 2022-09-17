Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
channel1450.com
Bigard, Muller Talk Final Moments of Win Over Auburn
Camren Bigard’s number was called in overtime and he delivered not once but twice to give the Warriors the 22-14 lead and then Carson Muller deflected the fourth down pass that prevented Auburn from tying it up. Hear from those two about those final moments and how Athens has to prepare for Williamsville next week.
channel1450.com
Checking In With Rochester Ahead Of Glenwood In Week Five
Kicking off our coverage of the Week Five Channel1450 game of the week with the Rochester Rockets talking about what they’ve learned so far this season and what they feel confident about. We will have another piece talking about their view of the Glenwood game on the PREMIUM side out on Wednesday, as well as a hype video coming later this week. We also plan to have a mic’d up with Rochester lineman Grant Wisecup on the PREMIUM side later this week.
spotonillinois.com
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blankets Dunlap with swarming defensive effort 3-0
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Dunlap's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 17. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 12:21. 09:54. 09:54. 09:54. 09:25. 09:25. How many points did Nicholas Patrick from...
channel1450.com
Phillips Headed To Play Professional Soccer In Australia
Springfield High graduate Kelby Phillips checked in before he moves to Australia to play professional soccer. He discusses his time playing at SIUE and his training as he preps for the move.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Severe storm tears up Jacksonville trees
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Scattered branches and torn up trees littered Jacksonville Monday after rain and wind rolled through the area overnight. “About 1:30 this morning, we started getting calls from most of the central to the south part of Jacksonville and including South Jacksonville, trees down, limbs down, numerous locations, too many to even […]
foxillinois.com
Sunday night's storm causes damage in Jacksonville
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Sunday night's storm left some Jacksonville residents without power and with a lot of cleaning up to do today. The storm took a toll on Jacksonville neighborhoods and parks. Some Jacksonville residents were out today cleaning up the mess. Resident David Ward had a tree...
newschannel20.com
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late tonight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After some early morning rain, sunny skies resume with warmer temperatures streaming into the region. The environment will be very unstable as our cold front approaches the area. The Storm Prediction highlights west Central Illinois under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (level 3) with the rest of Central Illinois under a Slight Risk for severe weather (level 2).
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you love to go out with your friends and family members and your favourite thing to order is a steak, then you are in good hand because that's what this article is all about - amazing places where you can indulge in delicious steaks. And if you happen to live in Illinois, then even better because you can visit them anytime. If not, save this article for your next trip to Illinois and make sure you make a stop at any of these great steakhouses if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nprillinois.org
Illinois State Fair sets attendance record
Illinois State Fair organizers said the 2022 event drew a record number of visitors. Over 636,700 came to the fair, the highest attendance since industry calculation was put into effect. Weekend attendance during the fair saw an increase of nearly 95,000 people over 2021. Grandstand revenue also set a record,...
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
ISP welcomes 21 new troopers with Cadet Class 135 graduation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – 21 new troopers graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy on Friday. The Illinois State Police commissioned the troopers of Cadet Class 135 at a graduation ceremony in Springfield. According to ISP since 2019, 326 troopers have been added to the police force. And starting...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
nowdecatur.com
Booker Named Decatur Memorial August Colleague of the Month
September 19, 2022 – Mary Booker, unit coordinator for critical care nursing services at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for August. Booker is “an example that all of us should strive to be within Memorial Health,” said Booker’s nominator. “Mary makes sure...
Shots fired at Springfield park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield. Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7th Street. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Schools Receive Donation Towards Auditorium
The Taylorville School District has received a $25,000 check from current and past board member representatives of the Taylorville Public Schools Foundation. The check has been donated for the auditorium and field house capital project. The funds were a combination of a restricted endowment from the estate of Eleanor A.G. Kammerer for the construction of a pavilion for the performing arts and the remainder was supported by the Foundation’s operating budget for the 2022-2023 school year. Ele Kammerer, the aunt of retired District #3 educator Susan Jackson, gifted the funds upon her death for the purpose of a pavilion.
newschannel20.com
Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
Shooting outside of Springfield bar leaves two injured
Editors Note: A previous version of this story showed pictures of damage to the outside of the bar, Clique. The window was broken long before the shooting and was not caused by the shooting. The picture has been removed. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting outside of a bar in Springfield left two people in […]
Comments / 0