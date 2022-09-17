ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

NBC Los Angeles

U.S. Receives First Electric Fire Engine, Its New Home is in LA

The country's first fire engine has arrived and it's right here in LA. It's arrived at LA City Fire's Hollywood Station and it's ready to roll. "Hollywood and this particular district offers a very unique set of challenges, one that can test this apparatus to the extreme," said Department Chief Richard Fields from the LAFD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA

An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches

An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

