Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Bullpups suffer first loss of season
The Hanford High Bullpups suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Redwood High Rangers 26-20 in overtime on Sept. 16 in Hanford. The Bullpups are now 4-1 on the season entering their bye week. They return to the field on Friday, Sept. 30 against Dinuba High School in Hanford as they open West Yosemite League play.
Porterville Recorder
Monache CC continues to hold own against tough competition
The Monache boys cross country team again held its own against national competition at the Woodbridge Invitational in Irvine on Friday night. The event is one of the largest in the country and the largest on the West Coast as more than 10,000 runners and 460 teams competed in the event. Monache's boys placed seventh in the Gold B race held on the prestigious Friday night as the third to the last race of the night.
clovisroundup.com
Buchanan Bears Alumni takes on Clovis West Golden Eagles Alumni
Recently, an email was sent to the Editor at Clovis Roundup calling for further members of the Buchanan Graduating Class of 2002 to come forward. The Graduating Class is having a 20-Year High School Reunion on Saturday October 1st at the Grand Ballroom in downtown Fresno. Buchanan’s Class of 2002...
sjvsun.com
Fresno St. president on money-losing stadium naming rights deal: “Beneficial” in the long-run
Just a few weeks after Bulldog Stadium officially transitioned over to Valley Children’s Stadium, Fresno State President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval is hinting at a break with media marketing company Learfield Sports. Fresno State and Learfield signed an agreement in 2004 giving Learfield the multi-media rights to the university’s athletic programs....
Hanford Sentinel
Blues and Roots concert draws thousands to Courthouse Park in Hanford
Several thousand Blues enthusiasts gathered in downtown Hanford's Courthouse Park Saturday evening to enjoy the weather, the ambiance and the sounds of four Blues bands from the Fresno area, Stockton and from as far away as East Texas. The 21st annual Blues and Roots concert was the backdrop for families...
elisportsnetwork.com
Prep football: Saturday's scores
Fresno State Bulldogs QB Jake Haener was carted off the field due to a leg injury. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: Cavaliers crush Hawks in 42-7 win
VISALIA – The Central Valley Christian Cavaliers stretched their undefeated streak to five games, beating the Mission Oak Hawks during their first game at home. The Cavaliers defense held off the Hawks until the last 16 seconds of the game. Despite several penalties and frustration from both teams, the Cavaliers won 42-7. Though both teams came in undefeated, the Cavaliers were immediately dominant. It looked as if they would shut out the Hawks completely if not for the single touchdown allowed as the clock ticked down in the fourth quarter.
extrainningsoftball.com
ASA Hall of Famer Jeanne Contel Passes Away
Jeanne Contel, a former longtime ASA softball players in the 1950s and 1960s, passed away this week at age 94. Contel spent fourteen years playing for the Fresno Rockets and took part in eleven ASA national championships during her career. She earned First Team All-American honors five times, including in 1963, the year prior to her retirement as a player. She was part of three ASA Nationals-winning teams, in 1953, ’54, and ’57.
Porterville Recorder
10 Minutes With Tipton: Schafer Dam's Oscar Gonzalez
10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
CHP: Big rig lost control and slid off wet Fresno HWY
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big rig lost control and slid off a highway Monday morning in Central Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol officers. CHP officers say the big rig lost control and went down an embankment and jack-knifed near Highway 180 and Highway 99 transition around 4:00 a.m. CHP says the roads are wet and the […]
sierranewsonline.com
Yosemite High School Hires New Assistant Principal
OAKHURST — Yosemite Unified School District is pleased to announce that Melinda Gresham has been hired to be the new Assistant Principal of Yosemite High School. Melinda Gresham is a 20-year resident of Coarsegold and has been an educator for 22 years, 16 of those years at Coarsegold School. This past year she embarked on a new adventure as the 3-5 teacher at Gold Creek Academy, a new hybrid program on the Coarsegold Campus. She earned her BA from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, her teaching credential from Bakersfield State, and earned her MA in Teaching and Learning and her administration credential from Brandman University.
The Remnants of The West, Old Kernville, Resurfaces Due to Recent Drought
Drought uncovers flooded ghost town after more than 50 years© Provided by AccuWeather. Approximately 35 miles northeast of Bakersfield, California, the bustling town of Old Kernville once thrived. Reportedly named Whiskey Flat, the town had reportedly come into being towards the end of the Gold Rush of the 1860s.
3 Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fresno on Sunday. The crash happened near Floral and Cedar Avenues at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Grupo Firme coming to Fresno’s Save Mart Center
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Grupo Firme will be taking the stage at the Save Mart Center in Fresno this December. The popular Regional Mexican band rose to fame in 2020 with their hit singles Pídeme, El Roto, and Juro Por Dios. The group will be performing on Saturday, December 10 at the Save Mart Center. […]
Fresno contestant to be on The Price is Right
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno contestant will soon have the opportunity to come on down on the longest-running game show in the United States, The Price is Right. According to CBS, on Tuesday one of the contestants on the Price is right will be from Fresno. The name of the contestant has not been […]
2 die in crash near Los Gatos Creek in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died Sunday in a crash involving a Polaris RZR in Los Gatos Creek in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol officers. Around 6:19 p.m. CHP says they were notified of a single-vehicle collision on private property, East of Monterey Avenue and North of Cambridge Avenue. CHP investigators say […]
Truck rolls over, spilling pistachios on highway in Madera
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big rig rolled over in Madera County that was carrying pistachios, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to officers, on Monday afternoon, a big rig rolled over on southbound Highway 99 at Avenue 20 1/2. The big rig was carrying a load of pistachios that ended up spilling […]
KMJ
Fatal Fiery Crash After Truck Runs Stop Sign In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — CHP says three people died in a fiery crash at Cedar and Floral in south Fresno on Sunday. Officers responded to the report of a two-car collision around 1:50 p.m. They say a man was driving a flatbed truck south on Cedar Ave. when the...
WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
Man hospitalized after crash in Fresno County, CHP says
A 31-year-old man suffered major injuries when his Ford SUV collided with Chevy SUV in Fresno County on Monday.
