Rochester, NY

New Quicklee’s Opens in Rochester, N.Y.

Quicklee’s has opened its first convenience store at the Adams Mobil Services Station in Rochester, N.Y. This location is one of the five new locations to have opened in the past year. “Expansion in the Rochester area is really important to our growth and our local identity,” said Ken...
News 8 WROC

Roc Brewing, F.L.X. Wienery, part ways

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday, Roc Brewing Co. in Rochester, announced in a press release that they will depart a partnership between them and F.L.X. Wienery. According to their website, F.L.X. Wienery “offer house-made brats, chorizo, and Italian sausages, hand-ground burgers, and fresh fries with a variety of toppings.” They have had a second location […]
WETM 18 News

Cornell’s Diakomihalis claims silver at World Championships

BELGRADE, Serbia (WETM) – Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis will bring home a silver medal from Belgrade. (Photo courtesy: @FloWrestling) Cornell senior wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis won a silver medal at the 2022 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Diakomihalis fell in the final to Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili 13-8 at 65kg. The Rochester, New York native […]
nypressnews.com

Saturday Sessions: Danielle Ponder performs

Singer Danielle Ponder joins this week’s Saturday Sessions. Trained as a lawyer, she worked as a public defender for eight years in Rochester, New York. But for even longer, she’s been pursuing a music career, and now it is taking off. From her debut album “Some of Us Are Brave,” Ponder performs “Someone Like You.”
Lancaster Farming

Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, Diversifies for Success

Beef, chickens and hay — Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, has cycled through a few different revenue streams. The farm’s owners, David and Lorraine Jackson, enjoy the variety and shift their farm to their interests. The couple moved from Corning, New York, to Penn Yan...
WFMZ-TV Online

A look at the $22M plan to replace Banana Factory in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Plans to replace Bethlehem's Banana Factory are becoming a little clearer. 69 News has an exclusive peek at ArtsQuest's vision for a key corridor in the city. The project is moving forward despite hiccups along the way, including objections from the Historic Conservation Commission. Now we're getting a much better look at what the nonprofit has planned.
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: The Weather Will Match the Calendar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front is in the process of moving across Western New York. This will extend summer the conditions through at least the end of the weekend. As a result, you can expect temperatures to be running some 10 degrees above normal into Sunday. Considering this is officially the last weekend of the summer season, the weather will be be matching the calendar.
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. OKs Farmersville Road development, again

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night granted conditional preliminary/final re-subdivision approval of the River Hill Estates revised subdivision. The project, offered by Kay River Hill LLC, calls for 44 single-family dwellings and 36 multi-family dwellings on a 29-acre lot on Farmersville Road,...
WFMZ-TV Online

Sullivan's on the Main in Phillipsburg sold after 22 years

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Sullivan's on the Main, a Phillipsburg destination for 22 years, has been sold, according to the restaurant's social media. "We had to make a decision and had to do what was best for our family, our health, and our family business," the restaurant said on Facebook. Mack...
News 8 WROC

East High Superintendent Shaun Nelms honored with FBI award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A very special award was granted to East High School Superintendent, Doctor Shaun Nelms, from the FBI Monday. Special Agent Stephen Belongia, in charge of the FBI Buffalo Field Office, presented the 2021 Directors Community Leadership Award to Nelms for his work as superintendent. The award honors individuals and organizations for […]
