U.S. Receives First Electric Fire Engine, Its New Home is in LA
The country's first fire engine has arrived and it's right here in LA. It's arrived at LA City Fire's Hollywood Station and it's ready to roll. "Hollywood and this particular district offers a very unique set of challenges, one that can test this apparatus to the extreme," said Department Chief Richard Fields from the LAFD.
Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA
An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
Authorities Make Multiple Arrests in Connection to Smash-and-Grab Burglary in Beverly Hills
A SWAT operation happened early Wednesday morning in Long Beach that ended in three arrests including the arrest of a teen in connection to a smash-and-grab burglary. About $2.9 million worth of jewelry was stolen in broad daylight as thieves armed with sledge hammers smashed the window of a Beverly Hills jewelry shop.
Young Girl Missing From Palmdale; Deputies Ask for Public's Help in Search
A 12-year-old girl went missing on Tuesday in the city of Palmdale, and deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are seeking help from the public to find her. Zamora James Williams was last seen on Sept. 20, 2022, at 3:20 p.m., in the 38000 block of 11th Street E.
Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches
An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
California Attorney General Takes Kuehl Investigation Away from LA County Sheriff
California Attorney General Rob Bonta says his office will assume all responsibility for investigating allegations that LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said led to searches of the home of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and other locations last week. In a letter made public late Tuesday Bonta said the Sheriff's Department should,...
