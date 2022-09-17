Read full article on original website
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin return update, Kudus comments, Simms & Dobbin injury updates
“I think a lot of times last season, we probably conceded a goal and our heads would drop. The fans might have been affected by it as well and collectively were just in that kind of rut and it was difficult to get out of. “We showed our character right...
Pep Guardiola Helping Jack Grealish Weather the Storm
When any player becomes a record signing in the Premier League, or in any league for that matter, they automatically become a focus of attention. It’s understandable then that being the first English player to command a £100million transfer fee puts Jack Grealish firmly in the spotlight. There...
Liverpool FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
With a few days of delay due to major events well beyond the footballing world, the Women’s Super League is back!. Chelsea were supposed to kickoff the season at Stamford Bridge against West Ham a week ago, but the plans were set aside due to the Queen’s passing. Instead we travel to the Merseyside to face Liverpool, promoted from the Women’s Championship after winning the league last season.
Liverpool FC Women 2, Chelsea 1 - Reds Take Out Reigning Champs With Stengel Brace
Liverpool: Stengel 67’ (penalty), 87’ (penalty) Chelsea: Kirby 3’ (penalty) Liverpool are finally about to kick off their return to the WSL! The big news before kickoff is the absence of new signing Shanice van de Sanden. Apparently she has an achilles problem. Hopefully it isn’t serious as she has been sensational during preseason.
Tottenham Hotspur Women 2 – 1 Leicester City: Spurs hold on for nervy win in season opener
Tottenham Hotspur Women defeated Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power stadium in front of a raucous bunch of fans. Drew Spence scored for both teams on her generally impressive debut, but it was Ash Neville’s opening banger of a goal that stole the show. Rehanne Skinner sent out...
BREAKING: Hugo Lloris withdraws from France squad with thigh injury
Breaking news out of France this morning — according to L’Equipe and other French outlets, Tottenham Hotspur keeper Hugo Lloris has been withdrawn from the France national team for the upcoming international break. Lloris apparently picked up a thigh injury during Spurs’ 6-2 win over Leicester on Saturday.
Christoph Freund, Salzburg confirm Chelsea rejection
The mini saga of Christoph Freund becoming Chelsea sporting director has reached its conclusion today, with both RB Salzburg and Freund himself putting out statements confirming that he’s staying. Freund did confirm (again) that Chelsea were interested, but just like with Michael Edwards and Oliver Mintzlaff, our interest has...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Join Mykhaylo Mudryk Race
Liverpool are in the midst of a month without Premier League football due to fixture postponements in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and face another two weeks with no football of any kind due to the international break. That means that already there’s not much out...
Difficult Times for Manchester City in the WSL
Manchester City began the new season on Sunday with a first. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive one. The team lost to Aston Villa for the first time ever. It was the first game of the new campaign. The early setback could be a bad omen for the season ahead....
Marcus Rashford expected back for Manchester Derby
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is not expected to miss an extended period of time with his current injury, and should be fit for return to action after the international break as United go up against champions Manchester City in the Manchester Derby on October 2nd. Rashford’s injury came just...
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s First Premier League Victory of the Season
My first match sat in the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End certainly did not disappoint. Goodison Park’s incredible atmosphere was rewarded with a pivotal triumph over former manager David Moyes’ West Ham United, and I was privileged enough to be a witness to it from the very heart of the Everton universe; the Street End. Although the win was far from comfortable and the performance could have been much better, there were certainly many positives to take from the game independent of the three points. Let’s dig into a few of them.
Callum Hudson-Odoi reveals frustrations, future promises at Chelsea
Callum Hudson-Odoi left Chelsea this summer, joining Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga in the final days of the summer transfer window. After a 2022 that had blessed him with very little playing time — largely due to a mysterious back injury — the move was seen as a perfect opportunity to get his career back on track.
Stengel: “Let’s Make a Run For It”
It’s the first game in our return to the WSL and what a game it was. The Reds started out in a not too terrible fashion, defending well despite a soft penalty that Chelsea very obviously converted. The team defended well, though, and kept Chelsea at bay for the first half even if they weren’t able to create too many chances. Then the second half began and thanks to Matt Beard’s motivational speeches (per goalscorer Katie Stengel), the flow of the game changed.
Tottenham 6-2 Leicester: Player ratings to the theme of Antonio Conte disguises
Tottenham Hotspur rolled to a 6-2 home victory over Leicester City on Saturday. It was an interesting match — Spurs allowed Leicester a lot of the ball and made them look dangerous for portions of the match. They even allowed two goals — a Davinson Sanchez penalty and a poorly-defended strike from James Maddison. But Spurs got headed set piece goals from Harry Kane and Eric Dier, a lovely transition strike from Rodrigo Bentancur... and a 13 minute second half hat trick from super-sub Son Heung-Min. What looked like an edgy match against the bottom team in the league turned into a rout.
3 Up & 2 Down: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City
Manchester City cruised to a very comfortable victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday lunchtime. We take a look at which prospects are rising, and who or what has the arrow pointing down. First let’s look at the upside. 3 Up. Jack Grealish's Confidence - The early tally was just...
Five Things From A Bounce-Back Win At Wigan
There may be a statistician somewhere that can answer if Reading have ever won directly after being defeated on more than four occasions in a season, but it is fast becoming a feature of this rollercoaster of a campaign. This time, after Paul Ince had likely berated his team after a timid and shapeless performance against Sunderland, they pulled off another miracle away from home.
WATCH: Fran Kirby spot kick opens the scoring for Chelsea against Liverpool!
Only a minute from kickoff and Chelsea already had a penalty! And Fran Kirby, returning to Chelsea colours after months away from the pitch, converted it from the spot!
Christian Pulisic does have more to say about Thomas Tuchel’s snub against Real Madrid
“There’s not much else to say”, said Christian Pulisic back in May of 2021, in the immediate wake of Chelsea’s rousing 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal to book our place in the final. Turns out, that was a...
Everton appoint new Head of Academy Coaching
Everton have announced the appointment of Carl Darlington as the new Head of Academy Coaching on the club website. “Everton can confirm the appointment of Carl Darlington as the Club’s new Head of Academy Coaching. “Darlington joins Everton after 17 years with the Football Association of Wales (FAW), the...
Everton vs West Ham: Live Blog & How to Watch | Underway
14’ - Gana catches Bowen as he finds Fornals, referee Michael Oliver playing the advantage there. 12’ - Everton’s press is giving the Hammers fits and they lose the ball again, and Gueye is fouled by Paqueta, the Brazilian is getting frustrated. 9’ - Gray ekes out...
