FOOTBALL: Cavaliers crush Hawks in 42-7 win
VISALIA – The Central Valley Christian Cavaliers stretched their undefeated streak to five games, beating the Mission Oak Hawks during their first game at home. The Cavaliers defense held off the Hawks until the last 16 seconds of the game. Despite several penalties and frustration from both teams, the Cavaliers won 42-7. Though both teams came in undefeated, the Cavaliers were immediately dominant. It looked as if they would shut out the Hawks completely if not for the single touchdown allowed as the clock ticked down in the fourth quarter.
What Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Fresno State
Lincoln Riley is 3-0 as USC's head football coach and already has the Trojans ranked among the elite college football teams in the country. The Trojans are ranked No. 7 in both the Coaches and AP polls. It's the highest USC has been ranked in the AP poll since October 2017 - when Caleb Williams was ...
elisportsnetwork.com
Prep football: Saturday's scores
Fresno State Bulldogs QB Jake Haener was carted off the field due to a leg injury. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Porterville Recorder
Monache CC continues to hold own against tough competition
The Monache boys cross country team again held its own against national competition at the Woodbridge Invitational in Irvine on Friday night. The event is one of the largest in the country and the largest on the West Coast as more than 10,000 runners and 460 teams competed in the event. Monache's boys placed seventh in the Gold B race held on the prestigious Friday night as the third to the last race of the night.
clovisroundup.com
Buchanan Bears Alumni takes on Clovis West Golden Eagles Alumni
Recently, an email was sent to the Editor at Clovis Roundup calling for further members of the Buchanan Graduating Class of 2002 to come forward. The Graduating Class is having a 20-Year High School Reunion on Saturday October 1st at the Grand Ballroom in downtown Fresno. Buchanan’s Class of 2002...
extrainningsoftball.com
ASA Hall of Famer Jeanne Contel Passes Away
Jeanne Contel, a former longtime ASA softball players in the 1950s and 1960s, passed away this week at age 94. Contel spent fourteen years playing for the Fresno Rockets and took part in eleven ASA national championships during her career. She earned First Team All-American honors five times, including in 1963, the year prior to her retirement as a player. She was part of three ASA Nationals-winning teams, in 1953, ’54, and ’57.
sjvsun.com
Fresno St. president on money-losing stadium naming rights deal: “Beneficial” in the long-run
Just a few weeks after Bulldog Stadium officially transitioned over to Valley Children’s Stadium, Fresno State President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval is hinting at a break with media marketing company Learfield Sports. Fresno State and Learfield signed an agreement in 2004 giving Learfield the multi-media rights to the university’s athletic programs....
Fresno contestant to be on The Price is Right
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno contestant will soon have the opportunity to come on down on the longest-running game show in the United States, The Price is Right. According to CBS, on Tuesday one of the contestants on the Price is right will be from Fresno. The name of the contestant has not been […]
Porterville Recorder
10 Minutes With Tipton: Schafer Dam's Oscar Gonzalez
10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
Porterville Recorder
Numerous volunteers help spruce up Big Sycamore Trail
Individuals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Home Depot volunteers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered for a day of service Saturday morning at the Big Sycamore Trail near the Richard L. Schafer Dam at Success Lake. About 250 community members gathered with...
CHP: Big rig lost control and slid off wet Fresno HWY
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big rig lost control and slid off a highway Monday morning in Central Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol officers. CHP officers say the big rig lost control and went down an embankment and jack-knifed near Highway 180 and Highway 99 transition around 4:00 a.m. CHP says the roads are wet and the […]
This Fresno movie theater is closing its curtains forever
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The UA Broadway Faire movie theatre in Fresno is closed, effective Thursday, Sept. 15, company officials say. The theater is located in northwest Fresno at 3351 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711. The movie screening venue was well known to the community as another option when other local theaters were packed. […]
Porterville Recorder
Success Lake Cleanup to be held Saturday
The annual Success Lake Cleanup as part of National Public Lands Day will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, September 24. Registration will be held at 7 a.m. Those attending should meet at the Success Lake Tule Recreation Area, 30300 Highway 190. Volunteers will be provided with a free lunch, chances to win door prizes and a National Public Lands Day T-shirt. There will also be local partners with the event who will have information booths.
Mountain lion in Visalia walked from opposite side of Sierra
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mountain lion tranquilized and relocated from Visalia Sunday was wearing a tracking collar. It was fitted a year ago by researchers studying the movement of mountain lions. The cat is now about 18 months old and was of age to seek a territory to make his own. When a wild […]
KMPH.com
Man killed, shot multiple times in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man has been killed after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Southwest Fresno. Fresno Police responded to South Fairview and Tower Avenues for a Shot Spotter alert of seven shots in the area. When officers arrived, they say they found a Hispanic...
Hanford Sentinel
Blues and Roots concert draws thousands to Courthouse Park in Hanford
Several thousand Blues enthusiasts gathered in downtown Hanford's Courthouse Park Saturday evening to enjoy the weather, the ambiance and the sounds of four Blues bands from the Fresno area, Stockton and from as far away as East Texas. The 21st annual Blues and Roots concert was the backdrop for families...
montanaoutdoor.com
Fresno fishing report by Brian Olson 9.15.22
Fresno is 27% full. Inflow is 509 cfs and outflow is 202 cfs. Not much fishing going on, best bet in a boat is to cover water pulling crank baits looking for fish on your electronics. The Milk River below Fresno Dam through Havre is very good fishing for walleyes, northerns, and catfish. Fish the holes below the dam, through the Rookery and in town where access is allowed.
Take a ride in a vintage WWII aircraft above Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Flying tours on a pair of historic aircraft began on Friday in Visalia. Passengers are being welcomed to ride the B-17 and B-25 in the skies above the Central Valley. Flights are scheduled from Friday until Sunday from the Visalia Municipal Airport. “The airplanes are noisy, they’re breezy, they can be hot […]
The Remnants of The West, Old Kernville, Resurfaces Due to Recent Drought
Drought uncovers flooded ghost town after more than 50 years© Provided by AccuWeather. Approximately 35 miles northeast of Bakersfield, California, the bustling town of Old Kernville once thrived. Reportedly named Whiskey Flat, the town had reportedly come into being towards the end of the Gold Rush of the 1860s.
