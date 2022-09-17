ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Arlington, NJ

Hasbrouck Heights over Becton - Girls soccer recap

Madison Lahullier and Victoria Morales scored goals as Hasbrouck Heights defeated Becton, 2-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Ella Reyngoudt and Jenna O’Malley contributed assists for the winners. Hasbrouck Heights (4-1) has won four in a row. Madison Kirk made 12 saves in goal for Becton (4-1). The N.J. High School...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Bergen Tech over Paterson Eastside - Girls soccer recap

Dominique Desert had two goals and an assist to lead Bergen Tech to a 6-0 win over Paterson Eastside in Hackensack. Mackenzie Burke and Margaret Shneider both contributed a goal and an assist. The other goal scorers were Kelis Guzman and Margaret Shneider. Bergen Tech (2-2) used two goalies, but...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Wayne Valley defeats Wayne Hills - Boys soccer recap

Logan Parzecki’s goal in the 55th minute moved Wayne Valley to 4-0 as it defeated Wayne Hills 1-0 in Wayne. Ferid Zaku tallied an assist for Wayne Valley while Sebastian Sianozecki had two saves. Laith Ahmad recorded two saves for Wayne Hills (1-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
WAYNE, NJ
Paterson Kennedy over Passaic - Boys soccer recap

Luis Portillo’s second half goal gave Paterson Kennedy a 1-0 win over Passaic in Paterson. It was Portillo’s fourth goal this season. Javier Sanchez made two saves to earn the shutout. Paterson Kennedy (3-1) has won two in a row, both by shutout. Passaic fell to 1-3. The...
PASSAIC, NJ
Wallkill Valley stops Kittatinny - Field hockey recap

Senior Kellie Roth tallied twice to lead Wallkill Valley to a 4-1 win over Kittatinny in Newton. Senior Sarah Philback had a goal and an assist while Jenna Camarata scored as well for Wallkill Valley (3-2-1). Junior Laney Keates scored for Kittatinny (1-4) while junior goalie Abby Albert finished with...
HAMBURG, NJ
Hoboken over St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap

Emma Conway finished with a goal and two assists as Hoboken remained unbeaten with a 3-1 victory over St. Dominic in Hoboken. Sydney White got Hoboken (4-0) on the board in the first half. It added goals from Conway and Hannah Bermand over the final 40 minutes to preserve the victory.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Girls soccer: Wayne Valley downs No. 10 Wayne Hills

Senior Danielle Joyner’s 37th-minute goal stood as the match winner as Wayne Valley stopped Wayne Hills, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 2-1 in Wayne. Junior Sophia Bradley gave Wayne Hills (3-2) an early lead with a third-minute goal assisted by junior Anya Hogan. Junior keeper Danielle Iannelli finished with four saves.
WAYNE, NJ
Central Regional over Brick Memorial - field hockey recap

Junior Emma Bianco scored two fourth quarter goals to lead Central Regional to a 2-0 win over Brick Memorial in Bayville. Bianco increased her team-leading goal total to seven. Haeven Conover assisted on Bianco’s first goal and Kelsey Lowden earned the assist on the second. Goalie Lauren Ciancitto was...
BRICK, NJ
Howell blanks St. Rose - Girls soccer recap

Madison Smith made four saves to preserve the shutout as Howell blanked St. Rose 2-0 in Belmar. Leila Oshiro and Kaitlyn Smith added goals for Howell (5-0-1). It scored one goal in each half to secure the victory. Isabelle Levy finished with six saves and St. Rose (3-3) finished with...
HOWELL, NJ
N.J. skating rink that opened in 1978 is set to close

A New Jersey skating rink that has been around for over four decades is set to close. Jackson Skating Center, located in Jackson, will shutter on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from the company. The roller rink has occupied space at 2270 W. County Line Rd. (Route 526)...
JACKSON, NJ
