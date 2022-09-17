Jonathan Toubins’ Halloween Party Announces Lineup Featuring Man On Man, Hunx & His Punx, Suicide’s Martin Rev & More

“It’s cool to see it get written, when everyone else hears it you’re like ‘I was there when that shit got wrote'” Whoever said that (sounds like Dre), I couldn’t agree more… and I wasn’t even there… Fresh off the release of his 5th album Hell Paso, Koe Wetzel is letting the fans in on the writing of one of the early new fan-favorites, “YellaBush Road”. Koe spoke about this song and what it means to him on his website: “YellaBush Road” […] The post Koe Wetzel Shares Behind The Scenes Look At The Writing Of “YellaBush Road,” His Hometown Song first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

