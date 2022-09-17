Read full article on original website
Hasbrouck Heights over Becton - Girls soccer recap
Madison Lahullier and Victoria Morales scored goals as Hasbrouck Heights defeated Becton, 2-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Ella Reyngoudt and Jenna O’Malley contributed assists for the winners. Hasbrouck Heights (4-1) has won four in a row. Madison Kirk made 12 saves in goal for Becton (4-1). The N.J. High School...
Girls soccer: Cruz lifts North Arlington past Lyndhurst at Red Bull Arena (PHOTOS)
Junior Lia Cruz scored a second-half goal to lead North Arlington to a 1-0 win over Lyndhurst at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. The win marked North Arlington’s (4-0) fourth straight win and its second shutout of the campaign so far. Lyndhurst fell to 2-3-1. The N.J. High School...
Bergen Tech over Paterson Eastside - Girls soccer recap
Dominique Desert had two goals and an assist to lead Bergen Tech to a 6-0 win over Paterson Eastside in Hackensack. Mackenzie Burke and Margaret Shneider both contributed a goal and an assist. The other goal scorers were Kelis Guzman and Margaret Shneider. Bergen Tech (2-2) used two goalies, but...
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 3
We’re only four weeks through the N.J. high school football season, but the number of undefeated teams are already beginning to dwindle. We have just 64 remaining unbeatens across the state.
Wayne Valley defeats Wayne Hills - Boys soccer recap
Logan Parzecki’s goal in the 55th minute moved Wayne Valley to 4-0 as it defeated Wayne Hills 1-0 in Wayne. Ferid Zaku tallied an assist for Wayne Valley while Sebastian Sianozecki had two saves. Laith Ahmad recorded two saves for Wayne Hills (1-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Paterson Kennedy over Passaic - Boys soccer recap
Luis Portillo’s second half goal gave Paterson Kennedy a 1-0 win over Passaic in Paterson. It was Portillo’s fourth goal this season. Javier Sanchez made two saves to earn the shutout. Paterson Kennedy (3-1) has won two in a row, both by shutout. Passaic fell to 1-3. The...
Wallkill Valley stops Kittatinny - Field hockey recap
Senior Kellie Roth tallied twice to lead Wallkill Valley to a 4-1 win over Kittatinny in Newton. Senior Sarah Philback had a goal and an assist while Jenna Camarata scored as well for Wallkill Valley (3-2-1). Junior Laney Keates scored for Kittatinny (1-4) while junior goalie Abby Albert finished with...
Hoboken over St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Emma Conway finished with a goal and two assists as Hoboken remained unbeaten with a 3-1 victory over St. Dominic in Hoboken. Sydney White got Hoboken (4-0) on the board in the first half. It added goals from Conway and Hannah Bermand over the final 40 minutes to preserve the victory.
Passaic Tech over Clifton - Girls soccer recap
Passaic Tech scored three goals after the break to rally from a 2-1 halftime deficit and beat Clifton 4-3 in Passaic. The win improved Passaic Tech’s record to 4-0, the best start to a season in program history.
Girls soccer: Wayne Valley downs No. 10 Wayne Hills
Senior Danielle Joyner’s 37th-minute goal stood as the match winner as Wayne Valley stopped Wayne Hills, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 2-1 in Wayne. Junior Sophia Bradley gave Wayne Hills (3-2) an early lead with a third-minute goal assisted by junior Anya Hogan. Junior keeper Danielle Iannelli finished with four saves.
Central Regional over Brick Memorial - field hockey recap
Junior Emma Bianco scored two fourth quarter goals to lead Central Regional to a 2-0 win over Brick Memorial in Bayville. Bianco increased her team-leading goal total to seven. Haeven Conover assisted on Bianco’s first goal and Kelsey Lowden earned the assist on the second. Goalie Lauren Ciancitto was...
Matawan and St. John Vianney finish in tie - Girls soccer recap
Milani Thompson scored a second half goal for St. John Vianney as it tied Matawan 1-1 in Holmdel. St. John Vianney (3-1-1) outshot Matawan 20-4 in the contest but could only get one shot to find the back of the net. Alexa Scarpinato finished with 12 saves for Matawan (2-2-1).
Toms River North over Southern - Field hockey recap
Olivia Fraticelli recorded a hat trick and Katie Marra hit a career milestone to lead Toms River North to a 5-3 win over Southern in Toms River. Marra, a senior goalie, made 13 saves, including the 200th of her career.
Howell blanks St. Rose - Girls soccer recap
Madison Smith made four saves to preserve the shutout as Howell blanked St. Rose 2-0 in Belmar. Leila Oshiro and Kaitlyn Smith added goals for Howell (5-0-1). It scored one goal in each half to secure the victory. Isabelle Levy finished with six saves and St. Rose (3-3) finished with...
Trenton Times field hockey notebook: Princeton forges ahead, Ravens and Irish follow
Don’t look now but Princeton has begun to pull away as the team to beat in the Colonial Valley Conference this season. The Little Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season with a trio of wins last week, defeating Allentown last Wednesday 4-0, West Windsor-Plainsboro North on Friday 8-1 and Ewing on Monday 6-0.
Girls soccer: Rampone’s hat trick lifts Manasquan past Neptune
Junior Rylie Rampone produced a hat trick to help lead Manasquan to their third straight victory with a 4-1 win over Neptune in Neptune. Junior Kali Saito scored as well while sophomore Ella Condon put up an assist for Manasquan (5-2). Senior keeper Ryann Bannerman finished with six saves. Junior...
N.J. skating rink that opened in 1978 is set to close
A New Jersey skating rink that has been around for over four decades is set to close. Jackson Skating Center, located in Jackson, will shutter on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from the company. The roller rink has occupied space at 2270 W. County Line Rd. (Route 526)...
Rutgers redshirt tracker: Where Scarlet Knights stand after 3 games in 2022
Rutgers is a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, which means it is time for the redshirt tracker to return. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A refresher on the rules: Each player is allowed one traditional redshirt year that does not count towards their...
UPDATE: Driver Jumps To Death From Route 3 Bridge: Responders
UPDATE: Westbound Route 3 was reopened after authorities recovered the body of a driver who responders said stopped on a bridge on the East Rutherford side of the Hackensack River, got out and jumped. The jumper's body was recovered from the water beneath the bridge across from Secaucus near the...
Wild Route 4 Pursuit Ends With Crash, Suspects Captured At FDU
Thieves who crashed a stolen car into a civilian vehicle were captured moments later on the campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University after a pursuit on Route 4 at speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour, responders said. The white Audi had been reported stolen out of Franklin Lakes when police began...
