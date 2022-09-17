Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Guardians power way to victory over fading Twins
Josh Naylor and Amed Rosario each hit three-run home runs, Luke Maile also went deep and the Cleveland Guardians rolled to an 11-4 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. Steven Kwan went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored, while Myles Straw tripled and...
numberfire.com
Will Smith sitting Tuesday for Dodgers' early contest
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Austin Barnes will catch for Michael Grove and hit ninth. Smith will likely return to the lineup for the later game on Tuesday. Barnes...
