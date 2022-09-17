Read full article on original website
Addicted To Quack
Duck Tape: Film Review of Week 3, 2022 vs BYU
Oregon’s run-pass strategy in this game keyed off of BYU’s defensive personnel. During most of the first half, the Cougars used a 3-down Tite front even while the Ducks were in 12-personnel, which was a peculiar choice and a deviation from their defensive structure last week and in their 2021 games against Power-5 opponents. That left their defense — already suspect against Power-5 rushing attacks — even more vulnerable, and Oregon consistently took advantage. Then later in the 2nd quarter and early in the 3rd (before garbage time set in) BYU resumed their typical 4-down front, and Oregon split out a tight end, used empty backfields, and threw the ball much more often. I was impressed by the multiplicity and responsiveness of the offensive sequencing by OC Dillingham.
Addicted To Quack
Football off and running
Oregon Football announced its return to, well, Oregon Football on Saturday with a dominant 41-20 win over 12th ranked BYU, extending their Autzen Stadium winning streak to 21 games, certifying that they are a conference title contender, and solidifying the transfer of quarterback Bo Nix as a very positive thing for the Ducks.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over Montana State
The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0). The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday...
Oregon fans’ offensive chant directed at BYU fans’ religion draws rebuke from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox
Oregon Ducks football fans could be heard chanting offensive words regarding the religion of BYU Cougars football fans in Eugene, Oregon
stnonline.com
Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies
Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
Remembering longtime Portland Tribune sports editor Steve Brandon
The man who ran the Tribune sports department from its inception into 2020 touched countless lives.The text message could come at any time: "QC?" It meant Steve Brandon wanted to have a "quick call" to discuss a story idea, ask how an interview went, or just make sure we were on the same page about what I was working on for the next edition of the Portland Tribune. As I type these words, in fact, I can hear Steve suggesting in his friendly, gentle voice that I get to the heart of whatever subject I was writing about. Sitting at...
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Lincoln runs wild in win over Camas
(Tacoma, WA) The Lincoln Abes came out firing with QB Gabarri Johnson hitting Derek Granberry for 56 yards on the 1st play from scrimmage. Little did we know the opposite would be true for the Abes as they eventually got their ground game rolling and it never stopped. The Abes...
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records
When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
iheart.com
OLCC Decoy Missions Resume, Retailers Fail
Inspectors from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) are again fanning out across the state checking to see if OLCC licensees are allowing minors to purchase alcohol, and so far the results are disappointing. In two recent Minor Decoy Operations (MDOs) in the Eugene region, about two out of three retailers failed to properly check identification and sold alcohol to an OLCC minor decoy. The combined compliance rate for the Eugene MDOs was 35%.
The Portland Mercury
Dear Fred Meyer
You have no right to scan my license. Card me? Sure. We all know the info will be sold a 1000 times over. No thanks. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
Despite continued violence, Portland windshield smasher won’t be charged
Neighbors in SE Portland say their windshields have been continually smashed by a man on a bicycle, one of them even caught on camera. Since KOIN 6 News told their story earlier this week, more victims have come forward, and most of the victims tell KOIN 6 the suspect is only being cited -- and they want him held accountable.
WWEEK
Stalking Allegations Against Retired Oregon City Veterinarian Lead to $245,000 Lawsuit
The harassment began five years ago with a piece of hate mail, sent to Kenneth Fandrich’s Oregon City home. It was disguised as a letter from his union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Then, someone broke into Fandrich’s truck and left a condom wrapper under a pair of...
KXL
The Result Of Portland Democrats Legalizing Drugs…
Dawson Park is a hidden gem in North Portland, an oasis in the heart of the Eliot neighborhood. Five blocks away stands a New Seasons, a Pilates studio, an $6 oat milk lattes, and a $2,400/month apartment building. But has this hidden oasis recently turned into an open-air drug market? For more information, Lars speaks with Aaron Mesh, the News Editor for Willamette Week.
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Sheer Pleasure | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
Whatever your Pleasure is, we want to see your Sheer tonight! Put on your sexiest sheer, see through, mesh, or lace outfit and get ready to have all the Pleasure you desire. This month we are raising funds for services for the houseless population. For every 6 month or 1 year membership purchased this month, we will donate $10.
24hip-hop.com
Vancouver’s Next Big Thing: Cutface
The Vancouver/Portland based rapper, promoter, Cutface has been making waves in the NW battle scene. Currently on a rise, he’s hosted battles at bloodstock and in Portland and battles in the upper and lower 360 in Washington State. Currently signed to StrangesoundsLLC, he’s getting ready to put together bigger...
Chronicle
Man Who Died Near Booby Trapped Campsite in Southwest Washington Identified
A man who was found dead inside a tent surrounded by trip wires and explosives Monday near Cougar was identified as 52-year-old Shane Beech of Battle Ground. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said Beech's cause and manner of death are pending. Clark County sheriff's deputies responded at 8:10 a.m....
kptv.com
Cornelius man dead after ATV crash near Gaston
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 46-year-old Cornelius man is dead after an ATV crash early Sunday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the crash scene near the Chehalem Ridge Nature Park and found Matthew Brown dead. Deputies did not release the exact location, nor how they learned about the crash,
cardinaltimes.org
American flags now fly in all classrooms
In 2013, the Oregon House Education Committee passed Bill 3014, requiring a US flag in each classroom as well as a time for students to recite the pledge of allegiance. In the old Lincoln building, this law was not enforced, but in the new building it is. The opportunity to pledge allegiance is during passing periods and warm ups in class, just as it was in the old building.
