Los Angeles, CA

Gavin Lux starting at second base for Dodgers Monday

The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Gavin Lux as their starting second baseman for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Lux will bat seventh and handle second base for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks while Chris Taylor moves to designated hitter and Justin Turner takes a seat. Lux has a $2,600...
Dodgers host the Diamondbacks in first of 5-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (68-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (101-44, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-3, 2.44 ERA, .93 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a five-game series...
Cody Bellinger absent for Dodgers' first game Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Trayce Thompson will start in center field and hit fifth in the first game of the twin bill. Bellinger will likely be back in the lineup for Game 2 on Tuesday.
Corbin Carroll not in Monday lineup for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Jake McCarthy versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. In 59 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .278 batting average with an .858 OPS, 3 home...
Josh Rojas sitting Monday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rojas is being replaced at third base by Emmanuel Rivera versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. In 462 plate appearances this season, Rojas has a .263 batting average with a .722...
