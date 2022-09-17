Oregon’s run-pass strategy in this game keyed off of BYU’s defensive personnel. During most of the first half, the Cougars used a 3-down Tite front even while the Ducks were in 12-personnel, which was a peculiar choice and a deviation from their defensive structure last week and in their 2021 games against Power-5 opponents. That left their defense — already suspect against Power-5 rushing attacks — even more vulnerable, and Oregon consistently took advantage. Then later in the 2nd quarter and early in the 3rd (before garbage time set in) BYU resumed their typical 4-down front, and Oregon split out a tight end, used empty backfields, and threw the ball much more often. I was impressed by the multiplicity and responsiveness of the offensive sequencing by OC Dillingham.

