Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Remain in the U.K. Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be staying across the pond—for now. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain in the United Kingdom following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, E! News has learned. While...
King Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and More Royals Receive the Queen’s Coffin in London
Watch: Prince Harry Shares Emotional Message Outside Windsor Castle. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in London. On Sept. 13, the late monarch's casket reached Buckingham Palace from St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. Following a regal send off and transfer from the hearse to a plane, the coffin was received in London by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton also arrived to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects.
Stung by criticism over Diana, Britain's royals show common touch
LONDON/EDINBURGH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The day after his mother, Britain's longest serving monarch, died, King Charles and his wife Camilla surprised well-wishers gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London by getting out of their car to greet them.
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after queen's death
ABERDEEN, Scotland, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Just before boarding a flight at Aberdeen on Friday, the morning after the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry put his arm around the shoulder of an airport worker who had expressed her sympathy while accompanying him across the tarmac.
RELATED PEOPLE
Britain's Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral - ITV reporter
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth, ITV reported. Analysis: Britain's new oil and gas push no salve for short-term pain, article with image.
Prince Harry’s emotional display at Queen’s coffin produces outpouring of sympathy: ‘Heartbreaking’
Prince Harry was seen wiping away tears as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall after an emotional procession from Buckingham Palace. The Duke of Sussex appeared emotional during the Queen’s procession to Westminster Hall at the House of Parliament, where her coffin will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
King Charles III awaits Queen Elizabeth II's casket with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III waited for Queen Elizabeth II's casket to arrive at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly behind him on a staircase Tuesday evening in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the palace shortly before the queen's casket, and only after it made...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen Elizabeth funeral news latest – Prince Harry and Meghan ‘to return to US ASAP’ after final farewell to Queen
PRINCE Harry & Meghan "will return to the US ASAP" after Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest yesterday, a royal expert has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex extended their visit to the UK in early September after the sombre news of the Queen's death shook the nation and King Charles III ascended to the throne.
Sweet moment Prince William ushers Harry and Meghan to their seats for Queen’s committal service at Windsor
THIS is the sweet moment Prince William ushered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to their seats as they took their places in St George's Chapel today. The Prince of Wales, 40, joined his family at the Queen's committal service in Windsor as Her Majesty was finally laid to rest this afternoon.
Queen Elizabeth II death leads to surprise Harry and Meghan, William and Kate reunion
Prince Harry reunited with his brother William, the Prince of Wales, on Saturday, along with their respective wives Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, for the first time since March 2020. Both couples arrived at Windsor Castle in the same car and greeted those outside the castle while they viewed the...
ETOnline.com
Prince William Invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Sit With Kate Middleton and Kids During Queen's Funeral
Prince William made an unmistakable gesture to Prince Harry during Monday's funeral for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel. While settling in for the committal service, William clearly waved to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, inviting them to come and be seated with him, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Harry responded with a quick nod before he and Meghan joined them, marking a show of unity between the brothers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince Harry wants people to ‘stop talking’ about William feud, ‘focus on’ Queen
Prince Harry would like for the public to “stop talking” about his feud with Prince William as they mourn Queen Elizabeth II’s death. “People need to just stop talking about all this stuff and focus on my grandmother,” the Duke of Sussex, 38, told a friend last week, according to the Times of London.
Princess Kate praised by royal fans as she reassures Prince George and Charlotte with single gesture
Eagle-eyed fans were quick to praise Princess Kate for her sweet, protective gesture, and many said they were left “in tears”. The children, who were the youngest mourners at their great-grandmother's state funeral today, stood and sung hymns with the 2,000 strong congregation. In moving scenes, George, nine,...
Elite Daily
What To Expect From Prince Harry And Meghan At The Queen’s Funeral
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have mourned the late monarch at several funeral proceedings this week. Most recently, on Sept. 14, the couple appeared alongside the royal family at the Queen’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state ahead of her state funeral on Sept. 19. The royal family, as well as world leaders Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, are expected to appear at the funeral, including Harry and Meghan.
buzzfeednews.com
Will, Kate, Meghan, Harry, And The Rest Of The Royal Family Gathered For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Eleven days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the United Kingdom held an elaborate, solemn state funeral for its longest-reigning monarch on Monday. Led by King Charles III, members of the royal family walked behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried into Westminster Abbey. Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were the youngest members of the royal family at the service.
Prince William, Prince Harry Walk Side-By-Side For Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Procession
The brothers walked side-by-side during the processional behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on the way to the Abbey, with their cousin, Peter Phillips, to Harry’s left. At Prince Philip’s funeral last year, Peter notably walked between the two brothers.
Prince William is 'prioritizing stability' and keeping royal kids in school while mourning Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William and Kate Middleton have kept their three children out of the spotlight and focused on their education as they are "prioritizing stability" amid mourning Queen Elizabeth II who died nearly one week ago at the age of 96. The newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales only recently brought...
Royal fans praise Princess Charlotte’s impeccable funeral appearance & compare her to her beloved ‘Gan Gan’ the Queen
ALL eyes were on the Royal Family during the Queen’s state funeral yesterday, and fans are praising Princess Charlotte’s impeccable appearance. From the hidden message behind her jewellery to the sweet moment she reminded big brother Prince George to bow, fans are comparing her heartwarming nature to The Queen herself.
William Most Popular Royal as Harry, Meghan See a Boost After Queen's Death
Prince William has become the most popular member of the royal family since the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The new Prince of Wales has a whopping 84 per cent approval rating among the British public, with his wife Catherine not far behind as the second most popular royal in the country.
Comments / 0