A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
cstoredecisions.com
New Quicklee’s Opens in Rochester, N.Y.
Quicklee’s has opened its first convenience store at the Adams Mobil Services Station in Rochester, N.Y. This location is one of the five new locations to have opened in the past year. “Expansion in the Rochester area is really important to our growth and our local identity,” said Ken...
Fall Foliage Tracker for Rochester, Monroe County, Finger Lakes, beyond
Think you have some good color suggestions? Comment on John's Facebook!
Roc Brewing, F.L.X. Wienery, part ways
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday, Roc Brewing Co. in Rochester, announced in a press release that they will depart a partnership between them and F.L.X. Wienery. According to their website, F.L.X. Wienery “offer house-made brats, chorizo, and Italian sausages, hand-ground burgers, and fresh fries with a variety of toppings.” They have had a second location […]
Cornell’s Diakomihalis claims silver at World Championships
BELGRADE, Serbia (WETM) – Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis will bring home a silver medal from Belgrade. (Photo courtesy: @FloWrestling) Cornell senior wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis won a silver medal at the 2022 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Diakomihalis fell in the final to Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili 13-8 at 65kg. The Rochester, New York native […]
nypressnews.com
Saturday Sessions: Danielle Ponder performs
Singer Danielle Ponder joins this week’s Saturday Sessions. Trained as a lawyer, she worked as a public defender for eight years in Rochester, New York. But for even longer, she’s been pursuing a music career, and now it is taking off. From her debut album “Some of Us Are Brave,” Ponder performs “Someone Like You.”
Lancaster Farming
Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, Diversifies for Success
Beef, chickens and hay — Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, has cycled through a few different revenue streams. The farm’s owners, David and Lorraine Jackson, enjoy the variety and shift their farm to their interests. The couple moved from Corning, New York, to Penn Yan...
Brighton Superintendent named NYS Superintendent of the Year
NYSCOSS highlighted some of the district's achievements since Dr. McGowan took the helm in 2009.
WFMZ-TV Online
A look at the $22M plan to replace Banana Factory in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Plans to replace Bethlehem's Banana Factory are becoming a little clearer. 69 News has an exclusive peek at ArtsQuest's vision for a key corridor in the city. The project is moving forward despite hiccups along the way, including objections from the Historic Conservation Commission. Now we're getting a much better look at what the nonprofit has planned.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester's largest children's consignment sale opens Friday in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — You name it and it is priced to sell at the Mommy City Children's Consignment Sale. The three-day pop-up sale opens later this week at Pittsford Plaza. The Mommy City Sale is located at the former Stein Mart location at Pittsford Plaza. Mommy City co-founder Jason...
Finger Lakes distillery destroyed by fire to open tasting room while it rebuilds
Naples, N. Y. — An acclaimed Finger Lakes distillery working to rebuild after a devastating fire in May now plans to open a tasting room in an historic building in downtown Naples. Hollerhorn Distilling plans to convert a small building at 101 S. Main St. into a shop offering...
New non-profit coffee roastery opens in Rochester’s Beechwood neighborhood
The new roastery will employ local teens and young adults from the Beechwood neighborhood.
Gunfire hits occupied Rochester house, infant nearly struck
Officials say responding officers were called to the 400 block of Lake View Park around 1 a.m. for a Shot Spotter activation and several citizen calls.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: The Weather Will Match the Calendar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front is in the process of moving across Western New York. This will extend summer the conditions through at least the end of the weekend. As a result, you can expect temperatures to be running some 10 degrees above normal into Sunday. Considering this is officially the last weekend of the summer season, the weather will be be matching the calendar.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. OKs Farmersville Road development, again
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night granted conditional preliminary/final re-subdivision approval of the River Hill Estates revised subdivision. The project, offered by Kay River Hill LLC, calls for 44 single-family dwellings and 36 multi-family dwellings on a 29-acre lot on Farmersville Road,...
MLK Park amphitheater named Daniel Prude Square
A permanent sign has been added to the amphitheater, an addition to the already-there mural honoring Prude.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sullivan's on the Main in Phillipsburg sold after 22 years
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Sullivan's on the Main, a Phillipsburg destination for 22 years, has been sold, according to the restaurant's social media. "We had to make a decision and had to do what was best for our family, our health, and our family business," the restaurant said on Facebook. Mack...
East High Superintendent Shaun Nelms honored with FBI award
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A very special award was granted to East High School Superintendent, Doctor Shaun Nelms, from the FBI Monday. Special Agent Stephen Belongia, in charge of the FBI Buffalo Field Office, presented the 2021 Directors Community Leadership Award to Nelms for his work as superintendent. The award honors individuals and organizations for […]
DWI charges for Rochester man in police chase, crash on Genesee St.
The driver of the fleeing truck refused medical treatment, was issued an appearance ticket and released.
Schaller’s owner dies after 66 years in business
Schaller is synonymous with garbage plate enthusiasts in Rochester.
Fight ends in arrest, injuries for man stabbed on Clifford Ave. in Rochester
Authorities say officers were led to the 100 block of Maria Street around 1 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. Once at the location, they found a 52-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
