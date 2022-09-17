VISALIA – The Central Valley Christian Cavaliers stretched their undefeated streak to five games, beating the Mission Oak Hawks during their first game at home. The Cavaliers defense held off the Hawks until the last 16 seconds of the game. Despite several penalties and frustration from both teams, the Cavaliers won 42-7. Though both teams came in undefeated, the Cavaliers were immediately dominant. It looked as if they would shut out the Hawks completely if not for the single touchdown allowed as the clock ticked down in the fourth quarter.

VISALIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO