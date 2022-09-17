ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians power way to victory over fading Twins

Josh Naylor and Amed Rosario each hit three-run home runs, Luke Maile also went deep and the Cleveland Guardians rolled to an 11-4 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. Steven Kwan went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored, while Myles Straw tripled and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Will Smith sitting Tuesday for Dodgers' early contest

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Austin Barnes will catch for Michael Grove and hit ninth. Smith will likely return to the lineup for the later game on Tuesday. Barnes...
LOS ANGELES, CA

