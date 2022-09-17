My first match sat in the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End certainly did not disappoint. Goodison Park’s incredible atmosphere was rewarded with a pivotal triumph over former manager David Moyes’ West Ham United, and I was privileged enough to be a witness to it from the very heart of the Everton universe; the Street End. Although the win was far from comfortable and the performance could have been much better, there were certainly many positives to take from the game independent of the three points. Let’s dig into a few of them.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO