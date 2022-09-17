Jonathan Toubins’ Halloween Party Announces Lineup Featuring Man On Man, Hunx & His Punx, Suicide’s Martin Rev & More

Read full article on original website
Koe Wetzel Shares Behind The Scenes Look At The Writing Of “YellaBush Road,” His Hometown Song
“It’s cool to see it get written, when everyone else hears it you’re like ‘I was there when that shit got wrote'” Whoever said that (sounds like Dre), I couldn’t agree more… and I wasn’t even there… Fresh off the release of his 5th album Hell Paso, Koe Wetzel is letting the fans in on the writing of one of the early new fan-favorites, “YellaBush Road”. Koe spoke about this song and what it means to him on his website: “YellaBush Road” […] The post Koe Wetzel Shares Behind The Scenes Look At The Writing Of “YellaBush Road,” His Hometown Song first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
