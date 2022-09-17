Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Bulletin
Lady Raiders sweep Van Wert
VAN WERT – Visiting Wayne Trace improved its overall record to 10-2 on the season with a straight set win over host Van Wert in non-league volleyball play Monday night at the Cougars’ Den. The Lady Raiders held off the Cougars 25-21 in the opening set to take...
Times-Bulletin
Lady Panthers sweep Lincolnview
ROCKFORD — Parkway rebounded with a three-set sweep of Lincolnview on Monday night following their first loss of the season to Versailles last Thursday. The Lady Panthers held off the Lancers 25-18 in the first set, had their largest margin of victory in set two at 25-15 and finished things off with 25-16 set three win.
Times-Bulletin
Schroder, Hiegel rush Vikings past Spencerville
LEIPSIC — Week five of the high school football season turned into yet another beautiful night around Northwest Ohio and John Edwards Field was rocking as their Vikings ran away with a 55-14 conference victory over Spencerville. A defensive battle through the first 12 minutes resulted in a scoreless...
Urbana Citizen
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
‘Man killer’: Remembering Fort Wayne’s forgotten speedway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Racing is in the blood of many Hoosiers. The Indy 500 has helped fuel a love for the sport unseen in many other places, but its history in the state derives much further north than the hallowed bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
13abc.com
ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
westbendnews.net
One More Chance to Enter the Steam train tickets Raffle!
PAULDING – The John Paulding Historical Society is raffling two deluxe coach tickets for the sold out Tri-State Scenic Steam Excursion on October 1. The tickets were generously donated by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, whose historic Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive No. 765 will pull the excursion train.
RELATED PEOPLE
wktn.com
Man Killed in Allen County Motorcycle Accident
A Fort Jennings man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred over the weekend in Bath Township in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42 year old James Walker was traveling northeast on Chapman Road, and he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road.
David Trinko: Bringing back Ottawa’s Red Pig Inn
OTTAWA — When Ottawa residents learned that their iconic restaurant, the Red Pig Inn, was going to close in April, they expressed their sadness on Facebook. When they learned in May the restaurant would be bulldozed to build a Taco Bell, they shared their fury on the social media site.
wktn.com
Domestic Situation Resolved, KHS Off Lock Down
The domestic situation on West Columbus Street in Kenton has been resolved. The Kenton High School was placed on lock down starting around 11 this morning out of an abundance of caution due to the situation. The lock down was put in place to prevent students from leaving without a...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band highlights Top 10 moments at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans were able to relive some of the greatest moments ever to play out at Ohio Stadium Saturday night thanks to the Ohio State University Marching Band's halftime show. The Alumni Band joined The Best Damn Band In The Land to take the fans through a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio Report Cards: Highest, lowest scoring districts in Miami Valley counties
MIAMI VALLEY — Thursday the Ohio Department of Education released its Ohio School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year. The report cards include five rated components and various report-only data, those components will receive ratings from one to five stars, according to a guide released by the Ohio Board of Education.
Van Wert motorcycle crash leaves one injured
VAN WERT — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Saturday in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Jeremy Demoss, 48, of Payne was driving a black 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on U.S. Route 224 near Convoy Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. He then traveled off the right side of the roadway and through a ditch before entering a cornfield and overturning the motorcycle.
Times-Bulletin
Day of Caring Stuff The Truck this weekend
VAN WERT — The annual Day of Caring in Van Wert is coming up on Sept. 30 and a food drive is already under way. As part of the food drive, the annual Stuff The Truck event was held this past weekend. Tressa Ringwald, administrative assistant at United Way of Van Wert, explained how Stuff The Truck works.
Daily Standard
Area teen to compete in pizza-making contest
CELINA - A Celina teen this weekend will compete in Chicago to prove her pizza-making prowess can't be topped. Zoe Cox, 17, a kitchen manager at Pizza Hut, has set herself apart from her peers as one of the fastest pizza makers in the region. After winning at the restaurant,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Jennings man dead after motorcycle crash
BATH TOWNSHIP — A Fort Jennings man is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Bath Township. According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:38 p.m. Saturday, James Walker, 42, of Fort Jennings was driving a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle northeast on Chapman Road near Bible Road in Bath Township. Walker failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road, instead driving across the center of the roadway and off the left side before striking a mailbox and a fence.
Delphos Canal Days Parade brings community together
DELPHOS — It is one of the central events on the city of Delphos’ social calendar, and on a sunny Sunday afternoon, residents lined the streets for the Delphos Canal Days Parade. The parade serves as one of the culminating events for Canal Days, which served up a...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, Indiana, was born about 200 years ago when a strategic war fort was constructed at the confluence of the three rivers. Since its establishment in 1794, the town has developed to form a gorgeous network of boulevards and parks that connect neighboring towns and three rivers, which are registered on the National Register of Historic Places.
No injuries reported in Lima crash
LIMA — A car crash resulted in extensive front bumper damage to a four-door sedan on Jackson and Pearl Streets Monday afternoon. According to Lima Police, no one was injured in the crash, which is under investigation. No names of those involved were released, and the Lima Police Department did not release any details as to what led to the crash.
Comments / 0